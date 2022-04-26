Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the First Quarter of 2022

TUPELO, Miss., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $33.5 million, as compared to $57.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.60 for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.03 and $1.02, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021.



“Our first quarter results were highlighted by strong loan growth and continued progress in expense management. The core deposit base continued to grow, and our credit metrics remain strong,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to focus on growth and improving profitability and remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet that prioritizes core deposits, capital strength and credit quality.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $33.5 million with diluted EPS of $0.60

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the first quarter of 2022 was $101.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest margin was 2.76%, down 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 17 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, down 1 basis point on a linked quarter basis

Wealth management and insurance produced strong results during the first quarter of 2022

The mortgage division generated $1.2 billion in interest rate lock volume during the first quarter of 2022, which is in line with interest rate lock volume production during the fourth quarter of 2021

First quarter noninterest expense decreased by $7.0 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the decrease in the debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease in data processing due to savings realized from contract re-negotiations



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $292.5 million during the first quarter of 2022 from year-end; excluding loans acquired during the quarter (as discussed immediately below), loans increased $264.4 million, which represents 10.70% annualized net loan growth. The balance of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $8.4 million at March 31, 2022

The Company completed the acquisition of Southeastern Commercial Finance, LLC, an asset-based lending company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 1, 2022, which added $28.1 million in loans on the date of acquisition

The securities portfolio increased $90.1 million during the first quarter of 2022 from year-end; this included net additions to the portfolio during the quarter of $224.9 million and a negative fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $134.8 million

Deposits at March 31, 2022 increased $85.2 million from year-end, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.64% of total deposits at March 31, 2022

Capital

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) decreased 3.5% and 6.4%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income

decreased 3.5% and 6.4%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income The Company redeemed $30 million of its subordinated notes on March 1, 2022

The Company has a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the first quarter of 2022



Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.5 million and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $550 thousand for the first quarter of 2022

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.61% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.64% at December 31, 2021

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 318.65% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 323.14% at December 31, 2021

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $851 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis

Credit metrics remained relatively stable on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans remaining at 0.51% and criticized loans (which includes classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreasing to 2.47% at March 31, 2022



(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 95,829 $ 98,478 $ 102,627 $ 109,721 $ 112,006 Loans held for sale 2,863 3,652 2,377 3,604 2,999 Securities 10,835 9,221 8,416 7,321 6,574 Other 664 568 593 345 183 Total interest income 110,191 111,919 114,013 120,991 121,762 Interest expense Deposits 5,637 6,056 6,972 7,669 8,279 Borrowings 4,925 4,381 3,749 3,743 3,835 Total interest expense 10,562 10,437 10,721 11,412 12,114 Net interest income 99,629 101,482 103,292 109,579 109,648 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,500 (500 ) (1,200 ) — — Provision for credit losses on HTM securities — 32 — — — Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,500 (468 ) (1,200 ) — — Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 98,129 101,950 104,492 109,579 109,648 Noninterest income 37,458 47,582 50,755 47,610 81,037 Noninterest expense 94,105 101,115 103,999 108,777 115,935 Income before income taxes 41,482 48,417 51,248 48,412 74,750 Income taxes 7,935 11,363 11,185 7,545 16,842 Net income $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 33,728 $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 48,244 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,664 $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 62,266 Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.03 Diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.66 0.71 0.72 1.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.60 0.68 0.71 0.73 0.85 Average basic shares outstanding 55,809,192 55,751,487 56,146,285 56,325,717 56,240,201 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,081,863 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,519,199 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Return on average assets 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.82 0.92 0.99 1.04 1.29 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.89 0.98 1.08 1.14 1.69 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.90 1.01 1.09 1.14 1.41 Return on average equity 6.05 6.59 7.16 7.40 10.81 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.08 6.80 7.21 7.46 9.01 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.93 11.94 13.05 13.54 19.93 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.99 12.31 13.13 13.64 16.68 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 67.78 67.04 66.77 68.49 60.29 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 67.02 64.18 66.06 67.28 63.85 Dividend payout ratio 36.67 33.33 30.99 30.14 21.36

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Shares outstanding 55,880,666 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 56,294,346 Market value per share $ 33.45 $ 37.95 $ 36.05 $ 40.00 $ 41.38 Book value per share 38.25 39.63 39.53 39.11 38.61 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 20.91 22.35 22.22 21.95 21.41 Shareholders' equity to assets 12.68 % 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.35 7.86 8.15 8.22 8.23 Leverage ratio 9.00 9.15 9.18 9.30 9.49 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.78 11.18 11.02 11.14 11.05 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.67 12.10 11.94 12.07 12.00 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.50 16.14 14.66 15.11 15.09

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,562 $ 9,751 $ 9,337 $ 9,458 $ 8,023 Fees and commissions 3,982 3,885 3,837 4,110 3,900 Insurance commissions 2,554 2,353 2,829 2,422 2,237 Wealth management revenue 5,924 5,273 5,371 5,019 4,792 Mortgage banking income 9,633 14,726 23,292 20,853 50,733 Swap termination gains — 4,676 — — — Net gains on sales of securities — 49 764 — 1,357 BOLI income 2,153 2,048 1,602 1,644 2,072 Other 3,650 4,821 3,723 4,104 7,923 Total noninterest income $ 37,458 $ 47,582 $ 50,755 $ 47,610 $ 81,037 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 62,239 $ 62,523 $ 69,115 $ 70,293 $ 78,696 Data processing 4,263 5,346 5,277 5,652 5,451 Net occupancy and equipment 11,276 11,177 11,748 11,374 12,538 Other real estate owned (241 ) (60 ) 168 104 41 Professional fees 3,151 3,209 2,972 2,674 2,921 Advertising and public relations 4,059 2,929 2,922 3,100 3,252 Intangible amortization 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 Communications 2,027 2,088 2,198 2,291 2,292 Merger and conversion related expenses 687 — — — — Restructuring (benefit) charges (455 ) 61 — 15 292 Debt prepayment penalty — 6,123 — — — Other 5,733 6,295 8,118 11,735 8,854 Total noninterest expense $ 94,105 $ 101,115 $ 103,999 $ 108,777 $ 115,935

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 6,047 $ 10,801 $ 20,116 $ 17,581 $ 33,901 Fees, net 3,053 4,320 3,420 4,519 4,902 Mortgage servicing income (loss), net 533 (395 ) (244 ) (1,247 ) (1,631 ) MSR valuation adjustment — — — — 13,561 Total mortgage banking income $ 9,633 $ 14,726 $ 23,292 $ 20,853 $ 50,733

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,493 $ 1,877,965 $ 1,476,141 $ 1,605,488 $ 1,261,916 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 487,194 416,357 — — — Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,405,316 2,386,052 2,544,643 2,163,820 1,536,041 Loans held for sale, at fair value 280,464 453,533 452,869 448,959 502,002 Loans: Non purchased 9,338,890 9,011,012 8,875,880 8,892,544 9,292,502 Purchased 974,569 1,009,902 1,140,944 1,256,698 1,395,906 Total loans 10,313,459 10,020,914 10,016,824 10,149,242 10,688,408 Allowance for credit losses on loans (166,468 ) (164,171 ) (170,038 ) (172,354 ) (173,106 ) Loans, net 10,146,991 9,856,743 9,846,786 9,976,888 10,515,302 Premises and equipment, net 285,344 293,122 294,499 293,203 300,917 Other real estate owned 2,062 2,540 4,705 4,939 5,971 Goodwill 946,291 939,683 939,683 939,683 939,683 Other intangibles 22,731 24,098 25,522 27,003 28,542 Bank-owned life insurance 369,344 287,359 286,088 279,444 233,508 Mortgage servicing rights 91,730 89,018 86,387 84,912 80,263 Other assets 218,797 183,841 198,227 198,047 218,426 Total assets $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,706,256 $ 4,718,124 $ 4,492,650 $ 4,349,135 $ 4,135,360 Interest-bearing 9,284,641 9,187,600 8,762,179 8,766,216 8,601,548 Total deposits 13,990,897 13,905,724 13,254,829 13,115,351 12,736,908 Short-term borrowings 111,279 13,947 11,253 14,933 12,154 Long-term debt 435,416 471,209 468,863 469,406 467,660 Other liabilities 188,523 209,578 216,661 218,889 232,148 Total liabilities 14,726,115 14,600,458 13,951,606 13,818,579 13,448,870 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 Treasury stock (114,050 ) (118,027 ) (118,288 ) (97,249 ) (98,949 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,297,088 1,300,192 1,298,022 1,295,879 1,294,911 Retained earnings 762,690 741,648 717,033 689,444 661,117 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (104,569 ) (10,443 ) 10,694 19,250 20,139 Total shareholders’ equity 2,137,642 2,209,853 2,203,944 2,203,807 2,173,701 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Non purchased loans $ 9,085,482 $ 84,653 3.77 % $ 8,806,254 $ 85,362 3.85 % $ 8,362,793 $ 81,928 3.97 % Purchased loans 983,523 11,729 4.82 % 1,079,630 13,823 5.09 % 1,454,637 20,457 5.69 % PPP loans 39,506 619 6.36 % 62,726 485 3.07 % 985,561 10,687 4.40 % Total loans 10,108,511 97,001 3.88 % 9,948,610 99,670 3.98 % 10,802,991 113,072 4.24 % Loans held for sale 330,442 2,863 3.48 % 498,724 3,652 2.93 % 406,397 2,999 2.96 % Taxable securities 2,499,822 8,782 1.41 % 2,245,249 7,293 1.30 % 1,065,779 4,840 1.82 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 438,380 2,635 2.40 % 392,700 2,503 2.55 % 306,344 2,284 2.98 % Total securities 2,938,202 11,417 1.55 % 2,637,949 9,796 1.49 % 1,372,123 7,124 2.08 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,463,991 664 0.18 % 1,522,433 568 0.15 % 777,166 183 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 14,841,146 111,945 3.05 % 14,607,716 113,686 3.09 % 13,358,677 123,378 3.74 % Cash and due from banks 206,224 201,941 205,830 Intangible assets 965,430 964,575 969,001 Other assets 684,464 676,408 670,183 Total assets $ 16,697,264 $ 16,450,640 $ 15,203,691 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,636,392 $ 3,647 0.22 % $ 6,460,178 $ 3,487 0.21 % $ 5,906,230 $ 3,932 0.27 % Savings deposits 1,097,560 139 0.05 % 1,045,784 151 0.06 % 882,758 169 0.08 % Time deposits 1,374,722 1,851 0.55 % 1,434,162 2,418 0.67 % 1,655,778 4,178 1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,108,674 5,637 0.25 % 8,940,124 6,056 0.27 % 8,444,766 8,279 0.40 % Borrowed funds 485,777 4,925 4.08 % 434,546 4,381 4.03 % 483,907 3,835 3.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,594,451 10,562 0.44 % 9,374,670 10,437 0.44 % 8,928,673 12,114 0.55 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,651,793 4,633,885 3,862,422 Other liabilities 201,353 210,404 240,171 Shareholders’ equity 2,249,667 2,231,681 2,172,425 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,697,264 $ 16,450,640 $ 15,203,691 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 101,383 2.76 % $ 103,249 2.81 % $ 111,264 3.37 % Cost of funding 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.38 % Cost of total deposits 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.27 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans 67.84 % 67.68 % 73.49 % PPP loans 0.27 0.43 7.38 Loans held for sale 2.23 3.41 3.04 Securities 19.80 18.06 10.27 Interest-bearing balances with banks 9.86 10.42 5.82 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 32.65 % 33.08 % 30.20 % Interest-bearing demand 46.59 46.11 46.18 Savings 7.70 7.47 6.90 Time deposits 9.65 10.24 12.94 Borrowed funds 3.41 3.10 3.78 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 434 $ 578 $ 2,180 Total accretion on purchased loans 1,235 2,187 3,088 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,669 $ 2,765 $ 5,268 Impact on net interest margin 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.16 % Impact on loan yield 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.20 % Interest income on PPP loans $ 619 $ 485 $ 10,687 PPP impact on net interest margin 0.01 % — % 0.07 % PPP impact on loan yield 0.01 % — % 0.01 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,437,225 $ 1,364,879 $ 1,368,557 $ 1,387,702 $ 1,388,423 Lease financing 89,842 76,125 79,215 74,003 75,256 Real estate - construction 1,222,052 1,104,896 1,091,296 1,051,359 955,918 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 2,840,979 2,724,246 2,724,743 2,702,091 2,686,061 Real estate - commercial mortgages 4,577,864 4,549,037 4,535,730 4,530,169 4,549,027 Installment loans to individuals 137,115 143,340 149,821 156,987 172,859 Subtotal 10,305,077 9,962,523 9,949,362 9,902,311 9,827,544 PPP 8,382 58,391 67,462 246,931 860,864 Total loans $ 10,313,459 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242 $ 10,688,408

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Nonperforming Assets: Non purchased Non purchased nonaccruing loans $ 32,573 $ 30,751 $ 29,266 $ 27,101 $ 24,794 Non purchased loans 90 days or more past due 209 1,074 908 800 2,235 Total non purchased nonperforming loans 32,782 31,825 30,174 27,901 27,029 Non purchased other real estate owned 531 951 2,252 1,675 2,292 Total non purchased nonperforming assets 33,313 32,776 32,426 29,576 29,321 Purchased Purchased nonaccruing loans $ 19,422 $ 18,613 $ 26,492 $ 27,690 $ 28,947 Purchased loans 90 days or more past due 38 367 74 945 129 Total purchased nonperforming loans 19,460 18,980 26,566 28,635 29,076 Purchased other real estate owned 1,531 1,589 2,453 3,264 3,679 Total purchased nonperforming assets $ 20,991 $ 20,569 $ 29,019 $ 31,899 $ 32,755 Total nonperforming loans $ 52,242 $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 56,536 $ 56,105 Total nonperforming assets $ 54,304 $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 61,475 $ 62,076 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 166,468 $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 172,354 $ 173,106 Net loan charge-offs $ 851 $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 752 $ 3,038 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.51 0.51 0.57 0.56 0.52 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.32 0.32 0.38 0.38 0.40 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.61 1.64 1.70 1.70 1.62 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 318.65 323.14 299.68 304.86 308.54 Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.51 0.51 0.57 0.57 0.57 Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.32 0.32 0.38 0.39 0.42 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 1.62 1.65 1.71 1.74 1.76

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EvhJJJ96. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 7481861 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 11, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 118-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.9 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiii) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xiv) concentration of credit exposure; (xv) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvi) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xvii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics (including the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xviii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xix) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) core loan yield, (ii) core net interest income and margin, (iii) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) tangible common equity ratio, (vii) certain asset quality ratios (namely, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, criticized loans to total loans, nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, net charge-offs to average loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans, (ix) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each on an as-adjusted basis)), and (x) the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, merger and conversion expenses, COVID-19 related expenses, debt prepayment penalties, swap termination gains, restructuring charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to core loan yield and its asset quality measures, to exclude the Company’s PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to the core loan yield and certain asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which bear an interest rate fixed by Small Business Administration (“SBA”) regulations and are both forgivable and guaranteed by the SBA, to more clearly measure loan yields affected by competitive factors and potential loss in the Company’s loan portfolio and the coverage therefor. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 Income taxes 7,935 11,363 11,185 7,545 16,842 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 950 (768 ) (1,400 ) — — Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 42,432 $ 47,649 $ 49,848 $ 48,412 $ 74,750 Merger and conversion expense 687 — — — — Debt prepayment penalties — 6,123 — — — Swap termination gains — (4,676 ) — — — MSR valuation adjustment — — — — (13,561 ) Restructuring (benefit) charges (455 ) 61 — 15 292 COVID-19 related expenses(1) — 33 323 370 785 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 42,664 $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 62,266 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 Amortization of intangibles 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (303 ) (335 ) (323 ) (333 ) (361 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 34,610 $ 38,143 $ 41,221 $ 42,073 $ 59,145 Net income (GAAP) $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 57,908 Merger and conversion expense 687 — — — — Debt prepayment penalties — 6,123 — — — Swap termination gain — (4,676 ) — — — MSR valuation adjustment — — — — (13,561 ) Restructuring charges (455 ) 61 — 15 292 COVID-19 related expenses(1) — 33 323 370 785 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (51 ) (363 ) (71 ) (83 ) 2,820 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 33,728 $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 48,244 Amortization of intangibles 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (303 ) (335 ) (323 ) (333 ) (361 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 34,791 $ 39,321 $ 41,473 $ 42,375 $ 49,481 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,249,667 $ 2,231,681 $ 2,219,431 $ 2,213,743 $ 2,172,425 Average intangible assets 965,430 964,575 965,960 967,430 969,001 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,284,237 $ 1,267,106 $ 1,253,471 $ 1,246,313 $ 1,203,424 Average assets (GAAP) $ 16,697,264 $ 16,450,640 $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 15,203,691 Average intangible assets 965,430 964,575 965,960 967,430 969,001 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,731,834 $ 15,486,065 $ 15,164,189 $ 14,863,588 $ 14,234,690 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,137,642 $ 2,209,853 $ 2,203,944 $ 2,203,807 $ 2,173,701 Intangible assets 969,022 963,781 965,205 966,686 968,225 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,168,620 $ 1,246,072 $ 1,238,739 $ 1,237,121 $ 1,205,476 Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 Intangible assets 969,022 963,781 965,205 966,686 968,225 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,894,735 $ 15,846,530 $ 15,190,345 $ 15,055,700 $ 14,654,346 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.54 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.82 % 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 1.29 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.69 % Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.66 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.90 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.05 % 6.59 % 7.16 % 7.40 % 10.81 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.08 % 6.80 % 7.21 % 7.46 % 9.01 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.93 % 11.94 % 13.05 % 13.54 % 19.93 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.99 % 12.31 % 13.13 % 13.64 % 16.68 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,081,863 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,519,199 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 $ 1.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.85 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 55,880,666 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 56,294,346 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 38.25 $ 39.63 $ 39.53 $ 39.11 $ 38.61 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.91 $ 22.35 $ 22.22 $ 21.95 $ 21.41 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 12.68 % 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % 13.91 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.35 % 7.86 % 8.15 % 8.22 % 8.23 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) 101,383 103,249 105,002 111,205 111,264 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 37,458 47,582 50,755 47,610 81,037 MSR valuation adjustment — — — — 13,561 Swap termination gains — 4,676 — — — Securities gains — 49 764 — 1,357 Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 37,458 42,857 49,991 47,610 66,119 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 94,105 101,115 103,999 108,777 115,935 Amortization of intangibles 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 1,598 Merger and conversion expense 687 — — — — Debt prepayment penalty — 6,123 — — — Restructuring (benefit) charges (455 ) 61 — 15 292 Recovery of unfunded commitments (550 ) (300 ) (200 ) — — COVID-19 related expenses(1) — 33 323 370 785 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 93,057 93,774 102,395 106,853 113,260 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.78 % 67.04 % 66.77 % 68.49 % 60.29 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.02 % 64.18 % 66.06 % 67.28 % 63.85 % Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 101,383 $ 103,249 $ 105,002 $ 111,205 $ 111,264 Net interest income collected on problem loans 434 577 316 1,339 2,180 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,235 2,187 2,871 2,638 3,088 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 619 485 3,503 10,120 10,687 Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 99,095 $ 99,999 $ 98,312 $ 97,108 $ 95,309 Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 14,841,146 $ 14,607,716 $ 14,256,421 $ 13,989,264 $ 13,358,677 Average PPP loans 39,506 62,726 126,870 628,462 985,561 Average earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 14,801,640 $ 14,544,990 $ 14,129,551 $ 13,360,802 $ 12,373,116 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.76 % 2.81 % 2.93 % 3.19 % 3.37 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.71 % 2.73 % 2.76 % 2.92 % 3.12 % Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 97,001 $ 99,670 $ 103,769 $ 110,785 $ 113,072 Net interest income collected on problem loans 434 578 316 1,339 2,180 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,235 2,187 2,871 2,638 3,088 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 619 485 3,503 10,120 10,687 Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 94,713 $ 96,420 $ 97,079 $ 96,688 $ 97,117 Average loans (GAAP) $ 10,108,511 $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 10,802,991 Average PPP loans 39,506 62,726 126,870 628,462 985,561 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,069,005 $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 9,849,659 $ 9,817,430 Loan yield (GAAP) 3.88 % 3.98 % 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.24 % Core loan yield (non-GAAP) 3.82 % 3.87 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.01 % Adjusted Asset Quality Ratios Total loans (GAAP) $ 10,313,459 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242 $ 10,688,408 PPP loans 8,382 58,391 67,462 246,931 860,864 Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,305,077 $ 9,962,523 $ 9,949,362 $ 9,902,311 $ 9,827,544 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 30,617 $ 27,604 $ 14,806 $ 15,077 $ 21,801 Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans (GAAP) 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.20 % Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.22 % Classified loans $ 178,015 $ 160,790 $ 187,223 $ 206,724 $ 229,243 Special Mention loans 76,949 115,496 138,497 125,507 120,320 Criticized loans(3) $ 254,964 $ 276,286 $ 325,720 $ 332,231 $ 349,563 Criticized loans / total loans (GAAP) 2.47 % 2.76 % 3.25 % 3.27 % 3.27 % Criticized loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.47 % 2.77 % 3.27 % 3.36 % 3.56 % Nonperforming loans $ 52,242 $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 56,536 $ 56,105 Nonperforming loans / total loans (GAAP) 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.52 % Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 166,468 $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 172,354 $ 173,106 ACL / total loans (GAAP) 1.61 % 1.64 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.62 % ACL / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.74 % 1.76 % Average loans (GAAP) $ 10,108,511 $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 10,802,991 Average PPP loans 39,506 62,726 126,870 628,462 985,561 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,069,005 $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 9,849,659 $ 9,817,430 Net charge-offs $ 851 $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 752 $ 3,038 Annualized net charge-offs / average loans (GAAP) 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.11 % Annualized net charge-offs / average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.03 % 0.22 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.13 % Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 15,622,571 PPP loans 8,382 58,391 67,462 246,931 860,864 Total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 16,855,375 $ 16,751,920 $ 16,088,088 $ 15,775,455 $ 14,761,707 Nonperforming assets $ 54,304 $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 61,475 $ 62,076 Nonperforming assets / total assets (GAAP) 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.42 %

(1) Primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

(3) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.