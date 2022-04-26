Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.58 and Core EPS of $0.61

Record Net Interest Income and Record Low Cost of Funds

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported first quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.58, down 3.3% YoY, ROAA of 0.91%, and ROAE of 10.83%. For the first quarter, Core EPS of $0.61 increased, 13.0% YoY with ROAA of 0.94% and ROAE of 11.27%.

“Activity in the New York City area is returning to more normal levels and this is seen in our results: 1Q22 loan closings, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”), up 65% YoY and average noninterest bearing deposits up 17% YoY. The Company is benefiting from the improved economic activity and merger activity as the loan pipeline is at record levels, up 77% YoY and 55% QoQ. Net loans, excluding PPP loans, were flat QoQ due to prepayment speeds remaining elevated as borrowers sought to lock in low rates before the Fed increased short-term rates. Our pricing discipline translated into pipeline yields that are at peak levels for the past 12 months. The Company is in a better position for rising rates than the previous rising rate cycle with a higher percentage of noninterest bearing deposits, lower balances of CDs and borrowings, over $400 million of funding hedges (that will effectively reprice over the next 2 years), and approximately 25% of loans will reprice within one year or 30% including loan hedges.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

NIM Expansion QoQ; Pipeline at Record Level; Business Loans Increase. Record net interest income of $63.5 million increased 4.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. NIM expanded 18 bps to 3.36% YoY and 7 bps QoQ. Core NIM increased by 25 bps to 3.31% YoY and 10 bps QoQ. The increase in the NIM QoQ was primarily due to a 7 bps improvement in the cost of funds. Period end net loans, excluding PPP, were flat QoQ, with commercial business and other loans increasing 14% annualized. Loan closings, excluding PPP, were up 65% YoY, but repayment speeds remained elevated both QoQ and YoY. With the Federal Reserve increasing short-term rates, we expect refinance volume to slow in 2022. Additionally, we continue to benefit from the merger disruption in our markets as we have hired 30 people, including 12 revenue producers, over the past year from institutions involved with mergers.



Returned 84% of Earnings in 1Q22; Stable Tangible Book Value Per Share. The Company returned 84% of earning in 1Q22 through dividends and share repurchases of 360,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $23.52. Despite rising rates, book value and tangible book value per share were stable QoQ, while TCE/TA1 was 8.05% at March 31, 2022 compared to 8.22% QoQ.

Key Financial Metrics2 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 GAAP: EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 ROAA (%) 0.91 0.89 1.26 0.93 0.93 ROAE (%) 10.83 10.77 15.42 11.95 12.29 NIM FTE3 (%) 3.36 3.29 3.34 3.14 3.18 Core: EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 ROAA (%) 0.94 1.04 1.38 1.11 0.83 ROAE (%) 11.27 12.49 16.88 14.27 10.96 Core NIM FTE (%) 3.31 3.21 3.27 3.14 3.06 Efficiency Ratio (%) 58.9 58.7 52.3 53.4 58.6 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans&REO (%) 0.21 0.23 0.31 0.26 0.31 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.57 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 ACLs/NPLs (%) 266.12 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.87 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.06 — (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.6 $ 6.6 $ 6.6 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 Avg Dep ($B) $ 6.4 $ 6.5 $ 6.4 $ 6.5 $ 6.3 Book Value/Share $ 22.26 $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 Tangible BV/Share $ 21.61 $ 21.61 $ 21.13 $ 20.51 $ 19.99 TCE/TA (%) 8.05 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)





1Q22 Highlights

Net interest income increased 1.3% QoQ (as funding costs declined 7 bps), and 4.2% YoY to a record $63.5 million; core net interest income expanded 2.4% QoQ and 6.8% YoY to a record $62.6 million



Net interest margin FTE increased 7 bps QoQ and 18 bps YoY to 3.36%, and core net interest margin FTE increased 10 bps QoQ, and 25 bps YoY to 3.31%; Core NIM expansion QoQ was primarily driven by lower cost of funds



Period end net loans, excluding PPP, were flat QoQ and up 1.2% YoY; loan closings were $329.3 million in 1Q22, down 9.2% QoQ, but up 2.0% YoY (up 64.9% excluding PPP)



Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, decreased 0.8% QoQ, but increased 2.0% YoY to $6.4 billion, with core deposits comprising 86.1% of total average deposits; record average noninterest bearing deposits, up 17.0% YoY



Loan pipeline increased 76.6% YoY to $663.7 million



Provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in 1Q22 exceeding net charge-offs of $0.9 million



NPAs decreased 5.8% QoQ and 33.7% YoY to $14.1 million; criticized and classified loans were up 3.3% QoQ to $59.5 million, representing 0.90% of loans



Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.05% down from 8.22% in 4Q21; the change in AOCI impacted this ratio by 11 bps in 1Q22



Repurchased 360,000 shares at an average price of $23.52; dividends and share repurchases were 84% of net income in 1Q22





Income Statement Highlights YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 63,479 $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 4.2 % 1.3 % Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 1,358 761 (6,927 ) (1,598 ) 2,820 (51.8 ) 78.4 Noninterest Income (Loss) 1,313 (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 (79.2 ) (568.9 ) Noninterest Expense 38,794 38,807 36,345 34,011 38,159 1.7 (0.0 ) Income Before Income Taxes 24,640 22,826 34,812 25,416 26,224 (6.0 ) 7.9 Provision for Income Taxes 6,421 4,743 9,399 6,158 7,185 (10.6 ) 35.4 Net Income $ 18,219 $ 18,083 $ 25,413 $ 19,258 $ 19,039 (4.3 ) 0.8 Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 (3.3 ) - Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 31,254 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604 (1.1 ) (0.3 ) Core Net Income1 $ 18,969 $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 11.8 (9.5 ) Core EPS1 $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 13.0 (9.0 ) 1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $63.5 million in 1Q22 (an increase of 4.2% YoY, and 1.3% QoQ), compared to $62.7 million in 4Q21, $63.4 million in 3Q21, $61.0 million in 2Q21, and $60.9 million in 1Q21.

Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.36% increased 18 bps YoY and 7 bps QoQ; PPP loans caused a 3 bps, 3 bps, and 2 bps positive impact on the NIM in 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21, respectively, neutral impact in 2Q21, and a drag of 4 bps in 1Q21

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.6 million (14 bps to the NIM) in 1Q22 compared to $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21, $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21, $1.9 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, and $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 3.22% in 1Q22 compared to 3.13% in 4Q21, 3.15% in 3Q21, 3.04% in 2Q21, and 3.01% in 1Q21, or an increase of 21 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ

Net PPP loan fees were $0.9 million in 1Q22, $1.2 million in 4Q21, $1.3 million in 3Q21, $1.2 million in 2Q21, and $0.5 million in 1Q21

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million in 1Q22, $0.8 million in 4Q21, and $2.8 million in 1Q21 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21 and $1.6 million in 2Q21.

1Q22 provision for credit losses exceed net charge-offs by $0.4 million

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps), $0.9 million in 2Q21 (5 bps), and $2.9 million in 1Q21 (17 bps)

Noninterest income (loss) was $1.3 million in 1Q22, $(0.3) million in 4Q21, $0.9 million in 3Q21, $(3.2) million in 2Q21, and $6.3 million in 1Q21.

Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(1.8) million in 1Q22 or $(0.04) per share, net of tax, $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax, $(6.5) million or $(0.15) per share, net of tax in 2Q21, and $1.0 million or $0.02 per share, net of tax in 1Q21

Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.1 million in 1Q22, down 33.7% YoY, and 35.8% QoQ

Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments



Noninterest expense totaled $38.8 million in 1Q22 (an increase of 1.7% YoY and flat QoQ) compared to $38.8 million in 4Q21, $36.3 million in 3Q21, $34.0 million in 2Q21, and $38.2 million in 1Q21.

Noninterest expense includes no pre-tax merger benefits or costs for 1Q22 compared to $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21, $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax) in 3Q21, $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits ($(0.01) per share, net of tax) in 2Q21, and $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21

Excluding the above items and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $38.7 million in 1Q22, up 4.3% YoY and flat QoQ

1Q22 includes $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense compared to $3.3 million a year ago

Included in 4Q21 noninterest expense was a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic.

The efficiency ratio was 58.9% in 1Q22, 58.7% in 4Q21, 52.3% in 3Q21, 53.4% in 2Q21, and 58.6% in 1Q21



The provision for income taxes was $6.4 million in 1Q22 compared to $4.7 million in 4Q21, $9.4 million in 3Q21, $6.2 million in 2Q21, and $7.2 million in 1Q21.

The effective tax rate was 26.1% in 1Q22, 20.8% in 4Q21, 27.0% in 3Q21, 24.2% in 2Q21, and 27.4% in 1Q21

The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences

The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit from a state tax rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%





Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights YoY QoQ 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Change Change Average Loans And Deposits ($MM) Loans $ 6,579 $ 6,558 $ 6,633 $ 6,687 $ 6,700 (1.8 ) % 0.3 % Deposits 6,410 6,459 6,408 6,511 6,285 2.0 (0.8 ) Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 14,066 $ 14,934 $ 20,217 $ 17,592 $ 21,186 (33.6 ) % (5.8 ) % Nonperforming Assets 14,066 14,934 20,217 17,592 21,221 (33.7 ) (5.8 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 59,548 57,650 68,913 69,161 63,095 (5.6 ) 3.3 Criticized and Classified Assets 80,527 78,628 89,889 90,135 63,130 27.6 2.4 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.57 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 (10 ) bps 1 bps Capital Book Value/Share $ 22.26 $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 7.8 % - % Tangible Book Value/Share 21.61 21.61 21.13 20.51 19.99 8.1 - Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 8.05 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 45 bps (17 ) bps Leverage Ratio (%) 9.05 8.98 8.83 8.50 8.44 61 7

Average loans were $6.6 billion, a decrease of 1.8% YoY, but an increase of 0.3% QoQ.

Total loan closings were $329.3 million in 1Q22, $362.7 million in 4Q21, $243.9 million in 3Q21, $324.4 million ($308.9 million excluding PPP) in 2Q21, and $322.9 million ($199.7 million excluding PPP) in 1Q21

The loan pipeline reached a new record level of $663.7 million at March 31, 2022 was up 76.6% YoY and 54.6% QoQ

PPP loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $43.2 million at 1Q22, $77.4 million at 4Q21, $130.8 million at 3Q21, $197.3 million at 2Q21, and $251.0 million at 1Q21; forgiven PPP loans were $34.1 million in 1Q22, $53.4 million in 4Q21, $66.5 million in 3Q21, $69.2 million in 2Q21, and $24.1 million in 1Q21; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $1.1 million at March 31, 2022; The PPP loan program was created by the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.5 billion, up 1.2% YoY and flat QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.4 billion, increasing 2.0% YoY, but down 0.8% QoQ.

Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) increased to 86.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q22, compared to 82.5% a year ago

Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 17.0% YoY and 2.5% QoQ and comprised 15.6% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q22 compared to 13.6% a year ago

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans totaled $14.1 million in 1Q22, $14.9 million in 4Q21, $20.2 million in 3Q21, $17.6 million in 2Q21, and $21.2 million in 1Q21.

Nonperforming assets were down 33.7% YoY and 5.8% QoQ

Criticized and classified loans totaled $59.5 million in 1Q22 (90 bps of loans), $57.7 million in 4Q21 (87 bps of loans), $68.9 million in 3Q21 (104 bps of loans), $69.2 million at 2Q21 (103 bps), and $63.1 million at 1Q21 (94 bps)

Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21, which is currently under a principal payment forbearance agreement (interest payments are received)

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.1 million in 1Q22 compared to $12.7 million in 4Q21 and $15.2 million a year ago

Over 87% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <38% as of March 31, 2022

Allowance for credit losses were 0.57% of loans at 1Q22 compared to 0.56% at 4Q21 and 0.67% a year ago

Allowance for credit losses were 266.1% of nonperforming loans at 1Q22 compared to 248.7% at 4Q21 and 212.9% a year ago



Capital: Book value per common share was $22.26 at 1Q22, stable QoQ and up 7.8% from $20.65 YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.61 in 1Q22, flat with 4Q21 and up 8.1% from $19.99 at 1Q21.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 360,000 shares at an average price of $23.52 in 1Q22

As of the end of 1Q22, 488,187 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.05% at 1Q22 compared to 8.22% at 4Q21 and 7.60% at 1Q21

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

The leverage ratio was 9.05% in 1Q22 compared to 8.98% in 4Q21 and 8.44% in 1Q21





Conference Call Information And Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic220427.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 5300568

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Second Quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on July 26, 2022; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 27, 2022.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the second quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400

- Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) At or for the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.91 % 0.89 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.93 % Return on average equity 10.83 10.77 15.42 11.95 12.29 Yield on average interest-earning assets(2) 3.77 3.77 3.84 3.69 3.77 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.50 0.58 0.61 0.66 0.69 Cost of funds 0.43 0.50 0.53 0.57 0.61 Net interest rate spread during period(2) 3.27 3.19 3.23 3.03 3.08 Net interest margin(2) 3.36 3.29 3.34 3.14 3.18 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.93 1.92 1.80 1.65 1.87 Efficiency ratio(3) 58.87 58.66 52.28 53.38 58.58 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.18 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,578,680 $ 6,558,285 $ 6,633,301 $ 6,686,888 $ 6,700,476 Total interest-earning assets 7,570,373 7,627,256 7,608,317 7,790,174 7,667,217 Total assets 8,049,470 8,090,701 8,072,918 8,263,553 8,147,714 Total due to depositors 5,336,983 5,397,802 5,406,423 5,495,936 5,363,647 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,220,510 6,276,221 6,310,859 6,532,891 6,477,871 Stockholders' equity 673,012 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 Per Share Data Book value per common share(4) $ 22.26 $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 21.61 $ 21.61 $ 21.13 $ 20.51 $ 19.99 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 675,813 $ 679,628 $ 668,096 $ 655,167 $ 639,201 Tangible stockholders' equity 656,085 659,758 648,039 634,959 618,839 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 731,536 $ 726,174 $ 711,276 $ 697,591 $ 679,343 Common equity Tier 1 capital 675,434 671,494 661,340 649,367 636,071 Total risk-based capital 892,861 885,469 832,255 823,494 806,922 Risk Weighted Assets 6,232,020 6,182,095 6,194,207 6,344,076 6,281,136 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.05 % 8.98 % 8.83 % 8.50 % 8.44 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.84 10.86 10.68 10.24 10.13 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.74 11.75 11.48 11.00 10.82 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.33 14.32 13.44 12.98 12.85 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 8.36 % 8.30 % 8.17 % 7.80 % 7.61 % Equity to total assets 8.27 8.45 8.27 8.03 7.83 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(6) 8.05 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans(7) $ 14,066 $ 14,933 $ 18,292 $ 17,391 $ 18,604 Nonperforming loans 14,066 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,186 Nonperforming assets 14,066 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,221 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 935 (29 ) (619 ) 902 2,865 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 0.19 0.25 0.22 0.26 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.57 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 266.12 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.52 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 266.12 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.87 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 — (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 Full-service customer facilities 24 24 24 25 25 (See footnotes on next page)

______________________

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 67,516 $ 68,113 $ 69,198 $ 67,999 $ 69,021 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 3,745 3,536 3,706 3,685 3,072 Dividends 8 7 7 7 8 Other interest income 51 74 42 51 36 Total interest and dividend income 71,320 71,730 72,953 71,742 72,137 Interest Expense Deposits 3,408 3,975 4,705 5,539 6,105 Other interest expense 4,433 5,081 4,884 5,164 5,140 Total interest expense 7,841 9,056 9,589 10,703 11,245 Net Interest Income 63,479 62,674 63,364 61,039 60,892 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,358 761 (6,927 ) (1,598 ) 2,820 Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit)

for Credit Losses 62,121 61,913 70,291 62,637 58,072 Noninterest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 1,374 1,142 865 1,233 2,725 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — — (10 ) 123 — Net gain on sale of loans — 46 131 127 31 Net gain on disposition of assets — — — — 621 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (1,809 ) (5,140 ) (2,289 ) (6,548 ) 982 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 397 417 491 500 689 Bank owned life insurance 1,114 1,023 1,015 1,009 997 Other income 237 2,232 663 346 266 Total noninterest income (loss) 1,313 (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,649 25,223 20,544 19,879 22,664 Occupancy and equipment 3,604 3,579 3,534 3,522 3,367 Professional services 2,222 1,152 1,899 1,988 2,400 FDIC deposit insurance 420 391 618 729 1,213 Data processing 1,424 1,757 1,759 1,419 2,109 Depreciation and amortization 1,460 1,521 1,627 1,638 1,639 Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense 84 129 182 22 (10 ) Other operating expenses 5,931 5,055 6,182 4,814 4,777 Total noninterest expense 38,794 38,807 36,345 34,011 38,159 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 24,640 22,826 34,812 25,416 26,224 Provision for Income Taxes 6,421 4,743 9,399 6,158 7,185 Net Income $ 18,219 $ 18,083 $ 25,413 $ 19,258 $ 19,039 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Basic average shares 31,254 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604 Diluted average shares 31,254 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited) March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 186,407 $ 81,723 $ 178,598 $ 145,971 $ 174,420 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,890 7,894 7,899 7,904 7,909 Other securities 66,327 49,974 49,989 49,986 49,912 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 553,828 572,184 584,145 596,661 518,781 Other securities 286,041 205,052 212,654 224,784 242,440 Loans 6,607,264 6,638,105 6,630,354 6,718,806 6,745,316 Allowance for credit losses (37,433 ) (37,135 ) (36,363 ) (42,670 ) (45,099 ) Net loans 6,569,831 6,600,970 6,593,991 6,676,136 6,700,217 Interest and dividends receivable 37,308 38,698 40,912 43,803 44,941 Bank premises and equipment, net 22,752 23,338 24,018 26,438 27,498 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 33,891 35,937 36,158 41,630 41,498 Bank owned life insurance 211,867 210,754 184,730 183,715 182,707 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 2,420 2,562 2,708 2,859 3,013 Right of use asset 48,475 50,200 50,155 51,972 53,802 Other assets 125,160 148,989 93,741 89,850 94,410 Total assets $ 8,169,833 $ 8,045,911 $ 8,077,334 $ 8,159,345 $ 8,159,184 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 6,373,400 $ 6,333,532 $ 6,421,391 $ 6,298,790 $ 6,326,577 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 79,495 51,913 67,207 58,230 74,348 Borrowed funds 877,122 815,544 752,925 971,827 948,920 Operating lease liability 52,292 54,155 54,239 56,151 58,080 Other liabilities 111,711 111,139 113,476 119,180 112,058 Total liabilities 7,494,020 7,366,283 7,409,238 7,504,178 7,519,983 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 261,837 263,375 262,009 260,958 260,019 Treasury stock (79,834 ) (75,293 ) (71,738 ) (65,335 ) (65,479 ) Retained earnings 508,973 497,889 486,418 467,620 455,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (15,504 ) (6,684 ) (8,934 ) (8,417 ) (10,703 ) Total stockholders' equity 675,813 679,628 668,096 655,167 639,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,169,833 $ 8,045,911 $ 8,077,334 $ 8,159,345 $ 8,159,184 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 30,367 30,526 30,676 30,962 30,954 Treasury shares 3,721 3,561 3,412 3,126 3,133

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,152,070 $ 5,140,233 $ 5,158,213 $ 5,130,400 $ 5,155,975 Other loans, net 1,426,610 1,418,052 1,475,088 1,556,488 1,544,501 Total loans, net 6,578,680 6,558,285 6,633,301 6,686,888 6,700,476 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 580,670 595,538 590,732 578,134 433,917 Other securities 226,744 207,482 217,763 232,020 300,828 Total taxable securities 807,414 803,020 808,495 810,154 734,745 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 57,611 50,834 50,832 50,830 50,828 Total tax-exempt securities 57,611 50,834 50,832 50,830 50,828 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 126,668 215,117 115,689 242,302 181,168 Total interest-earning assets 7,570,373 7,627,256 7,608,317 7,790,174 7,667,217 Other assets 479,097 463,445 464,601 473,379 480,497 Total assets $ 8,049,470 $ 8,090,701 $ 8,072,918 $ 8,263,553 $ 8,147,714 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 156,592 $ 154,471 $ 153,120 $ 153,113 $ 170,079 NOW accounts 2,036,914 2,115,619 2,107,866 2,255,581 2,185,384 Money market accounts 2,253,630 2,177,928 2,107,473 2,043,257 1,905,543 Certificate of deposit accounts 889,847 949,784 1,037,964 1,043,985 1,102,641 Total due to depositors 5,336,983 5,397,802 5,406,423 5,495,936 5,363,647 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 71,509 84,617 68,562 91,545 65,372 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,408,492 5,482,419 5,474,985 5,587,481 5,429,019 Borrowings 812,018 793,802 835,874 945,410 1,048,852 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,220,510 6,276,221 6,310,859 6,532,891 6,477,871 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,001,571 976,803 933,443 923,220 856,052 Other liabilities 154,377 166,203 169,328 162,752 194,144 Total liabilities 7,376,458 7,419,227 7,413,630 7,618,863 7,528,067 Equity 673,012 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,049,470 $ 8,090,701 $ 8,072,918 $ 8,263,553 $ 8,147,714 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,349,863 $ 1,351,035 $ 1,297,458 $ 1,257,283 $ 1,189,346





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 53,970 $ 54,260 $ 55,114 $ 52,987 $ 55,219 Other loans, net 13,546 13,853 14,084 15,012 13,802 Total loans, net 67,516 68,113 69,198 67,999 69,021 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 2,167 2,125 2,279 2,233 1,698 Other securities 1,119 993 1,008 1,037 963 Total taxable securities 3,286 3,118 3,287 3,270 2,661 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 591 538 539 535 530 Total tax-exempt securities 591 538 539 535 530 Interest-earning deposits and

federal funds sold 51 74 42 51 36 Total interest-earning assets 71,444 71,843 73,066 71,855 72,248 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 49 $ 53 $ 61 $ 66 $ 75 NOW accounts 793 1,021 1,227 1,499 1,706 Money market accounts 1,275 1,428 1,683 2,060 2,100 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,289 1,471 1,734 1,913 2,222 Total due to depositors 3,406 3,973 4,705 5,538 6,103 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2 2 — 1 2 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,408 3,975 4,705 5,539 6,105 Borrowings 4,433 5,081 4,884 5,164 5,140 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,841 9,056 9,589 10,703 11,245 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 63,603 $ 62,787 $ 63,477 $ 61,152 $ 61,003 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalties received on loans and

securities and net of reversals and recovered

interest from nonaccrual loans $ 1,716 $ 1,497 $ 2,136 $ 2,046 $ 948 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments

on qualifying hedges included in loan

interest income (129 ) 1,122 194 (664 ) 1,427 Purchase accounting adjustments 1,058 462 1,100 565 922 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 4.19 % 4.22 % 4.27 % 4.13 % 4.28 % Other loans, net 3.80 3.91 3.82 3.86 3.57 Total loans, net 4.11 4.15 4.17 4.07 4.12 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 1.49 1.43 1.54 1.54 1.57 Other securities 1.97 1.91 1.85 1.79 1.28 Total taxable securities 1.63 1.55 1.63 1.61 1.45 Tax-exempt securities:(1) Other securities 4.10 4.23 4.24 4.21 4.17 Total tax-exempt securities 4.10 4.23 4.24 4.21 4.17 Interest-earning deposits and

federal funds sold 0.16 0.14 0.15 0.08 0.08 Total interest-earning assets 3.77 % 3.77 % 3.84 % 3.69 % 3.77 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.18 % NOW accounts 0.16 0.19 0.23 0.27 0.31 Money market accounts 0.23 0.26 0.32 0.40 0.44 Certificate of deposit accounts 0.58 0.62 0.67 0.73 0.81 Total due to depositors 0.26 0.29 0.35 0.40 0.46 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.01 0.01 — — 0.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.25 0.29 0.34 0.40 0.45 Borrowings 2.18 2.56 2.34 2.18 1.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.66 % 0.69 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) 3.27 % 3.19 % 3.23 % 3.03 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.36 % 3.29 % 3.34 % 3.14 % 3.18 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 X 1.22 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.18 X ______________________

(1)Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) Deposit Composition March 2022 vs. March 2022 vs. March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, December 2021 March 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 1,041,027 $ 967,621 $ 941,259 $ 945,491 $ 917,189 7.6 % 13.5 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 886,317 946,575 1,040,098 1,020,615 1,070,595 (6.4 ) (17.2 ) Savings accounts 158,542 156,554 152,306 152,931 170,272 1.3 (6.9 ) Money market accounts 2,362,390 2,342,003 2,152,085 2,057,188 1,990,656 0.9 18.7 NOW accounts 1,925,124 1,920,779 2,135,643 2,122,565 2,177,865 0.2 (11.6 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 5,332,373 5,365,911 5,480,132 5,353,299 5,409,388 (0.6 ) (1.4 ) Total deposits $ 6,373,400 $ 6,333,532 $ 6,421,391 $ 6,298,790 $ 6,326,577 0.6 % 0.7 %





Loan Composition March 2022 vs. March 2022 vs. March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, December 2021 March 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

% Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,500,570 $ 2,517,026 $ 2,498,980 $ 2,542,010 $ 2,525,967 (0.7 ) % (1.0 ) % Commercial real estate 1,764,927 1,775,629 1,745,855 1,726,895 1,721,702 (0.6 ) 2.5 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 563,679 571,795 579,100 582,211 595,431 (1.4 ) (5.3 ) One-to-four family ― residential 248,226 268,255 280,343 288,652 239,391 (7.5 ) 3.7 Co-operative apartments 8,248 8,316 7,804 7,883 7,965 (0.8 ) 3.6 Construction 68,488 59,761 71,464 62,802 61,528 14.6 11.3 Mortgage Loans 5,154,138 5,200,782 5,183,546 5,210,453 5,151,984 (0.9 ) — Small Business Administration(1) 59,331 93,811 148,855 215,158 267,120 (36.8 ) (77.8 ) Commercial business and other 1,387,155 1,339,273 1,294,688 1,291,526 1,326,657 3.6 4.6 Nonmortgage loans 1,446,486 1,433,084 1,443,543 1,506,684 1,593,777 0.9 (9.2 ) Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees(2) 6,640 4,239 3,265 1,669 (445 ) 56.6 (1,592.1 ) Allowance for credit losses (37,433 ) (37,135 ) (36,363 ) (42,670 ) (45,099 ) 0.8 (17.0 ) Net loans $ 6,569,831 $ 6,600,970 $ 6,593,991 $ 6,676,136 $ 6,700,217 (0.5 ) % (1.9 ) %

______________________

(1) Includes $43.2 million, $77.4 million, $130.8 million, $197.3 million, and $251.0 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Includes $6.9 million, $8.0 million, $8.6 million, $9.7 million, and $10.5 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited) Loan Closings For the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Multifamily residential $ 98,180 $ 79,648 $ 41,850 $ 66,913 $ 58,553 Commercial real estate 45,102 64,916 48,447 37,963 17,156 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 8,498 12,440 12,823 7,135 8,712 One-to-four family – residential 9,261 5,162 2,761 59,494 3,131 Co-operative apartments — 413 — — — Construction 8,802 17,033 8,687 5,281 7,123 Mortgage Loans 169,843 179,612 114,568 176,786 94,675 Small Business Administration(1) — 270 415 17,585 125,093 Commercial business and other 159,476 182,858 128,946 130,036 103,118 Nonmortgage Loans 159,476 183,128 129,361 147,621 228,211 Total Closings $ 329,319 $ 362,740 $ 243,929 $ 324,407 $ 322,886

______________________

(1) Includes $15.5 million and $123.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loan type 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Mortgage loans 3.61 % 3.77 % 3.80 % 3.53 % 3.47 % Nonmortgage loans 3.27 3.24 3.49 3.23 2.26 Total loans 3.44 % 3.51 % 3.64 % 3.39 % 2.62 % Excluding PPP loans 3.44 % 3.51 % 3.64 % 3.51 % 3.62 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses For the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for credit losses Beginning balances $ 37,135 $ 36,363 $ 42,670 $ 45,099 $ 45,153 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential — — — — 33 Commercial real estate — — — — 64 One-to-four family – mixed-use property — 1 (123 ) 3 19 One-to-four family – residential (2 ) (3 ) (147 ) (2 ) (5 ) Small Business Administration 1,015 (7 ) (8 ) (9 ) (10 ) Taxi medallion (12 ) — (1,235 ) (222 ) 2,758 Commercial business and other (66 ) (20 ) 894 1,132 6 Total 935 (29 ) (619 ) 902 2,865 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,233 743 (6,926 ) (1,527 ) 2,811 Ending balance $ 37,433 $ 37,135 $ 36,363 $ 42,670 $ 45,099 Gross charge-offs $ 1,036 $ 7 $ 1,019 $ 1,186 $ 2,922 Gross recoveries 101 36 1,638 284 57 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 — (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17





Nonperforming Assets March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multifamily residential $ — $ — $ — $ 201 $ 201 Construction — — 873 — 2,381 Commercial business and other — — 1,052 — — Total — — 1,925 201 2,582 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 3,414 2,431 4,192 4,669 4,338 Commercial real estate 5 613 613 8 8 One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1) 790 1,309 2,204 2,309 2,355 One-to-four family - residential 7,387 7,725 7,807 6,940 7,335 Small Business Administration 937 937 976 976 1,151 Commercial business and other(1) 1,533 1,918 2,500 2,489 3,417 Total 14,066 14,933 18,292 17,391 18,604 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 14,066 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,186 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other asset acquired through foreclosure — — — — 35 Total — — — — 35 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 14,066 $ 14,933 $ 20,217 $ 17,592 $ 21,221 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 266.1 % 248.7 % 179.9 % 242.6 % 212.9 %

______________________

(1) Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family - mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 1Q22, 4Q21, 3Q21, 2Q21, and 1Q21; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.8 million in 1Q22, less than $0.1 million in 4Q21, and $2.2 million each in 2Q21 and 1Q21.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, except per share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 GAAP income before income taxes $ 24,640 $ 22,826 $ 34,812 $ 25,416 $ 26,224 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments

(Noninterest income (loss)) 1,809 5,140 2,289 6,548 (982 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of securities

(Noninterest income (loss)) — — 10 (123 ) — Net gain on disposition of assets

(Noninterest income (loss)) — — — — (621 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying

hedges (Interest and fees on loans) 129 (1,122 ) (194 ) 664 (1,427 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various) (924 ) (324 ) (958 ) (418 ) (789 ) Merger (benefit) expense (Various) — (17 ) 2,096 (490 ) 973 Core income before taxes 25,654 26,503 38,055 31,597 23,378 Provision for income taxes for core income 6,685 5,535 10,226 8,603 6,405 Core net income $ 18,969 $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.04 0.13 0.05 0.15 (0.02 ) Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax — — — — (0.01 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments

on qualifying hedges, net of tax — (0.03 ) — 0.02 (0.03 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting

adjustments, net of tax (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Merger (benefit) expense, net of tax — — 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.02 NYS tax change — — — (0.02 ) — Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 Core net income, as calculated above $ 18,969 $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 Average assets 8,049,470 8,090,701 8,072,918 8,263,553 8,147,714 Average equity 673,012 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 Core return on average assets(2) 0.94 % 1.04 % 1.38 % 1.11 % 0.83 % Core return on average equity(2) 11.27 % 12.49 % 16.88 % 14.27 % 10.96 %

______________________

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

GAAP Net interest income $ 63,479 $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges 129 (1,122 ) (194 ) 664 (1,427 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (1,058 ) (462 ) (1,100 ) (565 ) (922 ) Core Net interest income $ 62,550 $ 61,090 $ 62,070 $ 61,138 $ 58,543 GAAP Noninterest income (loss) $ 1,313 $ (280 ) $ 866 $ (3,210 ) $ 6,311 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 1,809 5,140 2,289 6,548 (982 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — — 10 (123 ) — Net gain on sale of assets — — — — (621 ) Core Noninterest income $ 3,122 $ 4,860 $ 3,165 $ 3,215 $ 4,708 GAAP Noninterest expense $ 38,794 $ 38,807 $ 36,345 $ 34,011 $ 38,159 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (134 ) (138 ) (142 ) (147 ) (133 ) Merger expense (benefit) — 17 (2,096 ) 490 (973 ) Core Noninterest expense $ 38,660 $ 38,686 $ 34,107 $ 34,354 $ 37,053 Net interest income $ 63,479 $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 Noninterest income (loss) 1,313 (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 Noninterest expense (38,794 ) (38,807 ) (36,345 ) (34,011 ) (38,159 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 25,998 $ 23,587 $ 27,885 $ 23,818 $ 29,044 Core: Net interest income $ 62,550 $ 61,090 $ 62,070 $ 61,138 $ 58,543 Noninterest income 3,122 4,860 3,165 3,215 4,708 Noninterest expense (38,660 ) (38,686 ) (34,107 ) (34,354 ) (37,053 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 27,012 $ 27,264 $ 31,128 $ 29,999 $ 26,198 Efficiency Ratio 58.9 % 58.7 % 52.3 % 53.4 % 58.6 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 GAAP net interest income $ 63,479 $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on

qualifying hedges 129 (1,122 ) (194 ) 664 (1,427 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting

adjustments (1,058 ) (462 ) (1,100 ) (565 ) (922 ) Tax equivalent adjustment 124 113 113 113 111 Core net interest income FTE $ 62,674 $ 61,203 $ 62,183 $ 61,251 $ 58,654 Prepayment penalties received on loans and

securities, net of reversals and recoveries of

interest from nonaccrual loans (1,716 ) (1,497 ) (2,136 ) (2,046 ) (948 ) Base net interest income FTE $ 60,958 $ 59,706 $ 60,047 $ 59,205 $ 57,706 Total average interest-earning assets(1) $ 7,577,053 $ 7,634,601 $ 7,616,332 $ 7,799,176 $ 7,676,833 Core net interest margin FTE 3.31 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.14 % 3.06 % Base net interest margin FTE 3.22 % 3.13 % 3.15 % 3.04 % 3.01 % GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 67,516 $ 68,113 $ 69,198 $ 67,999 $ 69,021 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on

qualifying hedges 129 (1,122 ) (194 ) 664 (1,427 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting

adjustments (1,117 ) (535 ) (1,126 ) (624 ) (728 ) Core interest income on total loans, net $ 66,528 $ 66,456 $ 67,878 $ 68,039 $ 66,866 Prepayment penalties received on loans,

net of

reversals and recoveries of interest from

nonaccrual loans (1,716 ) (1,497 ) (2,135 ) (2,046 ) (947 ) Base interest income on total loans, net $ 64,812 $ 64,959 $ 65,743 $ 65,993 $ 65,919 Average total loans, net(1) $ 6,586,253 $ 6,566,654 $ 6,642,434 $ 6,697,103 $ 6,711,446 Core yield on total loans 4.04 % 4.05 % 4.09 % 4.06 % 3.99 % Base yield on total loans 3.94 % 3.96 % 3.96 % 3.94 % 3.93 %

______________________

(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.