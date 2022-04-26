Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q1 guidance

Revenue of $755 million in Q1’22, down 3% from Q1’21

Test revenue down 7% in Q1’22 from Q1’21

Industrial Automation revenue in Q1’22 grew 29% from Q1’21

Q1'22 Q1'21 Q4'21 Revenue (mil) $ 755 $ 782 $885 GAAP EPS $ 0.92 $ 1.09 $1.26 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.98 $ 1.11 $1.37

NORTH READING, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $755 million for the first quarter of 2022 of which $482 million was in Semiconductor Test, $119 million in System Test, $52 million in Wireless Test and $103 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the first quarter was $161.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the first quarter was $169.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“We delivered first quarter results ahead of the midpoint of our January outlook as we successfully resolved some short-term supply constraints at Universal Robots,” said Teradyne President and CEO Mark Jagiela. “Entering the second quarter, the demand environment in test has incrementally improved from our January outlook with particular strength in automotive and Flash memory end markets. In Industrial Automation, both cobot demand at Universal Robots and autonomous mobile robot demand at MiR remain strong and we expect the revenue growth rate to accelerate through the year. From a supply perspective, we continue to encounter material constraints in most product areas and our wider than normal Q2 guidance range reflects those supply challenges.”

Guidance for the second quarter of 2022 is revenue of $780 million to $870 million, with GAAP net income of $0.96 to $1.25 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $1.00 to $1.29 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization.

Non-GAAP Results

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain improvement, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, supply chain conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, or the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities. On August 17, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published final regulations expanding the scope of the U.S. EAR to include additional products that became subject to export restrictions relating to Huawei entities including HiSilicon. These new regulations restrict the sale to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities of certain non-U.S. made items, such as semiconductor devices, manufactured for or sold to Huawei entities including HiSilicon under specific, detailed conditions set forth in the new regulations. These new regulations have negatively impacted our sales to Huawei, HiSilicon and their suppliers. Teradyne is taking appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate the risks associated with the new export controls that impact its business. It is uncertain the extent these new regulations and any other additional regulations that may be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency may have on Teradyne’s business and financial results.

On April 28, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela. The definition of military end user is broad. The regulations went into effect on June 29, 2020. In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a list of companies in China and other countries that it considered to be military end users. Teradyne does not expect that compliance with the new export controls will significantly impact its ability to sell products to its customers in China or to manufacture products in China. The new export controls, however, could disrupt the Company’s supply chain, increase compliance costs and impact the demand for the Company’s products in China and, thus, have a material adverse impact on Teradyne’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In addition, while the Company maintains an export compliance program, its compliance controls could be circumvented, exposing the Company to legal liabilities. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of the new export controls on its business and operations and take appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce, to minimize any disruption. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate all the risks associated with the export controls that may impact its business.



In response to the regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Chinese government has passed new laws that may impact Teradyne’s business activities in China. The Company continues to assess the potential impact of these new Chinese laws and to monitor relevant laws and regulations issued by the Chinese government.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. and other countries imposed significant sanctions against the Russian government and many Russian companies and individuals. Although Teradyne does not have significant operations in Russia, the sanctions could impact Teradyne’s business in other countries and could have a negative impact on the Company’s supply chain, either of which could adversely affect Teradyne’s business and financial results.

COVID-19 has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2022 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2024 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; demand for products by the Company’s largest customers; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the Company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; sanctions imposed against the Russian government and certain Russian companies and individuals by the U.S., and other countries; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.









TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER OF 2022 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended April 3,

2022 December 31,

2021 April 4,

2021 Net revenues $ 755,370 $ 885,047 $ 781,606 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 300,437 357,998 319,988 Gross profit 454,933 527,049 461,618 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative 140,185 142,747 129,797 Engineering and development 108,116 109,965 100,402 Acquired intangible assets amortization 5,063 5,163 5,536 Restructuring and other (2) 15,714 12,738 (7,130 ) Operating expenses 269,078 270,613 228,605 Income from operations 185,855 256,436 233,013 Interest and other expense (3) 5,496 1,256 9,020 Income before income taxes 180,359 255,180 223,993 Income tax provision 18,431 31,140 18,481 Net income $ 161,928 $ 224,040 $ 205,512 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 1.38 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 1.26 $ 1.09 Weighted average common shares - basic 162,048 162,769 166,491 Weighted average common shares - diluted (4) 175,565 178,020 187,740 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 (1 ) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended April 3,

2022 December 31,

2021 April 4,

2021 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 1,590 $ 3,700 $ 2,827 Sale of previously written down inventory (262 ) (434 ) (790 ) $ 1,328 $ 3,266 $ 2,037 (2 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended April 3,

2022 December 31,

2021 April 4,

2021 Litigation settlement $ 14,700 $ 12,000 $ - Employee severance 551 284 188 Acquisition related expenses and compensation (201 ) 174 (237 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - - (7,227 ) Other 664 280 146 $ 15,714 $ 12,738 $ (7,130 ) (3 ) Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended April 3,

2022 December 31,

2021 April 4,

2021 Loss on convertible debt conversions $ - $ 3,431 $ 4,069 Non-cash convertible debt interest - 1,166 3,581 Pension actuarial losses - (1,590 ) - $ - $ 3,007 $ 7,650 (4 ) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended April 3, 2022, December 31, 2021 and April 4, 2021, 2.5 million, 3.4 million and 10.3 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended April 3, 2022, December 31, 2021 and April 4, 2021, diluted shares also included 10.0 million, 10.5 million and 9.4 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) April 3,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 794,603 $ 1,122,199 Marketable securities 282,016 244,231 Accounts receivable, net 546,881 550,749 Inventories, net 259,341 243,330 Prepayments 479,414 406,266 Other current assets 12,127 9,452 Total current assets 2,374,382 2,576,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 399,485 387,240 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 67,718 68,807 Marketable securities 126,130 133,858 Deferred tax assets 113,556 102,428 Retirement plans assets 14,669 15,110 Other assets 23,480 24,096 Acquired intangible assets, net 69,846 75,635 Goodwill 419,888 426,024 Total assets $ 3,609,154 $ 3,809,425 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 156,493 $ 153,133 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 139,287 253,667 Deferred revenue and customer advances 155,761 146,185 Other accrued liabilities 118,252 124,187 Operating lease liabilities 18,523 19,977 Income taxes payable 103,386 88,789 Current debt 20,497 19,182 Total current liabilities 712,199 805,120 Retirement plans liabilities 151,697 151,141 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 51,698 54,921 Long-term other accrued liabilities 15,748 15,497 Deferred tax liabilities 4,927 6,327 Long-term operating lease liabilities 55,934 56,178 Long-term income taxes payable 67,041 67,041 Debt 75,378 89,244 Total liabilities 1,134,622 1,245,469 Mezzanine equity - 1,512 Shareholders' equity 2,474,532 2,562,444 Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity $ 3,609,154 $ 3,809,425 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended April 3,

2022 April 4,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 161,928 $ 205,512 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 22,503 23,910 Stock-based compensation 12,894 12,232 Amortization 5,233 9,822 Deferred taxes 11,288 (1,057 ) Losses (gains) on investments 2,001 (2,491 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,590 2,285 Loss on convertible debt conversions - 4,069 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - (7,227 ) Other 177 200 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 208 (87,512 ) Inventories (9,480 ) (35,870 ) Prepayments and other assets (74,305 ) (86,131 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (124,382 ) (10,571 ) Deferred revenue and customer advances 6,747 7,952 Retirement plans contributions (1,329 ) (1,925 ) Income taxes (7,611 ) 4,941 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,462 38,139 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (43,999 ) (39,250 ) Purchases of marketable securities (165,977 ) (211,604 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 96,682 194,228 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 30,581 61,293 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (82,713 ) 4,667 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 16,475 17,144 Repurchase of common stock (201,465 ) (45,188 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (31,048 ) (30,675 ) Payments of convertible debt principal (20,694 ) (51,275 ) Dividend payments (17,895 ) (16,667 ) Net cash used for financing activities (254,627 ) (126,661 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,282 883 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (327,596 ) (82,972 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,122,199 914,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 794,603 $ 831,149







