Emailable Launches Deliverability to Help Businesses to Perfect Their Inbox Placement

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emailable, an industry-leading email verification provider, announced the release of Deliverability, a new solution that enables its users to identify, prevent, and fix issues related to inbox placement.

Deliverability was specifically designed for businesses that use email marketing as an integral tool for their communication and sales, regardless of their size. Deliverability helps users to improve and perfect their inbox placement. Increasing the value and benefit of Emailable's robust email verification features.

In a single and easy-to-use dashboard, users can analyze their email server settings, get a detailed spam report, discover their actual inbox placement across the major ISPs, and monitor their domains and IP addresses' presence in over 120 blacklists.

"Deliverability's launch is a game-changer in the market, helping simplify email inbox placement for businesses. More than delivering performance reports, our solution offers users what they need to improve their email campaigns performance and reach their target audience," says Sean Heilweil, Emailable CEO.

With the launch of Deliverability, Emailable adds to its existing email verification solutions a unique and seamlessly integrated suite of tools, further differentiating the company from its competitors in the email marketing landscape.



About Emailable

Emailable is a leading email deliverability solutions company. We're building platforms and products we would love to use. A robust and diverse team formed of curious and creative professionals who work towards a common goal: make email validation and deliverability affordable and straightforward. Headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and São Paulo, Emailable has a global team spread across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Learn more at emailable.com.

Media Contact: Luiza Zeccer, luiza@emailable.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.