Dan’s Farmaroot Nabs “Top Ten in Grocery Award” at Grocery Specialty Food West 2022 in Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan’s Farmaroot, a trademarked brand of PAN-AX CORP. was chosen by a panel of veteran grocery industry editors on Day 1 of the Grocery Specialty Food West 2022 Trade Show and Conference to pick up the highly coveted “Top 10 in Grocery Award”. The “Top 10 in Grocery Award” is chosen from over 300+ entries into the New Product Showcase at the Show, a showcase display of the most innovative and unique products to hit the grocery market in Canada for 2022.



“Dan’s Farmaroot is extremely proud to pick up this award for our newest product, ‘DF Energy’, a liquid sachet containing 15ML’s of the purest flavoured ginseng extract made from our famous 100% AAA Canadian OGGA-certified ginseng. In a world filled with energy drinks and powders that contain copious amounts of sugar, caffeine and other unnatural ingredients, we knew that a 100% natural alternative was what the world needed,” explained Daniel Kaye, President and Co-Founder of PAN-X Corp., the makers of Dan’s Farmaroot.

Dan’s Farmaroot’s Top 10 Award was for the category of “Best Nutraceutical” — and considering the significance of this category in the grocery industry today, this is no small feat. Dan’s Farmaroot was extended well beyond its “dry roots and powder” product line, when Mr. Kaye realized that the entire western market was being left out. Ginseng is traditionally an eastern product for the Asian market. By creating different SKUs in unique formats that the western market was accustomed to ingesting, PAN-X Corp., the makers of the Dan’s Farmaroot line of products, showed a commitment to creating more SKUs intended for this market. Easy to consume on-the-go with all the same potent ingredients — each product is dosed appropriately so that consumers don’t have to think about anything other than which product they choose to purchase at their local grocery store or online at DansFarmaroot.com. Only PAN-X Corp. has the scalability capacity that ensures that customers receive orders on time and on budget because PAN-X Corp. is the only ginseng company that grows all their own ginseng and controls the main ingredients of all their products regardless of the SKU or the product format.

“This is just the beginning folks!” continues Dan Kaye, President of Farmaroot, “We have plans to roll out new SKUs on an annual basis by streamlining formulation development, in addition to designing a faster process between research and development and market production, packaging, and global distribution. Our value proposition will ALWAYS BE THE SAME: WE OWN THE FARM! No matter the format or the product, all our ginseng products will always contain our best 100% AAA OGGA-certified Ginseng straight from our farms to your body. Nobody can scale up as fast as we can because WE ARE THE FARM! We always root for your health!”

Farmaroot products are now available nationwide at T&T Supermarkets, as well as Foody Mart, Galleria, and many more. See our full list of offline and online retailers at DansFarmaroot.com

For inquiries, please contact:

The Justin Poy Agency

Nicole Zhang, Communications

Mobile: +1 (437) 986-6183

Email: nzhang@justinpoy.com

Lisa Batova, Account Manager

Mobile: +1 (647) 927-1808

Email: lbatova@justinpoy.com

PAN-X Corp.

Daniel Kaye, President & Co-Founder

Mobile: (416) 829-7102

Email: info@dansfarmaroot.com

Dan’s Farmaroot is a brand of PAN-AX CORP., the largest grower of 100% Canadian OGGA certified ginseng in North America. Its mission is to bring the best quality ginseng to the world in unique and innovative formats that will redefine the “functional superfoods” category where the farm is the manufacturer. Farmaroot will Enlighten positivity and Empower resilience by creating products that enhance mental stamina, balance stress and boost immunity with zero unhealthy additives. Dan Kaye, President of Dan’s Farmaroot, was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the OGGA. DansFarmaroot.com