ClearStar Names Three New C-Suite Executives as Company Eyes Unprecedented Growth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStar, Inc. ("ClearStar"), a leading HR-technology company specializing in background and medical screening services announces three new executive leadership appointments. George Stanley has been named President and General Manager of the Background Screening and Verifications Business Unit, Jennifer O’Keefe as Chief People Officer, and Ted Grulikowski as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic hires will help guide ClearStar as it continues to scale and grow at an unprecedented rate.

"ClearStar has more than doubled our revenues over the past 12 months and emerged as one of the largest global providers of employment-related background and medical screening services. I couldn't be more excited to welcome George, Jennifer, and Ted to the organization,” said Chad Parodi, CEO of ClearStar. “Adding these incredibly seasoned executives strengthens and further prepares the Company to deliver accelerated growth, future acquisitions, a differentiated customer experience, and strong financial performance as well as building a world-class company culture and talent development program. Ultimately, ClearStar strives to create a safer environment across the world by helping 200,000 employers make better hiring decisions by 2030."

George Stanley is joining ClearStar in the newly created role of President, Background Screening and Verification Services. In this role, George will be focused on driving operational excellence and improving the overall customer experience. George is a performance-oriented, success-driven, and strategically focused senior executive with an exemplary record of launching new businesses and leading and optimizing business operations. He has an impressive track record of successfully scaling a business unit at ADP from $20.0M to $625.0M. After his 26-year career at ADP, George held consulting and executive leadership positions at Abbott Laboratories/eScreen and isolved Technology, an HCM software platform. In addition, he has been part of four different acquisitions and has held direct responsibility for P&L’s exceeding $130M. George holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Susquehanna University and an MBA in Human Resource Administration from Temple University.

Ted Grulikowski is joining ClearStar as Chief Revenue Officer. Ted will be responsible for accelerating top-line organic revenue growth as well as driving expansion and retention in our strategic customer base. Ted is an elite revenue growth and GTM expert with deep experience in sales execution, channel optimization, and customer success strategy. He has a 20-year record leading high-performance teams delivering transformational growth with world-class employee engagement and customer satisfaction. Most recently, Ted served as Chief Revenue Officer of Omnigo Software, a private-equity-backed safety and security management platform. Earlier in his career, Ted was a VP and Executive Advisor at RocketPower, a Forbes top 100 human capital solutions startup, a VP at LivePerson, an AI-powered digital messaging leader, and a Principal at SBI, an award-winning growth consulting firm. Ted also served as the Commercial Business Unit Leader and VP at MarketSource, an Allegis Group operating company, as the firm tripled revenue to over $300M, while being voted an Atlanta Best Company to work for three times. Ted began his career in sales and marketing roles at General Electric and Ford Motor Company. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt and a graduate of the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in Management and a minor in Marketing.

Jennifer O’Keefe is joining the Company in the newly created role of Chief People Officer. In addition to leading the HR function at ClearStar, Jennifer will be the architect for talent strategy and corporate-culture initiatives. Most recently, Jennifer held a VP position with Ciox Health, a private clinical data technology with 8,000 employees, where she was responsible for leadership of compensation, benefits, HRIS, recognition, culture/engagement, and talent programs. Prior to Ciox Health, Jennifer spent 13 years at Mueller Water Products, a publicly-traded manufacturer and services marketer with 2,900 employees. During her tenure, she held several positions of increasing responsibility culminating with her appointment to the executive leadership team as VP and Chief People Officer. In addition, Jennifer has led human capital mergers and acquisitions due diligence and integration activities, both domestically and internationally. Jennifer is a graduate of Furman University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

In conjunction with these executive appointments, the Company also announces three additional executive moves and promotions. Effective immediately Brad Carlson has moved into the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer, Dawn Standerwick has been promoted to Vice President of Global Sales and Katie Mahoney has been promoted to VP of Operations.

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading HR-technology company specializing in background and medical screening services. It provides employment intelligence directly to employers and via channel partners/consumer reporting agencies ("CRAs") to support better recruitment and other employee-related decisions by increasing information quality, reliability, and visibility.

A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. ClearStar secured its presence as a leading national CRA when it acquired Employment Screening Resources (ESR) in December 2021 and is a portfolio company of Hanover Investors. For more information about ClearStar, please visit http://www.clearstar.net.

