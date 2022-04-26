Industry 4.0 Paving Way for More Data Centers in Belgium. Around $963 Billion Opportunities in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Arizton, Belgium data center market will grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027. The Belgium market is also aided by industry 4.0 that will lead to establishment of smart factories and industries that will drive sectors such as manufacturing. The Belgium data center market by area is driven by construction from colocation operators such as EdgeConneX & Datacenter United and cloud operators such as Google & Microsoft that are establishing their data centers in the country.



Belgium Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2021) $1.8 Billion MARKET SIZE $2.7 Billion (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) 7.40% MARKET SIZE (AREA) 648 thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 130 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $700 Million (2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Belgium is a promising market for trade due to strong import trades from the US. The location is ideal for exporters for business because of its strategic location in Europe. Strong trade options offer ease in doing business to organizations, including data center operators.

Key Insights

The adoption of cloud computing & advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G technology, and government support for data center construction such as tax subsidies are factors driving the data center market in Belgium.

Government initiatives such as the Wallonia government 2019–2024 that aims digital transformation and administration to offer 15% tax subsidies on renewable energy investments in the city will aid data center investments in the country.

The Belgian government is actively working towards bringing in digital investment, including initiatives such as Digital AmBEtion, the government has partnered with Microsoft for the digitalization of the public and private sector in the country.

Belgium is working toward green energy sources adoption and has taken initiatives for curbing carbon emissions in the country by adopting renewable energy initiatives such as Belgium's National Energy and Climate Plan 2030.

LCL Data Centers, one of the major data center operators in the country, is involved in hyperscale data center development to expand its portfolio to wholesale colocation services. The company plans to expand its Wallonia One data center campus to around 60 MW over the next 4-5 years.

Also, major colocation providers are entering the Belgium Market. In 2021, EdgeConneX announced the development of its data center in Brussels. With investment announcements from Google and Microsoft, the Belgium market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Belgium colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

A detailed study of the existing Belgium market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Belgium data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Belgium Facilities Covered (Existing): 19 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 06 Coverage: 2+ Cities Existing vs Upcoming (Area) Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Belgium Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Belgium data center landscape market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Trends and Drivers

Investments in submarine cables have increased considerably over the years. There are around four existing cables and one upcoming cable connecting in the country.

The Belgium data center market is growing in terms of investments. For example, in March 2021, Interxion announced its plans to develop its third data center in Brussels.

Investments and initiatives for artificial intelligence adoption in the country are growing. For instance, in January 2022, MolenGeek Owners announced expansion of its artificial intelligence initiatives in Brussels in support with Google.



Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

