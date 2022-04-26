Range Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights –

Realizations before NYMEX hedges of $5.63 per mcfe, approximately $0.74 above NYMEX natural gas

Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged a $0.03 premium per mcf above NYMEX

Pre-hedge NGL realization of $40.03 per barrel, a premium of $0.74 per barrel above Mont Belvieu equivalent

Production averaged 2,071 Mmcfe per day, approximately 70% natural gas

First quarter capital spending was $117 million, approximately 25% of the 2022 budget

Reduced outstanding debt by $350 million following redemption of 2026 senior notes in January

In March, repurchased 600,000 shares at an average of $27.00 per share

In April, Range’s $3.0 billion borrowing base was reaffirmed with a $1.5 billion elected commitment

Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “Improved commodity pricing and efficient operations drove record free cash flow and cash flow per share in the first quarter. Recent tragic geopolitical events have made it more apparent than ever that the world requires ethical, safe, secure, reliable, and abundant fuel sources. We believe Range is well positioned to help fulfill this energy need. Range is at the low-end of the global cost curve for natural gas as the most capital efficient operator in the largest natural gas field in the world. Range also has an advantaged emissions intensity profile relative to production from other basins in the U.S. and abroad, given the prolific nature of the shales we are developing, stringent drilling standards and our daily focus on operational efficiencies.

In order for the industry to meet growing demand for natural gas in the U.S. and worldwide, there will need to be support for additional infrastructure, including pipelines, compression, processing facilities and LNG export terminals in the months and years ahead. In the meantime, Range has access to multiple domestic and international markets for natural gas and NGLs, which drives our competitive realized pricing compared to other natural gas producers. Range’s capital efficiency is industry-leading, which is reflected in our peer-leading capital spending per mcfe metric and sustaining capital requirements. Most importantly, despite having drilled a large number of wells since discovering the Marcellus Shale, Range has a multi-decade core inventory life that is unmatched among natural gas producers in the U.S. It is this core inventory that allows for repeatable capital efficiencies in the years ahead. We remain focused on realizing the value of this world class, world-scale asset base by consistently delivering value to our shareholders through disciplined capital allocation.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production, and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter 2022 Results

GAAP revenues for first quarter 2022 totaled $181 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $406 million, and GAAP net loss was $457 million ($1.86 per diluted share). First quarter earnings results include a $939 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to the significant increase in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for first quarter 2022 totaled $987 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $489 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $297 million ($1.18 per diluted share) in first quarter 2022.

The following table details Range’s first quarter 2022 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 1Q 2022

(per mcfe) 4Q 2021

(per mcfe) Increase

(Decrease) Direct operating $ 0.11 $ 0.09 22 % Transportation, gathering,

processing and compression 1.60 1.59 1 % Production and ad valorem taxes 0.04 0.05 (20 %) General and administrative(a) 0.17 0.15 13 % Interest expense(a) 0.24 0.27 (11 %) Total cash unit costs(b) 2.15 2.14 0 % Depletion, depreciation and

amortization (DD&A) 0.46 0.46 0 % Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.61 $ 2.59 1 %

(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.

(b) May not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for first quarter 2022:

1Q22 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(Bbl)

NGLs

(Bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent

(Mcfe)

Net production per day 1,458,337 8,116 93,927 2,070,598 Average NYMEX price $ 4.89 $ 94.93 $ 39.29 Differential, including basis hedging 0.03 (7.23 ) 0.74 Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 4.92 87.70 40.03 5.63 Settled NYMEX hedges (0.88 ) (29.24 ) (1.46 ) (0.80 ) Average realized prices after hedges $ 4.04 $ 58.46 $ 38.57 $ 4.83

First quarter 2022 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $4.83 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $4.92 per mcf, or a positive $0.03 per mcf differential to NYMEX. The first quarter natural gas differential includes strong year-over-year basis improvements in the premium Northeast and Midwest markets that Range has access to through its diversified transportation portfolio. As a result, the Company is adjusting guidance for average 2022 natural gas differentials versus NYMEX to an expected range of ($0.35) to ($0.40) per mcf.





Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $40.03 per barrel, an improvement of $3.77 per barrel compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $0.74 premium over Mont Belvieu equivalent. First quarter NGL realizations were driven by higher ethane prices and an improving market for propane and heavier NGL products. Range continues to see strong NGL export premiums at Marcus Hook because of the Company’s access to international markets and diversified portfolio of sales agreements. The Company expects a pre-hedge premium differential to Mont Belvieu equivalent of $0.00 - $2.00 per barrel for calendar 2022.





Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $87.70 per barrel, or $7.23 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect the 2022 condensate differential to average $6.00-$8.00 below WTI.



Capital Expenditures

First quarter 2022 drilling and completion expenditures were $108 million. In addition, during the quarter, $8.6 million was invested on acreage leasehold and gathering systems. First quarter capital spending represents approximately 25% of Range’s total capital budget in 2022.

Financial Position and Share Buyback

In January, Range issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2030 and used proceeds, cash on hand and the bank facility to redeem all outstanding 9.25% senior notes due 2026. As a result, Range’s interest expense is expected to improve by 25% year-over-year in 2022 to an approximate $0.20 per mcfe annual midpoint average.

In late February, Range’s Board of Directors approved the expansion of the Company’s equity repurchase program to $500 million. This repurchase program, which is equivalent to a significant percentage of Range’s current market capitalization, is expected to be funded with free cash flow generation. In March, Range repurchased 600,000 shares for approximately $16.2 million, an average of $27.00 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, Range had total debt outstanding of $2.6 billion, an undrawn credit facility with $2.1 billion of committed borrowing capacity, and approximately $113 million of cash on hand. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Range’s leverage ratio, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX, was approximately 1.6x, with further improvement expected over the coming quarters as debt is reduced. Subsequent to quarter end, Range’s $3.0 billion borrowing base was reaffirmed in April with a new elected commitment amount of $1.5 billion. The credit facility matures on April 14, 2027 and is subject to semi-annual redeterminations.

Operational Activity

The table below summarizes expected 2022 activity regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Wells TIL

1Q 2022 Calendar 2022

Planned TIL Remaining

2022 SW PA Super-Rich 4 7 3 SW PA Wet 3 21 18 SW PA Dry 3 26 23 NE PA Dry 0 9 9 Total Wells 10 63 53

Range continues to target holding production approximately flat with an annual average production of 2,120 – 2,160 Mmcfe per day. Range’s production guidance incorporates weather-related downtime in February that affected first quarter 2022 by approximately 35 Mmcfe per day, in addition to planned third-party downstream maintenance that is expected in the second quarter. Despite these transient delays, Range is expecting to deliver maintenance production at a capital cost of approximately $0.60 per mcfe, which we believe is the most efficient program in Appalachia.

As previously disclosed, Range has transportation capacity to sell approximately half of the Company's natural gas to Gulf Coast markets. Range currently sells over 400 Mmbtu/d of natural gas to LNG exporters as part of long-term sales contracts. Most of these contracts end over the next two years, presenting an opportunity for Range to enter new sales contracts that take advantage of a growing LNG export market over the coming years.

Based on recent strip pricing, Range’s expected pre-hedge NGL price realization in 2022 has increased by approximately $6.00 per barrel relative to strip pricing in February, resulting in a projected increase of over $200 million in annual pre-hedge revenue. As previously disclosed, these higher realized NGL prices will result in slightly higher processing costs, as Range’s processing costs are based on the price received. Net of price-linked processing costs, the increase in forecasted NGL prices is expected to add approximately $170 million in cash flow versus prior expectations, demonstrating continued strong margin expansion with rising NGL prices. Additionally, in 2022, Range’s gathering costs are expected to improve by approximately $25 million compared to 2021, driven by contractual decreases in Range’s gathering fees, while contracted gathering capacity remains the same. Range expects an additional $25 million in gathering expense savings in 2023 and annual savings of more than $100 million by 2030 when compared to 2021 costs.

Guidance – 2022

Capital & Production Guidance

As previously noted, Range is targeting holding production approximately flat at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production for the full year 2022. Range’s 2022 all-in capital budget is $460 million - $480 million.

Updated Full Year 2022 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.09 - $0.11 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.56 - $1.64 per mcfe Production tax expense: $0.03 - $0.05 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.15 - $0.17 per mcfe Interest expense: $0.19 - $0.21 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.46 - $0.50 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $10 - $20 million

Updated Full Year 2022 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2022.

Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.40 Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) Mont Belvieu plus $0.00 to $2.00 per barrel Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $6.00 to $8.00

(1) Including basis hedging

(2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.



Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials for natural gas to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of the natural gas basis hedges as of March 31, 2022 was a net gain of $22.5 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.



We believe that the presentation of PV 10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 1,032,351 $ 603,347 Derivative fair value loss (939,057 ) (57,879 ) Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 87,423 80,502 ARO settlement gain (b) — 1 Other (b) 19 61 Total revenues and other income 180,736 626,032 -71 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 19,939 17,323 Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c) 349 327 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 297,787 274,330 Production and ad valorem taxes 6,590 4,625 Brokered natural gas and marketing 92,604 71,885 Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based

compensation (c) 519 450 Exploration 4,247 5,152 Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 452 386 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,996 3,029 General and administrative 30,962 28,160 General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c) 11,573 9,405 General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 491 439 Exit and termination costs 11,115 13,714 Deferred compensation plan (d) 73,343 19,811 Interest expense 45,101 54,591 Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 2,074 2,287 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 69,210 35 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,604 88,383 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (331 ) 1,860 Total costs and expenses 753,625 596,192 26 % (Loss) income before income taxes (572,889 ) 29,840 Income tax (benefit) expense: Current 4,751 168 Deferred (120,832 ) 2,521 (116,081 ) 2,689 Net (loss) income $ (456,808 ) $ 27,151 Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share: Basic $ (1.86 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (1.86 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported: Basic 245,350 242,159 1 % Diluted 245,350 247,527 -1 %

(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.

(b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q.

(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.

(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.

(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 573,619 $ 730,927 Derivative assets 38,776 44,339 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 5,786,965 5,754,656 Transportation and field assets 3,100 3,494 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,906 40,832 Deferred tax assets 35,436 — Other 86,483 86,259 $ 6,560,285 $ 6,660,507 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 737,179 $ 766,371 Asset retirement obligations 5,310 5,310 Derivative liabilities 845,312 162,767 Current maturities of long-term debt 749,483 218,017 Bank debt — — Senior notes 1,829,734 2,707,770 Total long-term debt 1,829,734 2,707,770 Deferred tax liability 32,243 117,642 Derivative liabilities 126,030 8,216 Deferred compensation liability 197,494 137,102 Operating lease liabilities 23,913 24,861 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 102,040 101,509 Divestiture contract obligation 311,443 325,279 Common stock and retained earnings 1,646,338 2,115,820 Other comprehensive loss (75 ) (150 ) Common stock held in treasury stock (46,159 ) (30,007 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,600,104 2,085,663 $ 6,560,285 $ 6,660,507





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND

OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 180,736 $ 626,032 -71 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement loss 805,922 18,484 ARO settlement (gain) loss — (1 ) Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 986,658 $ 644,515 53 %



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (456,808 ) $ 27,151 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (120,832 ) 2,521 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 85,604 88,383 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,996 3,029 Derivative fair value loss 939,057 57,879 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments (133,135 ) (39,395 ) Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion, net of gain 10,954 12,995 Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other 1,965 2,081 Deferred and stock-based compensation 86,113 30,054 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and other (331 ) 1,860 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 69,210 35 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 58,674 (33,146 ) Other current assets (5,908 ) 122 Accounts payable 51,996 34,418 Accrued liabilities and other (182,141 ) (78,735 ) Net changes in working capital (77,379 ) (77,341 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 406,414 $ 109,252 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 406,414 $ 109,252 Net changes in working capital 77,379 77,341 Exploration expense 4,247 5,152 Lawsuit settlements 491 439 Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 393 1,249 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 488,924 $ 193,433 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 251,561 248,306 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (6,211 ) (6,147 ) Adjusted basic 245,350 242,159 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 251,561 248,306 Dilutive stock options under treasury method (6,211 ) (779 ) Adjusted dilutive 245,350 247,527



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES,

a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components: Natural gas sales $ 629,923 $ 335,801 NGL sales 338,369 230,408 Oil sales 64,059 37,138 Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 1,032,351 $ 603,347 71 % Derivative fair value loss, as reported: $ (939,057 ) $ (57,879 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – loss: Natural gas 99,458 1,348 NGLs 12,318 30,919 Crude Oil 21,359 7,128 Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ (805,922 ) $ (18,484 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural gas $ 160,436 $ 161,660 NGLs 137,340 112,670 Oil 11 — Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 297,787 $ 274,330 Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 530,465 $ 334,453 NGL sales 326,051 199,489 Oil sales 42,700 30,010 Total $ 899,216 $ 563,952 59 % Production of oil and gas during the periods: (a) Natural gas (mcf) 131,250,337 130,328,741 1 % NGL (bbl) 8,453,445 8,742,944 -3 % Oil (bbl) 730,462 757,991 -4 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 186,353,779 187,334,351 -1 % Production of oil and gas – average per day: (a) Natural gas (mcf) 1,458,337 1,448,097 1 % NGL (bbl) 93,927 97,144 -3 % Oil (bbl) 8,116 8,422 -4 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,070,598 2,081,493 -1 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party

transportation costs: Natural gas (mcf) $ 4.80 $ 2.58 86 % NGL (bbl) $ 40.03 $ 26.35 52 % Oil (bbl) $ 87.70 $ 49.00 79 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 5.54 $ 3.22 72 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party

transportation costs: (c) Natural gas (mcf) $ 4.04 $ 2.57 57 % NGL (bbl) $ 38.57 $ 22.82 69 % Oil (bbl) $ 58.46 $ 39.59 48 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 4.83 $ 3.01 60 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party

transportation costs: (d) Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.82 $ 1.33 112 % NGL (bbl) $ 22.32 $ 9.93 125 % Oil (bbl) $ 58.44 $ 39.59 48 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 3.23 $ 1.55 108 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.60 $ 1.46 9 %

(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.

(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.

(c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs.

(d) Net of transportation, gathering, and compression costs.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % (Loss) income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ (572,889 ) $ 29,840 Adjustment for certain special items: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (331 ) 1,860 (Gain) loss on ARO settlements — (1 ) Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 805,922 18,484 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,996 3,029 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 69,210 35 Lawsuit settlements 491 439 Exit and termination costs 11,115 13,714 Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation 519 450 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 349 327 Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 452 386 General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 11,573 9,405 Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment 73,343 19,811 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 401,750 97,779 311 % Income tax expense, as adjusted Current 4,751 168 Deferred (a) 100,438 24,445 Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 296,562 $ 73,166 305 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.30 303 % Diluted $ 1.18 $ 0.30 293 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 251,132 247,527

(a) Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2022 and 2021.





RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME, EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE,

non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (456,808 ) $ 27,151 Adjustment for certain special items: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (331 ) 1,860 Gain on ARO settlements — (1 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 69,210 35 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 805,922 18,484 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,996 3,029 Lawsuit settlements 491 439 Exit and termination costs 11,115 13,714 Non-cash stock-based compensation 12,893 10,568 Deferred compensation plan 73,343 19,811 Tax impact (221,269 ) (21,924 ) Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 296,562 $ 73,166 Net (loss) income per diluted share, as reported $ (1.86 ) $ 0.11 Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (0.00 ) 0.01 Gain on ARO settlements — (0.00 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.28 0.00 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement 3.28 0.07 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.01 0.01 Lawsuit settlements 0.00 0.00 Exit and termination costs 0.05 0.06 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 0.04 Deferred compensation plan 0.30 0.08 Adjustment for rounding differences 0.01 0.01 Tax impact (0.90 ) (0.09 ) Dilutive share impact (0.04 ) — Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-

GAAP measure $ 1.18 $ 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 0.30

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported $ 1,032,351 $ 603,347 Derivative fair value loss, as reported (939,057 ) (57,879 ) Less non-cash fair value loss 805,922 18,484 Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported 87,442 80,564 Less ARO settlement and other (gains) losses (19 ) (62 ) Cash revenue applicable to production 986,639 644,454 Expenses Direct operating, as reported 20,288 17,650 Less direct operating stock-based compensation (349 ) (327 ) Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 297,787 274,330 Production and ad valorem taxes, as reported 6,590 4,625 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 93,123 72,335 Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation (519 ) (450 ) General and administrative, as reported 43,026 38,004 Less G&A stock-based compensation (11,573 ) (9,405 ) Less lawsuit settlements (491 ) (439 ) Interest expense, as reported 47,175 56,878 Less amortization of deferred financing costs (2,074 ) (2,287 ) Cash expenses 492,983 450,914 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 493,656 $ 193,540 Mmcfe produced during period 186,354 187,334 Cash margin per mcfe $ 2.65 $ 1.03 RECONCILIATION OF (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES TO CASH MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (Loss) income before income taxes, as reported $ (572,889 ) $ 29,840 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income taxes to

cash margin: ARO settlements and other gains (19 ) (62 ) Derivative fair value loss 939,057 57,879 Net cash payments on derivative settlements (133,135 ) (39,395 ) Exploration expense 4,247 5,152 Lawsuit settlements 491 439 Exit and termination costs 11,115 13,714 Deferred compensation plan 73,343 19,811 Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs) 12,893 10,568 Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs 2,074 2,287 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,604 88,383 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (331 ) 1,860 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 69,210 35 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 1,996 3,029 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 493,656 $ 193,540



