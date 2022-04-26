Altra Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $300 million of the Company's common stock through December 31, 2024.



The Company expects to purchase shares on the open market, through block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, in compliance with SEC Rule 10b-18 (including through Rule 10b5-1 plans), or in such other appropriate manner. The timing of the shares repurchased (or the entry into 10b5-1 repurchase plans) will be at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including price, market conditions and regulatory requirements. Shares acquired through the repurchase program will be held as treasury shares and may be used for general corporate purposes. The Company retains the right to limit, terminate or extend the share repurchase program at any time without prior notice.

“The decision to reauthorize Altra’s stock repurchase program provides us with additional flexibility following the recent completion of the Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS) divestiture,” said Chairman and CEO Carl Christenson. “The JVS sale and the recent acquisition of Nook Industries are good examples of actions we’ve taken to refine our portfolio by focusing on businesses that possess ‘Altra-like’ characteristics - businesses that design and manufacture highly engineered mission-critical power transmission and motion control solutions, have high share positions in well-defined niches, and participate in markets with strong secular trends.” Christenson continued, “Our capital allocation priorities remain focused on investing in profitable growth through high-return organic investments and disciplined M&A, while also maintaining the added optionality of returning cash to our shareholders through our dividend policy and this share repurchase program.”

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation and power transmission systems and components. Altra’s portfolio consists of 26 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood’s, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 47 production facilities in 17 countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, achievements or events. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," "could," "designed", "should be," and other similar expressions that denote expectations of future or conditional events rather than statements of fact. Forward-looking statements also may relate to strategies, plans and objectives for, and potential results of, future operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, and are based upon financial data, market assumptions and management's current business plans and beliefs or current estimates of future results or trends available only as of the time the statements are made, which may become out of date or incomplete. There can be no assurance that shares will be repurchased in the future, as the share repurchase program may be limited or terminated at any time without notice and because actual share repurchases will be subject to a variety of factors, including without limitation market conditions and share price. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could differ significantly from our expectations. These statements include, among other matters, those relating to the Company's expectations around the Company's share repurchase program, the method and manner in which the Company may implement its share repurchase program, its confidence in the continued growth of its business, its plan to invest in both organic growth and acquisitions, and its plan to return cash to shareholders through its dividend policy and this new share repurchase program.

In addition to the risks and uncertainties noted in this release, there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made. These include: (1) competitive pressures, (2) changes in political and economic conditions in the United States and abroad and the cyclical nature of our markets, (3) loss of distributors, (4) the ability to develop new products and respond to customer needs, (5) risks associated with international operations, including currency risks, and the effects of tariffs and other trade actions taken by the United States and other countries, (6) accuracy of estimated forecasts of OEM customers and the impact of the current global economic environment on our customers, (7) risks associated with a disruption to our supply chain including the impact of the global semiconductor chip shortage, (8) fluctuations in the costs of raw materials used in our products, (9) product liability claims, (10) work stoppages and other labor issues involving the Company’s facilities or the Company’s customers, (11) changes in employment, environmental, tax and other laws and changes in the enforcement of laws, (12) loss of key management and other personnel, (13) risks associated with compliance with environmental laws, (14) the ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate key acquisitions and mergers, (15) failure to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, (16) impairment or reduction of goodwill or intangible assets, (17) failure of operating equipment or information technology infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or other security breaches, and failure to comply with data privacy laws or regulations, (18) risks associated with our debt leverage, (19) risks associated with restrictions contained in the agreements governing Altra’s $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2026 and Altra’s revolving credit facility and term loan facility, (20) risks associated with compliance with tax laws, (21) risks associated with the global recession and volatility and disruption in the global financial markets, (22) risks associated with enhancements to our enterprise resource planning system, (23) risks associated with the Nook Industries and A&S acquisitions and integration and other acquisitions, (24) risks associated with certain minimum purchase agreements we have with suppliers, (25) risks related to our relationships with strategic partners, (26) our ability to offset increased commodity and labor costs with increased prices, (27) risks associated with our exposure to variable interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (28) disruption of our supply chain, (29) risks associated with our exposure to renewable energy markets, (30) risks related to regulations regarding conflict minerals, (31) risks related to restructuring and plant consolidations, (32) exposure to United Kingdom political developments, including the effect of its withdrawal from the European Union, and the uncertainty surrounding the effect of Brexit and related negative developments in the European Union and elsewhere, (33) Altra’s ability to achieve the efficiencies, savings and other benefits anticipated from its cost reduction, margin improvement, restructuring, plant consolidation and other business optimization initiatives, (34) the risks associated with transitioning from LIBOR to a replacement alternative reference rate, (35) the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on global economic systems and our employees, sites, operations, customers and supply chain, including the impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and supply capabilities throughout the world, (36) adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets limiting or preventing the Company’s and its customers’ and suppliers’ ability to borrow or raise capital, (37) the Company’s ability to invest in new technologies and manufacturing techniques and to develop or adapt to changing technology and manufacturing techniques, (38) defects, quality issues, inadequate disclosure or misuse with respect to our products and capabilities, (39) changes in labor or employment laws, (40) the Company’s ability to recruit, retain and motivate key sales, marketing or engineering personnel, (41) unplanned repairs or equipment outages, (42) changes in the Company’s tax rates, or exposure to additional income tax liabilities or assessments, as well as audits by tax authorities, (43) the risks associated with the Company’s ability to successfully divest or otherwise dispose of businesses, including the JVS business, that are deemed not to fit with our strategic plan or are not achieving the desired return on investment and (44) other risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Except as required by applicable law, Altra does not intend to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. AIMC-G

