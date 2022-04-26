AAR announces marketing partnership agreement with ProvenAir Technologies, LLC

Wood Dale, Illinois, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a marketing partnership agreement with ProvenAir Technologies, LLC to enhance the digital solutions available to AAR customers.

ProvenAir’s digital solution leverages advanced technologies to analyze and dynamically generate back-to-birth (BtB) trace history for life limited parts. ProvenAir automates the BtB process to save aviation customers time, increase records quality, shorten the sales cycle, ease aircraft transitions, and increase the residual value of used serviceable material.

“ProvenAir’s mission is to redefine service in the aviation industry through innovation and technology. We make an impact by digitizing and automating a cumbersome manual process,” said James Boccarossa, ProvenAir Founder and CEO. “By partnering with AAR, one of the world’s top MROs and parts suppliers, we will be able to reach more customers and help those customers realize their digitization goals.”

“AAR continues to focus on digital solutions that enhance and differentiate our offerings. We are impressed by ProvenAir’s technology and have been able to realize internal efficiencies from utilizing ProvenAir for our own Parts Supply and Landing Gear needs,” said Rahul S. Ghai, AAR Chief Digital Officer. “Leveraging our global sales team to connect aircraft owners and operators with ProvenAir for the benefit of our customers is a natural progression of our relationship.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About ProvenAir

ProvenAir is a technology company with a service platform that, with the click of a mouse, dynamically generates consistent, easy to follow, back-to-birth trace insights for life limited material. The ProvenAir system uses proprietary algorithms and advanced technology to scan, digitize, and categorize maintenance records, precisely interpret life limited part usage, and create historical trace timelines and exception reports for assemblies, sub-assemblies, or individual parts. Additional information can be found at provenair.com.



