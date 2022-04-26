Cardano Defi Acardex launches car NFTs, grants opportunities to the users

New York, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acardex is a decentralized exchange platform but also is offering Racing Play to Earn Gaming protocol, the Metaverse Gaming Spot!

Acardex project which is powered by ACX token ( Purchase on Pre Sale ) as its native token is looking to revolutionize P2E NFT gaming with its accessible car racing and fun approach to the metaverse. Using its built-in social features, you can relax, play games, and socialize with like-minded players from the platform and earn some of our native tokens which can be easily swapped on our exchange and other exchanges ACX token are listed.





The built-in car racing features allow users to participate in case race earn rewards for good performance. Acardex NFT holders can create their own network of contacts and owe a private racing space within the Acardex gaming metaverse. You can also join gaming guilds and own a racing space in the metaverse and use in-game voice chat to expand the immersion further.

What Sets Acardex Racing world Apart

Acardex Racing world is taking a different approach to building its virtual world. Rather than creating a small game that could exist on a mobile device, our game is being designed using some of the latest and greatest game engines.

About Acardex car NFTs

Acardex Racing is the newest play-to-earn title in the Acardex Motorsport metaverse of racing games, Acardex plans to develop blockchain-based games that have the quality, look, and feel of traditional video games. Acardex metaverse is made up of a collection of 5555 luxury cars, NFT holders/players can compete in car racing tournament using the Acardex super cars.

In Acardex Racing, luxury cars are NFTs and all play sessions are registered on blockchain - but it looks and plays like the 3D car racing games already familiar to millions of gamers all over the world. You can learn more about Acardex Racing by watching our video .

The alpha version of Acardex Racing will be launched by Q3 2022 alongside its first tournament - Alpha Inaugural, where players competed for an impressive prize pool.

Prior to the start of new play-to-earn events at Acardex users will be able to earn a ACX token as rewards which is exclusive to this event.

The native token which will power Acardex network is $ACX and its total supply will be 1,000,000,000 ACX

ACX Token Pre Sale

Pre sale allocation - 200,000,000 ACX tokens

1 ACX = 0.00125 ADA

1 ADA = 800 ACX

Minimum Buy: 300 ADA

To participate in the On Going ACX Pre Sale , users should only use Cardano native wallets like Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus Wallet, Nami Wallet or Adalite Wallet.

Comprehensive guide will be made available on how to participate in the ACX Pre Sale

Remember, users can only participate in the Pre Sale via our website: https://sale.acardex.io

Acardex Socials Connect

Website: https://acardex.io/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/acardexcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1leD8budK_31CAI92jluuQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_acardex

Medium: https://medium.com/@acardex



