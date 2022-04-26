Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q1 2022 Results

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $2.5 million, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.17 per share, payable on May 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2022.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer
“While the winding down of the Paycheck Protection Program negatively affected interest income, our net interest margin increased 40 basis points year over year reflecting the organic growth of our loan portfolio as we deployed excess cash into higher earning assets. The continued reduction in our average cost of funds and growth in our noninterest-bearing deposits also contributed to our improved net interest margin,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Q1 2022 Financial Performance
Total assets increased $39.2 million or 4.3% to $958.9 million at March 31, 2022, from $919.7 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $22.2 million or 2.4% from $936.7 million at March 31, 2021.


  Net interest income decreased $98 thousand or 1.3% to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and increased $1.1 million or 16.6% from $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  
  Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Loans held-for-sale decreased $1.8 million or 58.1% to $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021 and decreased $9.4 million or 87.9% from $10.7 million at March 31, 2021.  
   A $125 thousand provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans was 134.97% and to total loans was 0.90% at March 31, 2022.
Loans held-for-portfolio increased $23.1 million or 3.4% to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $686.4 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $95.1 million or 15.5% from $614.4 million at March 31, 2021. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $2.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $61.2 million at March 31, 2021.

  
  
    Net gain on sale of loans was $365 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $507 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Total deposits increased $37.8 million or 4.7% to $836.1 million at March 31, 2022, from $798.3 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $19.4 million or 2.4% from $816.7 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $18.3 million or 9.6% to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $20.1 million or 10.6% compared to $188.7 million at March 31, 2021.

  
  The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2022.
  
     

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $98 thousand, or 1.3%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $1.1 million, or 16.6%, from $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower interest income earned on loans, partially offset by higher interest income from investments and cash and cash equivalents and lower interest expense paid on deposits . The increase from the same quarter last year was primarily the result of lower interest expense paid on deposits and higher interest income earned on loans, investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income decreased $146 thousand, or 1.7%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $214 thousand, or 2.7%, from $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a two basis point decrease in average loan yields. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances, partially offset by a 38 basis point decline in the average loan yield.

Interest income on loans decreased $163 thousand, or 2.0%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and increased $189 thousand, or 2.4%, from $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average balance of total loans was $694.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $690.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $628.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average yield on total loans was 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 5.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decline in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to lower recognition of net deferred fees due to a reduced volume of PPP loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) loan forgiveness, and new loan originations at lower rates, primarily related to fixed rate mortgage loans. The decrease in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021 was primarily due to the decrease in the recognition of net deferred fees due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness, lower rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans resetting to lower current market rates. The Bank recognized $84 thousand, $192 thousand, and $768 thousand in deferred fees and interest income related to PPP loan forgiveness repayments during the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to the discussion below for the impact of PPP on our net interest margin. As of March 31, 2022, total unrecognized fees on PPP loans were $60 thousand. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $17 thousand to $138 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $121 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and increased $25 thousand from $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase compared to the same quarter one year ago was due to both a higher average balance and average yield for investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest expense decreased $48 thousand, or 7.5%, to $595 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $643 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and decreased $868 thousand, or 59.3%, from $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to both a lower average rate and average balance of certificate accounts. The average rate paid on certificate accounts declined three basis points to 1.09% while the average balance declined $8.7 million, or 7.8%, to $102.3 million during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a 46 basis point decline in the average cost of deposits reflecting reduced rates paid on all deposits and a $112.2 million, or 52.3%, decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, partially offset by a $106.6 million, or 26.3%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. In addition, total deposit costs were favorably impacted by the $4.0 million increase in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits to $194.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $190.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the $33.4 million increase in average balance from the same period last year. The increase in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits contributed to the three basis point decrease in the average cost of total deposits to 0.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 0.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and the decline of 46 basis points from 0.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average cost of subordinated notes increased to 5.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 5.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and decreased from 5.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to the lower average yield earned on loans, partially offset by a two basis point decline in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. The increase from the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to the decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities exceeding the decline in yields earned on interest-earning assets. During the first quarter of 2022, the average yield earned on PPP loans, including the recognition of the net deferred fees for PPP loans repaid and forgiven by the SBA, resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin of three basis points, compared to a positive impact of five basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and a positive impact of 18 basis points during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $125 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 resulted primarily from the increase in our loan portfolio, partially offset by a shift in the loan portfolio composition to loan types requiring a lower general loan allowance. The provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022 also reflects the inherent uncertainty related to the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events.

Noninterest income increased $40 thousand, or 2.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and decreased $1.2 million, or 43.7%, from $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily resulted from a positive $382 thousand change to our fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights as rising interest rates slowed prepayment speeds, partially offset by a $83 thousand decrease in service fees and income resulting primarily from lower loan fees and foreign ATM fees, a $114 thousand decrease in market value related to our deferred compensation and a $142 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of loans, as a result of decreased refinance activity over the past quarter. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in net gain on sale of loans due to a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold. Loans sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, totaled $12.2 million, compared to $19.1 million and $68.1 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest expense decreased $93 thousand, or 1.3%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $673 thousand, or 10.9%, from $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was a result of a decrease in operations expense of $418 thousand primarily due to decreases in various expenses including marketing expenses, reserves for unfunded loan commitments, and professional fees, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $381 thousand primarily due to higher stock compensation expense and the impact of annual wage increases during the quarter. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $523 thousand primarily due to higher wages and incentive compensation, higher medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Operations expense also increased $108 thousand due to increases in various accounts including marketing expenses, office related expenses, and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 74.77%, compared to 75.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 66.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to lower noninterest expense and lower net interest income, partially offset by slightly higher noninterest income. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower revenues.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at March 31, 2022 totaled $958.9 million, compared to $919.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $936.7 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and loans held-for-portfolio. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio, investment securities, and bank owned life insurance (BOLI), partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents and decreases in loans held-for-sale.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $13.5 million, or 7.4%, to $197.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $183.6 million at December 31, 2021, and decreased $72.5 million, or 26.9%, from $269.6 million at March 31, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, partially related to temporary increases in lawyer trust accounts. These increases were partially offset by the redeployment of excess liquidity into higher earning loans and investments. The decrease from one year ago was due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher earning loans and investments.

Investment securities increased $4.0 million, or 47.8%, to $12.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $3.4 million, or 37.1%, from $9.1 million at March 31, 2021. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to none at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The increase was due to the purchase of $2.2 million in municipal bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities classified as held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. Available-for-sale securities totaled $10.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2021, and $9.1 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter was primarily due the purchase of $2.8 million in municipal bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by regularly scheduled payments and maturities. The increase from the same period one year ago was primarily due to investment purchases throughout the previous year, partially offset by calls of securities and regularly scheduled payments and maturities.

Loans held-for-sale totaled $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021 and $10.7 million at March 31, 2021. The decreases were primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations reflecting reduced refinance activity.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $686.4 million at December 31, 2021 and increased from $614.4 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at March 31, 2022, compared to the prior quarter and one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan classes, excluding commercial business loans. The increases primarily resulted from focused marketing campaigns, increased utilization of digital marketing tools and the addition of experienced lending staff during 2021, as well as strategic loan purchases. These increases were partially offset by the decrease in commercial business loans resulting from the forgiveness by the SBA. Refer to the Loans table below for additional detail.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"), other real estate owned ("OREO"), and other repossessed assets, decreased $805 thousand, or 13.0%, to $5.4 million at March 31, 2022, from $6.2 million at December 31, 2021 and increased $2.1 million, or 64.5% from $3.3 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to decreases in one-to-four family loans and floating homes. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.3 million, $2.6 million and $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, of which $273 thousand, $422 thousand and $244 thousand, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. At March 31, 2022, there were no loans operating under forbearance agreements due to COVID-19.

NPAs to total assets were 0.56%, 0.68% and 0.35% at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.90%, 0.92% and 0.97% at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP loans of $2.1 million which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses totaled 0.91% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.92% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $4.2 million, and 1.07% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $61.2 million (See Non-GAAP reconciliation on page 14). Net loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 totaled $24 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $21 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $65 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our NPAs (dollars in thousands):

 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Nonperforming Loans:         
One-to-four family$1,676  $2,207  $1,915  $457  $1,507 
Home equity loans 155   140   150   157   151 
Commercial and multifamily 2,336   2,380         353 
Construction and land 31   33   220   39   40 
Manufactured homes 135   122   98   143   146 
Floating homes    493   504   510   514 
Commercial business 170   176   182   186    
Other consumer 244             
Total nonperforming loans 4,747   5,552   3,069   1,492   2,711 
OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:         
One-to-four family 84   84   84   84    
Commercial and multifamily 575   575   575   575   575 
Total OREO and repossessed assets 659   659   659   659   575 
Total nonperforming assets$5,406  $6,211  $3,728  $2,151  $3,286 
          
Nonperforming Loans:         
One-to-four family 31.0%  35.5%  51.4%  21.2%  45.9%
Home equity loans 2.9   2.3   4.0   7.3   4.6 
Commercial and multifamily 43.2   38.3         10.7 
Construction and land 0.6   0.5   5.9   1.8   1.2 
Manufactured homes 2.5   2.0   2.6   6.6   4.4 
Floating homes    7.9   13.5   23.8   15.7 
Commercial business 3.1   2.8   4.9   8.6    
Other consumer 4.5             
Total nonperforming loans 87.8   89.3   82.3   69.4   82.5 
OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:         
One-to-four family 1.6   1.4   2.3   3.9    
Commercial and multifamily 10.6   9.3   15.4   26.7   17.5 
Total OREO and repossessed assets 12.2   10.7   17.7   30.6   17.5 
Total nonperforming assets 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
 

The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

 For the Quarter Ended:
 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Allowance for Loan Losses         
Balance at beginning of period$6,306  $6,327  $6,157  $5,935  $6,000 
Provision for loan losses during the period 125      175   250    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period (24)  (21)  (5)  (28)  (65)
Balance at end of period$6,407  $6,306  $6,327  $6,157  $5,935 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90%  0.92%  0.95%  0.96%  0.97%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (1) 0.91%  0.92%  0.96%  1.02%  1.07%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 134.97%  113.58%  206.16%  412.67%  218.92%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Deposits increased $37.8 million, or 4.7%, to $836.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $798.3 million at December 31, 2021 and increased $19.4 million, or 2.4%, from $816.7 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in deposits compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of deposit growth from specialty business relationships and temporary increases in lawyer trust accounts, partially offset by a managed run-off of higher costing maturing certificates of deposits. The increase in deposits compared to the year ago quarter was primarily a result of higher balances in existing client accounts, developing further relationships with PPP borrowers who were not previously clients, temporary increases in lawyer trust accounts, as well as reduced withdrawals reflecting changes in customer spending habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our noninterest-bearing deposits increased $18.3 million, or 9.6% to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021 and increased $20.1 million, or 10.6% from $188.7 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.0%, 23.9% and 23.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

There were no outstanding FHLB advances at each of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.6 million at each of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $93.9 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $492 thousand, or 0.5%, from $93.4 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $6.3 million, or 7.2%, from $87.6 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of net income earned of $1.7 million, partially offset by the payment of $709 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders during the current quarter and an unrealized loss, net of tax, of $608 thousand on our available-for-sale securities as a result of declining market values.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Interest income $8,213 $8,359  $9,102  $8,415  $7,999 
Interest expense  595  643   785   1,064   1,463 
Net interest income  7,618  7,716   8,317   7,351   6,536 
Provision for loan losses  125     175   250    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  7,493  7,716   8,142   7,101   6,536 
Noninterest income:          
Service charges and fee income  549  632   556   526   532 
Earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  21  135   104   96   82 
Mortgage servicing income  320  323   328   321   312 
Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights  268  (114)  (125)  (294)  (275)
Net gain on sale of loans  365  507   568   1,063   2,053 
Total noninterest income  1,523  1,483   1,431   1,712   2,704 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and benefits  4,167  3,786   3,512   3,314   3,644 
Operations  1,314  1,732   1,466   1,361   1,206 
Regulatory assessments  101  96   91   91   101 
Occupancy  432  451   441   409   448 
Data processing  821  863   808   813   779 
Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets             (16)
Total noninterest expense  6,835  6,928   6,318   5,988   6,162 
Income before provision for income taxes  2,181  2,271   3,255   2,825   3,078 
Provision for income taxes  458  407   663   574   627 
Net income $1,723 $1,864  $2,592  $2,251  $2,451 
 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $197,091  $183,590  $206,702  $236,815  $269,593 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  10,223   8,419   7,060   7,524   9,078 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  2,223             
Loans held-for-sale  1,297   3,094   3,884   3,674   10,713 
Loans held-for-portfolio  709,485   686,398   667,551   639,633   614,377 
Allowance for loan losses  (6,407)  (6,306)  (6,327)  (6,157)  (5,935)
Total loans held-for-portfolio, net  703,078   680,092   661,224   633,476   608,442 
Accrued interest receivable  2,117   2,217   2,231   2,078   2,160 
Bank-owned life insurance, net  21,116   21,095   20,926   17,823   14,690 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net  659   659   659   659   575 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value  4,668   4,273   4,211   4,151   4,109 
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost  1,117   1,046   1,052   1,052   1,052 
Premises and equipment, net  5,730   5,819   5,941   6,043   6,123 
Right-of-use assets  5,777   5,811   6,033   6,255   6,475 
Other assets  3,758   3,576   8,188   3,628   3,641 
TOTAL ASSETS $958,854  $919,691  $928,111  $923,178  $936,651 
LIABILITIES          
Interest-bearing deposits $627,323  $607,854  $612,805  $622,873  $628,009 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  208,768   190,466   194,848   181,847   188,684 
Total deposits  836,091   798,320   807,653   804,720   816,693 
Borrowings               
Accrued interest payable  38   200   48   238   133 
Lease liabilities  6,211   6,242   6,462   6,681   6,894 
Other liabilities  9,169   8,571   8,711   9,453   12,027 
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance  1,851   1,366   1,708   938   1,746 
Subordinated notes, net  11,644   11,634   11,623   11,613   11,602 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  865,004   826,333   836,205   833,643   849,095 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Common stock  26   26   26   26   26 
Additional paid-in capital  28,154   27,956   27,835   27,613   27,447 
Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")        (28)  (57)  (85)
Retained earnings  66,139   65,237   63,905   61,758   59,975 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  (469)  139   168   195   193 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  93,850   93,358   91,906   89,535   87,556 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $958,854  $919,691  $928,111  $923,178  $936,651 
 

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Annualized return on average assets 0.75% 0.81% 1.11% 0.98% 1.11%
Annualized return on average equity 7.39  7.90  11.21  10.13  11.40 
Annualized net interest margin(1) 3.49  3.53  3.74  3.36  3.09 
Annualized efficiency ratio(2) 74.77% 75.31% 64.81% 66.07% 66.69%

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).


PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Basic earnings per share $0.66 $0.72 $1.00 $0.87 $0.95
Diluted earnings per share $0.65 $0.70 $0.98 $0.85 $0.93
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding  2,602,168  2,586,570  2,586,966  2,582,937  2,571,726
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding  2,640,359  2,631,721  2,633,459  2,627,621  2,610,986
Common shares outstanding at period-end  2,621,531  2,613,768  2,617,425  2,614,329  2,609,806
Book value per share $35.80 $35.72 $35.11 $34.25 $33.55


AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Loans receivable$694,920  $8,075 4.71% $690,680  $8,238 4.73% $628,397  $7,886 5.09%
Investments and interest-bearing cash 189,618   138 0.30%  176,942   121 0.27%  228,752   113 0.20%
Total interest-earning assets$884,538  $8,213 3.77% $867,622  $8,359 3.82% $857,149  $7,999 3.78%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Savings and Money Market accounts$196,128  $30 0.06% $183,730  $36 0.08% $155,854  $64 0.17%
Demand and NOW accounts 315,181   122 0.16%  310,352   126 0.16%  248,887   185 0.30%
Certificate accounts 102,315   275 1.09%  110,985   313 1.12%  214,517   1,046 1.98%
Subordinated notes 11,637   168 5.85%  11,627   168 5.73%  11,596   168 5.88%
Borrowings     %  2    %      %
Total interest-bearing liabilities$625,261   595 0.39% $616,696   643 0.41% $630,854   1,463 0.94%
Net interest income/spread  $7,618 3.38%   $7,716 3.41%   $6,536 2.84%
Net interest margin    3.49%     3.53%     3.09%
                  
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141%      141%      136%    
Total deposits$808,180  $427 0.21% $795,618  $475 0.24% $780,375  $1,295 0.67%
Total funding (1) 819,817   595 0.29%  807,247   643 0.32%  791,971   1,463 0.75%

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.


LOANS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Real estate loans:          
One-to-four family $221,832  $207,660  $194,346  $170,351  $129,995 
Home equity  13,798   13,250   14,012   15,378   13,763 
Commercial and multifamily  279,892   278,175   246,794   244,047   251,459 
Construction and land  70,402   63,105   81,576   71,881   63,112 
Total real estate loans  585,924   562,190   536,728   501,657   458,329 
Consumer Loans:          
Manufactured homes  22,179   21,636   21,459   21,032   20,781 
Floating homes  59,784   59,268   58,358   43,741   39,868 
Other consumer  18,370   16,748   15,732   15,557   14,942 
Total consumer loans  100,333   97,652   95,549   80,330   75,591 
Commercial business loans  24,452   28,026   36,620   59,969   83,669 
Total loans  710,709   687,868   668,897   641,956   617,589 
Less:          
(Discounts)/Premiums  (356)  897          
Deferred fees, net  (868)  (2,367)  (1,346)  (2,323)  (3,212)
Allowance for loan losses  (6,407)  (6,306)  (6,327)  (6,157)  (5,935)
Total loans held for portfolio, net $703,078  $680,092  $661,224  $633,476  $608,442 


DEPOSITS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Noninterest-bearing $208,768 $190,466 $194,848 $181,847 $188,684
Interest-bearing  333,449  307,061  311,303  297,227  269,514
Savings  106,217  103,401  99,747  97,858  93,207
Money market  89,164  91,670  82,314  72,553  73,536
Certificates  98,493  105,722  119,441  155,235  191,752
Total deposits $836,091 $798,320 $807,653 $804,720 $816,693


CREDIT QUALITY DATA
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Nonaccrual loans $4,474  $5,130  $2,658  $1,068  $2,467 
Nonperforming TDRs  273   422   411   424   244 
Total nonperforming loans  4,747   5,552   3,069   1,492   2,711 
OREO and other repossessed assets  659   659   659   659   575 
Total nonperforming assets $5,406  $6,211  $3,728  $2,151  $3,286 
Performing TDRs  2,072   2,174   2,198   2,221   2,919 
Net charge-offs during the quarter  (24)  (21)  (5)  (28)  (65)
Provision for loan losses during the quarter  125      175   250    
Allowance for loan losses  6,407   6,306   6,327   6,157   5,935 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.90%  0.92%  0.95%  0.96%  0.97%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)(1)  0.91%  0.92%  0.96%  1.02%  1.07%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans  134.97%  113.55%  206.19%  412.67%  218.92%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.67%  0.81%  0.46%  0.23%  0.44%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.56%  0.68%  0.40%  0.23%  0.35%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


OTHER STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Sound Community Bank:          
Total loans to total deposits  85.00%  86.16%  82.82%  79.77%  75.62%
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits  24.97%  23.86%  24.13%  22.60%  23.10%
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.:          
Average total assets for the quarter $931,094  $916,261  $928,097  $924,233  $896,303 
Average total equity for the quarter $94,497  $93,569  $91,766  $89,139  $87,181 
                     

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a non-GAAP financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. We have presented this non-GAAP financial measure because management believes this non-GAAP measure to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of the allowance for loan losses to total loans as the balance of PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, has been significant to the loan portfolio. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations and is not required to be uniformly applied. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans:

  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Allowance for loan losses $(6,407) $(6,306) $(6,327) $(6,157) $(5,935)
           
Total loans  709,485   686,398   667,551   639,633   614,377 
Less: PPP loans  2,105   4,159   11,789   36,043   61,201 
Total loans, net of PPP loans $707,380  $682,239  $655,762  $603,590  $553,176 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)  0.90%  0.92%  0.95%  0.96%  0.97%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP)  0.91%  0.92%  0.96%  1.02%  1.07%
                     

