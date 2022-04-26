First Busey Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE)



Message from our Chairman & CEO

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

First quarter 2022 net income of $28.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.51

First quarter 2022 adjusted net income 1 of $29.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.52

of $29.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.52 Core loan 1 growth of $127.1 million, or 7.2% annualized, in the first quarter

growth of $127.1 million, or 7.2% annualized, in the first quarter First quarter net interest margin increased nine basis points to 2.45% compared to 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Non-performing assets declined to 0.13% of total assets in the first quarter

Wealth management assets under care of $12.33 billion at March 31, 2022, down from $12.73 at December 31, 2021, principally due to a reduction in market valuations and up from $10.69 billion at March 31, 2021, which represents 15.3% year-over-year growth

FirsTech revenue 2 of $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly revenue in the history of FirsTech, up from $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing 11.4% year-over-year growth

of $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly revenue in the history of FirsTech, up from $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing 11.4% year-over-year growth Noninterest income, excluding security gains, accounted for 34.2% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 31.5% in the first quarter of 2021, supported by continued growth in wealth management and payment technology solutions

For additional information, please refer to the 1Q22 Quarterly Earnings Supplement



First Quarter Financial Results

Net income for First Busey Corporation (“First Busey” or the “Company”) for the first quarter of 2022 was $28.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to $29.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $37.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $29.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $38.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 were 0.91% and 12.72%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, annualized return on average assets was 0.93% and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 was 13.02% for the first quarter of 2022.

Pre-provision net revenue1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $36.1 million, compared to $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $39.4 million, compared to $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.16%, compared to 1.04% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 1.54% for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.26%, compared to 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company experienced its fourth consecutive quarter of strong core loan1 growth, principally in commercial lending segments. Core loan1 growth of $127.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 follows $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, $177.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $142.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Over the last four quarters, the Company has generated $587.8 million in core loan1 growth, equating to an annualized growth rate of 9.4%. The Company’s first quarter has historically been a seasonally light quarter for growth.

The Company’s first quarter 2022 results include a provision release of $0.3 million for credit losses and a $1.1 million provision expense for unfunded commitments. The first quarter provision expense for unfunded commitments primarily related to increases in unused commitment balances. The total allowance for credit losses was $88.2 million at March 31, 2022, representing 1.21% of total portfolio loans outstanding and 1.22% of core loans1. The Company recorded net recoveries of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Our fee-based businesses continue to add revenue diversification. In the first quarter of 2022, wealth management fees were $15.8 million, compared to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing 25.4% year-over-year growth. Consolidated revenue from payment technology solutions from the Company’s subsidiary FirsTech was $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.6 million in both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, representing 9.9% growth. Fees for customer services were $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing 10.8% year-over-year growth.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and other restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-operating pretax adjustments for the first quarter of 2022 included $0.8 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Cummins-American Corp. (CAC), the holding company for Glenview State Bank (GSB). The Company believes that non-GAAP measures—including pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, core loans, core loans to portfolio loans, core deposits, core deposits to total deposits, and core loans to core deposits—facilitate the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is included in tabular form at the end of this release.

Community Banking

First Busey’s goal of being a strong community bank begins with outstanding associates. The Company is humbled to be named among the 2021 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments, the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger and the 2021 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine.

As we continue growing forward, we are grateful for the opportunities to consistently earn the business of our customers, based on the contributions of our talented associates and the loyal support of our shareholders.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

First Busey Corporation

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 EARNINGS & PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net income $ 28,439 $ 29,926 $ 25,941 $ 29,766 $ 37,816 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.53 0.46 0.53 0.69 Cash dividends paid per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Pre-provision net revenue 1, 2 36,066 33,954 30,470 34,030 40,198 Revenue 3 106,442 105,123 103,957 96,655 94,697 Net income by operating segments: Banking 26,450 27,955 25,124 29,237 35,528 FirsTech 550 313 384 401 429 Wealth Management 5,840 4,285 4,718 4,885 4,682 AVERAGE BALANCES Cash and cash equivalents $ 687,455 $ 857,694 $ 1,009,750 $ 647,465 $ 536,457 Investment securities 3,970,356 4,087,813 3,721,740 3,031,250 2,561,680 Loans held for sale 11,930 18,073 15,589 22,393 31,373 Portfolio loans 7,160,837 7,113,963 7,133,108 6,889,551 6,736,664 Interest-earning assets 11,703,947 11,947,653 11,730,637 10,448,417 9,752,294 Total assets 12,660,939 12,895,049 12,697,795 11,398,655 10,594,245 Noninterest bearing deposits 3,589,952 3,531,345 3,365,823 2,970,890 2,688,845 Interest-bearing deposits 7,027,486 7,276,237 7,253,242 6,432,336 6,033,613 Total deposits 10,617,438 10,807,582 10,619,065 9,403,226 8,722,458 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 271,095 262,004 221,813 204,417 184,694 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,654,661 7,898,627 7,842,805 6,966,046 6,521,195 Total liabilities 11,379,404 11,566,357 11,346,379 10,055,884 9,318,551 Stockholders' equity - common 1,281,535 1,328,692 1,351,416 1,342,771 1,275,694 Average tangible common equity 2 906,724 950,867 970,531 974,062 913,001 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1, 2 1.16 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 1.20 % 1.54 % Return on average assets 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.45 % Return on average common equity 9.00 % 8.94 % 7.62 % 8.89 % 12.02 % Return on average tangible common equity 2 12.72 % 12.49 % 10.60 % 12.26 % 16.80 % Net interest margin 2, 4 2.45 % 2.36 % 2.41 % 2.50 % 2.72 % Efficiency ratio 2 62.97 % 64.42 % 67.27 % 61.68 % 54.67 % Noninterest revenue as a % of total revenues 3 34.18 % 32.93 % 31.94 % 33.22 % 31.47 % NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Adjusted pre-provision net revenue 1, 2 $ 39,354 $ 41,144 $ 39,409 $ 37,486 $ 42,753 Adjusted net income 2 29,104 34,277 32,845 31,921 38,065 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 0.52 0.61 0.58 0.57 0.69 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets 2 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.64 % Adjusted return on average assets 2 0.93 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.46 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 13.02 % 14.30 % 13.43 % 13.14 % 16.91 % Adjusted net interest margin 2, 4 2.41 % 2.31 % 2.35 % 2.43 % 2.63 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 2 62.18 % 59.09 % 58.97 % 58.89 % 54.33 % 1 Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding security gains and losses, less noninterest expense. 2 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation. 3 Revenue consists of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding security gains and losses. 4 On a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 479,228 $ 836,095 $ 883,845 $ 920,810 $ 404,802 Investment securities 3,941,656 3,994,822 4,010,256 3,478,467 2,804,101 Loans held for sale 6,765 23,875 20,225 17,834 38,272 Commercial loans 5,486,817 5,449,689 5,431,342 5,475,461 5,402,970 Retail real estate and retail other loans 1,786,056 1,739,309 1,719,293 1,710,189 1,376,330 Portfolio loans 7,272,873 7,188,998 7,150,635 7,185,650 6,779,300 Allowance for credit losses (88,213 ) (87,887 ) (92,802 ) (95,410 ) (93,943 ) Premises and equipment 133,658 136,147 142,031 145,437 132,669 Goodwill and other intangibles 372,913 375,924 378,891 381,795 361,120 Right of use asset 9,014 10,533 11,068 8,228 7,333 Other assets 439,615 381,182 395,181 372,638 325,909 Total assets $ 12,567,509 $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,759,563 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 3,568,651 $ 3,670,267 $ 3,453,906 $ 3,186,650 $ 2,859,492 Interest checking, savings, and money market deposits 6,132,355 6,162,661 6,337,026 6,034,871 4,991,887 Time deposits 890,830 935,649 1,026,935 1,115,596 1,022,468 Total deposits $ 10,591,836 $ 10,768,577 $ 10,817,867 $ 10,337,117 $ 8,873,847 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 255,668 $ 270,139 $ 241,242 $ 207,266 $ 210,132 Short-term borrowings 17,683 17,678 17,673 30,168 4,663 Long-term debt 265,769 268,773 271,780 274,788 226,797 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 71,678 71,635 71,593 71,551 71,509 Lease liability 9,067 10,591 11,120 8,280 7,380 Other liabilities 137,783 133,184 134,979 140,588 99,413 Total liabilities $ 11,349,484 $ 11,540,577 $ 11,566,254 $ 11,069,758 $ 9,493,741 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,218,025 $ 1,319,112 $ 1,333,076 $ 1,345,691 $ 1,265,822 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 12,567,509 $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330 $ 12,415,449 $ 10,759,563 SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS Book value per common share $ 22.03 $ 23.80 $ 23.88 $ 23.89 $ 23.29 Tangible book value per common share 1 $ 15.29 $ 17.01 $ 17.09 $ 17.11 $ 16.65 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,278,785 55,434,910 55,826,984 56,330,616 54,345,379 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans held for sale and portfolio $ 60,882 $ 62,965 $ 62,565 Interest on investment securities 14,932 13,658 9,616 Other interest income 277 294 150 Total interest income $ 76,091 $ 76,917 $ 72,331 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits $ 2,124 $ 2,497 $ 3,732 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 59 50 57 Interest on short-term borrowings 89 84 19 Interest on long-term debt 3,109 3,123 2,905 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 654 655 725 Total interest expense $ 6,035 $ 6,409 $ 7,438 Net interest income $ 70,056 $ 70,508 $ 64,893 Provision for credit losses (253 ) (4,736 ) (6,796 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 70,309 $ 75,244 $ 71,689 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees $ 15,779 $ 13,751 $ 12,584 Fees for customer services 8,907 9,668 8,037 Payment technology solutions 5,077 4,576 4,621 Mortgage revenue 975 1,086 2,666 Income on bank owned life insurance 884 1,727 964 Net security gains (losses) (614 ) 474 1,641 Other 4,764 3,807 932 Total noninterest income $ 35,772 $ 35,089 $ 31,445 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, wages, and employee benefits $ 39,354 $ 38,090 $ 30,384 Data processing expense 4,978 4,981 4,280 Net occupancy expense 5,067 4,740 4,563 Furniture and equipment expense 2,030 2,001 2,026 Professional fees 1,507 1,932 1,945 Amortization of intangible assets 3,011 3,074 2,401 Interchange expense 1,545 1,432 1,484 Other operating expenses 12,884 14,919 7,416 Total noninterest expense $ 70,376 $ 71,169 $ 54,499 Income before income taxes $ 35,705 $ 39,164 $ 48,635 Income taxes 7,266 9,238 10,819 Net income $ 28,439 $ 29,926 $ 37,816 SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.69 Fully-diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.69 Average common shares outstanding 55,427,696 55,705,169 54,471,860 Diluted average common shares outstanding 56,194,946 56,413,026 55,035,806

Balance Sheet Growth

Our balance sheet remains a source of strength. Total assets were $12.57 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $12.86 billion at December 31, 2021, and $10.76 billion at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, portfolio loans were $7.27 billion, compared to $7.19 billion as of December 31, 2021, and $6.78 billion as of March 31, 2021. Amortized costs of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $31.8 million, $75.0 million, and $522.1 million are included in the March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, portfolio loan balances, respectively. During the first quarter of 2022, Busey Bank experienced another strong quarter of core loan1 growth of $127.1 million, consisting of growth in commercial balances3 of $80.3 million and growth in retail real estate and retail other balances of $46.8 million. Growth was principally driven by our Northern Illinois, Central Illinois, and Florida regions. Historically, the Company has experienced slower loan growth during the first quarter as compared to other quarters of the year.

Average portfolio loans were $7.16 billion for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $7.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.74 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average balance of PPP loans for the first quarter of 2022 was $51.5 million, compared to $123.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $482.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 were $11.70 billion, compared to $11.95 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $9.75 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

Total deposits were $10.59 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $10.77 billion at December 31, 2021, and $8.87 billion at March 31, 2021. Fluctuations in deposit balances can be attributed to the retention of PPP loan funding in customer deposit accounts, the impacts of economic stimulus, other core deposit1 growth, and the seasonality of public funds. The Company remains funded substantially through core deposits1 with significant market share in its primary markets. Core deposits1 accounted for 98.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022. Cost of deposits declined to 0.08% in the first quarter of 2022, a one basis point reduction compared to December 31, 2021. Excluding time deposits, the Company’s cost of deposits was 0.04% in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022 a portion of the investment portfolio comprised of commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities were transferred from available for sale (AFS) to held to maturity (HTM). At March 31, 2022, the amortized cost of the securities in HTM were $976.1 million. As a result of the transfer the overall duration of the AFS portfolio at March 31, 2022, was reduced by 0.4 years.

Net Interest Margin1 and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin1 for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.45%, compared to 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.72% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding purchase accretion, adjusted net interest margin1 was 2.41% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.63% in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income was $70.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $70.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $64.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Tax equivalent net interest income1 excluding PPP net fee contribution was $69.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $67.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $60.7 in the first quarter of 2021.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised rates during the first quarter of 2022, for the first time in three years, which is expected to have a positive impact on net interest margin1, as assets, in particular commercial loans, reprice more quickly and to a greater extent than liabilities. Given the timing of the FOMC meeting in March, the benefit of the associated movement in rates to our net interest margin will be largely realized in subsequent quarters. In general, net interest margins1 have been impacted over the last two years by PPP loans, significant growth in the Company’s liquidity position, and the issuance of debt. Factors contributing to the nine basis point increase in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2022 include:

Loan growth and higher new volume and repricing rates which contributed +6 basis points

Increases in the securities portfolio yield which contributed +6 basis points

Net interest income contributions from cash flow hedges which contributed +3 basis points

Funding cost improvements which contributed +1 basis point

Reduced volume of PPP loan forgiveness which contributed -6 basis points

Reduced recognition of purchase accounting accretion which contributed -1 basis point

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be exceptionally strong. Loans 30-89 days past due declined to $3.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $6.3 million as of December 31, 2021, and $9.9 million as of March 31, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $12.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $16.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and $22.9 million as of March 31, 2021. Continued disciplined credit management resulted in non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans of 0.17% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% as of December 31, 2021, and 0.34% as of March 31, 2021. Excluding the amortized cost of PPP loans, non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.18% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2021, and 0.37% at March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets were 0.13% of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.17% at December 31, 2021 and 0.25% at March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 included a $2.0 million OREO property, the sale of which closed subsequent to quarter-end, although the associated impairment was recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Net recoveries totaled $0.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.21% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2021, and 1.39% at March 31, 2021. Excluding the amortized cost of PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.22% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.24% at December 31, 2021, and 1.50% at March 31, 2021. The allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans was 695.41% at March 31, 2022, compared to 521.52% at December 31, 2021, and 411.04% at March 31, 2021.

The Company maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio and, as a matter of policy and practice, limits concentration exposure in any particular loan segment.

ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSET QUALITY Portfolio loans $ 7,272,873 $ 7,188,998 $ 7,150,635 $ 7,185,650 $ 6,779,300 Portfolio loans excluding amortized cost of PPP loans 7,241,104 7,114,040 6,972,404 6,795,255 6,257,196 Loans 30 – 89 days past due 3,916 6,261 6,446 3,888 9,929 Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans 12,488 15,946 25,369 27,725 21,706 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing 197 906 491 590 1,149 Non-performing loans $ 12,685 $ 16,852 $ 25,860 $ 28,315 $ 22,855 Non-performing loans, segregated by geography: Illinois / Indiana $ 6,467 $ 10,450 $ 17,824 $ 21,398 $ 15,457 Missouri 5,263 5,349 6,736 5,645 6,170 Florida 955 1,053 1,300 1,272 1,228 Other non-performing assets 3,606 4,416 3,184 3,137 4,292 Non-performing assets $ 16,291 $ 21,268 $ 29,044 $ 31,452 $ 27,147 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % Non-performing assets to portfolio loans and non-performing assets 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans, excluding PPP 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 695.41 % 521.52 % 358.86 % 336.96 % 411.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (579 ) $ 179 $ 739 $ 1,011 $ 309 Provision (253 ) (4,736 ) (1,869 ) (1,700 ) (6,796 )

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased to $35.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Revenues from wealth management fees and payment technology solutions activities represented 58.3% of the Company’s noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, providing a balance to spread-based revenue from traditional banking activities. On a combined basis, revenue from these two critical operating areas increased by 21.2% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Wealth management fees were $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 25.4% increase from the comparable period in 2021. Net income from the Wealth Management segment was $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 24.7% increase from the comparable period in 2021. First Busey’s Wealth Management division ended the first quarter of 2022 with $12.33 billion in assets under care, a decrease from $12.73 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 principally due to a reduction in market valuations, and a 15.3% increase from $10.69 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, comprised of organic and market related growth, as well as increases resulting from the acquisition of CAC.

Payment technology solutions revenue from FirsTech was $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.6 million for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021. Excluding intracompany eliminations and consolidations, FirsTech generated revenue of $5.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.9 million during both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021. The FirsTech operating segment generated net income of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase from $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company is currently making strategic investments in FirsTech to further enhance future growth including further upgrades to the product and engineering teams to build an application programming interface (API) first cloud-based platform to provide for fully integrated payment capabilities as well as the continued development of our Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform.

Fees for customer services were $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 10.8% increase from the comparable period in 2021.

Mortgage revenue was $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Sold-loan mortgage volume declined in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 due to a higher share of portfolio loan production in 2022.

Other noninterest income was $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Other noninterest income benefited from higher income recognized on venture capital investments and gains on disposal of fixed assets, partially offset by lower swap fees and SBA loan sale gains recorded during the first quarter of 2022.

Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expense was $70.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $54.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense excluding non-operating adjustments1 was $69.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $54.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, the efficiency ratio was1 62.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 64.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 54.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 62.18%, 59.09%, and 54.33% for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The Company remains focused on expense discipline, while making necessary investments to support the organic growth of our key business lines and related support and risk management functions.

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

Salaries, wages, and employee benefits were $39.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase from $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $30.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Total full-time equivalents numbered 1,465 at March 31, 2022, compared to 1,463 at December 31, 2021, and 1,332 at March 31, 2021. The Company recorded $0.6 million of non-operating salaries, wages, and employee benefit expenses in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was no non-operating salaries, wages, and employee benefit expense recorded in the first quarter of 2021.





Data processing expense was $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, steady with the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company recorded $0.2 million of non-operating data processing expenses in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an immaterial amount in the first quarter of 2021. Non-operating data processing costs related to the integration of GSB.





Professional fees were $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease from $1.9 million in both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021. The Company recorded an immaterial amount of non-operating professional fees in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.





Amortization expense was $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is attributable to the acquisition of GSB, completed in the second quarter of 2021.





Other operating expenses were $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease from $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase from $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. We realized a $0.6 million impairment on OREO during the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded an immaterial amount of non-operating expenses within the other operating expense line in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an immaterial amount in the first quarter of 2021. Other operating expense fluctuations primarily relate to the provision for unfunded commitments which was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, amortization of New Markets Tax Credits which was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, regulatory costs, and business development expenses.



Capital Strength

The Company's strong capital levels, coupled with its earnings, have allowed First Busey to provide a steady return to its stockholders through dividends. The Company will pay a cash dividend on April 29, 2022, of $0.23 per common share to stockholders of record as of April 22, 2022. The Company has consistently paid dividends to its common stockholders since the bank holding company was organized in 1980.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company continued to exceed the capital adequacy requirements necessary to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is estimated to be 11.89% at March 31, 20224, compared to 11.85% at December 31, 2021, and 12.83% at March 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible common equity1 was $855.6 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $959.4 million at December 31, 2021, and $918.6 million at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 represented 7.01% of tangible assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 7.68% at December 31, 2021, and 8.82% at March 31, 2021. The reduction in tangible common equity for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by movement in interest rates and the resulting impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company purchased 188,614 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $27.68 per share for a total of $5.2 million under the Company’s stock repurchase plan. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 347,210 shares remaining on its stock repurchase plan available for repurchase.

1Q22 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

For additional information on the Company’s financial condition and operating results, please refer to the 1Q22 Quarterly Earnings Supplement presentation furnished via Form 8-K on April 26, 2022, in connection with this earnings release.





Corporate Profile

As of March 31, 2022, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $12.57 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $12.54 billion as of March 31, 2022, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 46 banking centers serving Illinois, eight banking centers serving Missouri, three banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Busey Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FirsTech, is a payments platform specializing in the evolving financial technology needs of small and medium-sized businesses, highly regulated enterprise industries, and financial institutions. With associates across the United States, FirsTech provides comprehensive and innovative payment technology solutions that enable businesses to connect with their customers in a multitude of ways on a single, highly configurable, secure platform. Fast, secure payment modes include, but are not limited to, text-based payments; electronic payments concentration delivered to Automated Clearing House networks; internet voice recognition (IVR); credit cards; in-store payments for customers at retail pay agents; direct debit services; and lockbox remittance processing for customers to make payments by mail. Once these payments are processed through integration with our customers’ financial systems, FirsTech provides its customers with reconciliation and settlement services to ensure payment confirmation. Additionally, FirsTech provides consulting and technology services through its Professional Services Division, assisting clients in identifying and implementing payment technologies to meet their evolving needs. FirsTech launched its innovative BaaS platform at the beginning of 2022, helping community banks and their commercial customers build modernized payment solutions, which include online payment technologies and automated file transfers. More information about FirsTech can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Through the Company’s Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. As of March 31, 2022, assets under care were $12.33 billion.

Busey Bank has been named among America’s Best Banks for 2022, a first-ever recognition by Forbes magazine. Ranked 52nd overall, Busey was the top-ranked bank headquartered in Illinois; only three other Illinois-based banks were included on the list. We are honored to be consistently recognized nationally and locally for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, together with the related GAAP measures, in analysis of the Company’s performance and in making business decisions, as well as for comparison to the Company’s peers. The Company believes the adjusted measures are useful for investors and management to understand the effects of certain non-recurring noninterest items and provide additional perspective on the Company’s performance over time.

A reconciliation to what management believes to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures—specifically, net interest income, total noninterest income, net security gains and losses, and total noninterest expense in the case of pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, and adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets; net income in the case of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity; net interest income in the case of adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin; net interest income, total noninterest income, and total noninterest expense in the case of adjusted noninterest expense, core adjusted expense, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted core efficiency ratio; total stockholders’ equity in the case of tangible book value per common share; total assets and total stockholders’ equity in the case of tangible common equity and tangible common equity to tangible assets; portfolio loans in the case of core loans and core loans to portfolio loans; total deposits in the case of core deposits and core deposits to total deposits; and portfolio loans and total deposits in the case of core loans to core deposits—appears below.

These non-GAAP disclosures have inherent limitations and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results reported in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Tax effected numbers included in these non-GAAP disclosures are based on estimated statutory rates or effective rates as appropriate.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue,

Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE Net interest income $ 70,056 $ 70,508 $ 64,893 Total noninterest income 35,772 35,089 31,445 Net security (gains) losses 614 (474 ) (1,641 ) Total noninterest expense (70,376 ) (71,169 ) (54,499 ) Pre-provision net revenue 36,066 33,954 40,198 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition and other restructuring expenses 835 5,641 320 Provision for unfunded commitments 1,112 294 406 Amortization of New Markets Tax Credit 1,341 1,255 1,829 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 39,354 $ 41,144 $ 42,753 Pre-provision net revenue, annualized [a] $ 146,268 $ 134,709 $ 163,025 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue, annualized [b] $ 159,602 $ 163,234 $ 173,387 Average total assets [c] $ 12,660,939 $ 12,895,049 $ 10,594,245 Reported: Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1 [a÷c] 1.16 % 1.04 % 1.54 % Adjusted: Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 1 [b÷c] 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.64 % 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Return on Average Assets,

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR NON-OPERATING ITEMS Net income [a] $ 28,439 $ 29,926 $ 37,816 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition expenses: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits 587 1,760 — Data processing 214 143 7 Professional fees, occupancy, and other 34 290 313 Other restructuring expenses: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits — 215 — Lease or fixed asset impairment — 3,227 — Professional fees, occupancy, and other — 6 — Related tax benefit (170 ) (1,290 ) (71 ) Adjusted net income [b] $ 29,104 $ 34,277 $ 38,065 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Dilutive average common shares outstanding [c] 56,194,946 56,413,026 55,035,806 Reported: Diluted earnings per share [a÷c] $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.69 Adjusted: Diluted earnings per share [b÷c] $ 0.52 $ 0.61 $ 0.69 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Net income, annualized [d] $ 115,336 $ 118,728 $ 153,365 Adjusted net income, annualized [e] $ 118,033 $ 135,990 $ 154,375 Average total assets [f] $ 12,660,939 $ 12,895,049 $ 10,594,245 Reported: Return on average assets 1 [d÷f] 0.91 % 0.92 % 1.45 % Adjusted: Return on average assets 1 [e÷f] 0.93 % 1.05 % 1.46 % RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Average common equity $ 1,281,535 $ 1,328,692 $ 1,275,694 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (374,811 ) (377,825 ) (362,693 ) Average tangible common equity [g] $ 906,724 $ 950,867 $ 913,001 Reported: Return on average tangible common equity 1 [d÷g] 12.72 % 12.49 % 16.80 % Adjusted: Return on average tangible common equity 1 [e÷g] 13.02 % 14.30 % 16.91 % 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net interest income $ 70,056 $ 70,508 $ 64,893 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax-equivalent adjustment 546 577 601 Tax equivalent net interest income 70,602 71,085 65,494 Purchase accounting accretion related to business combinations (1,159 ) (1,469 ) (2,157 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 69,443 $ 69,616 $ 63,337 Tax equivalent net interest income, annualized [a] $ 286,330 $ 282,022 $ 265,615 Adjusted net interest income, annualized [b] $ 281,630 $ 276,194 $ 256,867 Average interest-earning assets [c] $ 11,703,947 $ 11,947,653 $ 9,752,294 Reported: Net interest margin 1 [a÷c] 2.45 % 2.36 % 2.72 % Adjusted: Net interest margin 1 [b÷c] 2.41 % 2.31 % 2.63 % 1 Annualized measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Noninterest Expense, Core Adjusted Expense, Efficiency Ratio, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, and Adjusted Core Efficiency Ratio (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net interest income $ 70,056 $ 70,508 $ 64,893 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax-equivalent adjustment 546 577 601 Tax equivalent net interest income 70,602 71,085 65,494 Total noninterest income 35,772 35,089 31,445 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net security (gains) losses 614 (474 ) (1,641 ) Noninterest income excluding net security gains and losses 36,386 34,615 29,804 Tax equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income excluding net security gains and losses [a] $ 106,988 $ 105,700 $ 95,298 Total noninterest expense $ 70,376 $ 71,169 $ 54,499 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets [b] (3,011 ) (3,074 ) (2,401 ) Non-interest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets [c] 67,365 68,095 52,098 Non-operating adjustments: Salaries, wages, and employee benefits (587 ) (1,975 ) — Data processing (214 ) (143 ) (7 ) Impairment, professional fees, occupancy, and other (34 ) (3,523 ) (313 ) Adjusted noninterest expense [d] 66,530 62,454 $ 51,778 Provision for unfunded commitments (1,112 ) (294 ) (406 ) Amortization of New Markets Tax Credit (1,341 ) (1,255 ) (1,829 ) Core adjusted expense [e] $ 64,077 $ 60,905 $ 49,543 Noninterest expense, excluding non-operating adjustments [d-b] $ 69,541 $ 65,528 $ 54,179 Reported: Efficiency ratio [c÷a] 62.97 % 64.42 % 54.67 % Adjusted: Efficiency ratio [d÷a] 62.18 % 59.09 % 54.33 % Adjusted: Core efficiency ratio [e÷a] 59.89 % 57.62 % 51.99 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,218,025 $ 1,319,112 $ 1,265,822 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (372,913 ) (375,924 ) (361,120 ) Tangible book value [a] $ 845,112 $ 943,188 $ 904,702 Ending number of common shares outstanding [b] 55,278,785 55,434,910 54,345,379 Tangible book value per common share [a÷b] $ 15.29 $ 17.01 $ 16.65





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (dollars in thousands) As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Total assets $ 12,567,509 $ 12,859,689 $ 10,759,563 Non-GAAP adjustments: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (372,913 ) (375,924 ) (361,120 ) Tax effect of other intangible assets 1 10,456 16,254 13,883 Tangible assets [a] $ 12,205,052 $ 12,500,019 $ 10,412,326 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,218,025 $ 1,319,112 $ 1,265,822 Non-GAAP adjustments: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (372,913 ) (375,924 ) (361,120 ) Tax effect of other intangible assets 1 10,456 16,254 13,883 Tangible common equity [b] $ 855,568 $ 959,442 $ 918,585 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 2 [b÷a] 7.01 % 7.68 % 8.82 % 1 Net of estimated deferred tax liability. 2 Tax-effected measure.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Core Loans, Core Loans to Portfolio Loans,

Core Deposits, Core Deposits to Total Deposits, and Core Loans to Core Deposits (dollars in thousands) As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Portfolio loans [a] $ 7,272,873 $ 7,188,998 $ 6,779,300 Non-GAAP adjustments: PPP Loans amortized cost (31,769 ) (74,958 ) (522,104 ) Core loans [b] $ 7,241,104 $ 7,114,040 $ 6,257,196 Total deposits [c] $ 10,591,836 $ 10,768,577 $ 8,873,847 Non-GAAP adjustments: Brokered transaction accounts (2,002 ) (2,248 ) (2,699 ) Time deposits of $250,000 or more (139,245 ) (137,449 ) (155,401 ) Core deposits [d] $ 10,450,589 $ 10,628,880 $ 8,715,747 RATIOS Core loans to portfolio loans [b÷a] 99.56 % 98.96 % 92.30 % Core deposits to total deposits [d÷c] 98.67 % 98.70 % 98.22 % Core loans to core deposits [b÷d] 69.29 % 66.93 % 71.79 %

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national, and international economy (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets (including Russia's invasion of Ukraine); (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations, and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (iv) changes in accounting policies and practices; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of The London Inter-bank Offered Rate phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) the loss of key executives or associates; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected results of current and/or future acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisition and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards.



1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation.

2 Revenue from the Company’s subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc. (FirsTech), excluding consolidations and eliminations.

3 Commercial balances include commercial, commercial real estate, and real estate construction loans.

4 The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio is not yet finalized for the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to change.