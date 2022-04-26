CDB Global Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, CO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences Inc., dba Global Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt: GS3.F) (Munich: GS3.MU) (the "Company") announced that Mr. Alexander McAulay tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company effective April 14, 2022.



The Company also announced that Mr. Glenn Dooley has been appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective April 14, 2022. Mr. Dooley is also a director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was a co-founder of Strasburg Pharms, LLC, SMBT, LLC and CannaOil, Inc., all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global NV. He is also a co-founder/co-owner, broker and operations manager of MAC5 Mortgage, Inc. which he founded with Brad Wyatt in 2006. Mr. Dooley has an undergraduate degree from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and brings to the team a breadth of knowledge and experience in management and finance, coupled with effectively operating in a growing entrepreneurial environment.

ABOUT GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., dba Global Sciences Inc. has become a multifaceted company focused on utilizing the Industrial Hemp plant to create a Healthier Way of Living. Its website can be found at www.globalsciences.ca. Global Sciences, Inc. is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns multiple brands like the name Aethics™ www.aethics.com and CANNAOIL™ www.cannaoilshop.com, offering CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products, and confectionery products. Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold online through select distributors and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC, www.resinosa.com, and Legacy Distribution Group, www.legacydistributiongroup.com, Global Sciences is delivering quality CBD products in retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The Direct Store Delivery (DSD) provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD-infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories servicing over 750 C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. In addition to Legacy Distribution, it has a manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC www.Resinosa.com, with its capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.

