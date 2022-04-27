Global Leadership Company DDI Appoints Dominique Powrie to Lead Growth in Australia

SYDNEY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leadership consulting firm DDI today announced the appointment of Dominique Powrie as Managing Director, Australia.

With more than 30 years of experience leading HR and business management teams, Powrie has a proven track record in delivering growth and leading organisations and teams across the Australian region. Reporting to Bruce Watt, DDI Senior Vice President, Powrie will lead DDI's leadership team in Australia and be responsible for the development and execution of DDI's growth strategy in Australia.

"Dominique is an indispensable partner and leadership strategist for many of Australia's most successful companies," said Watt. "Because of her extensive background creating winning HR and business strategies across a range of companies, our clients trust her to create leadership plans that deliver on key business metrics. As so many companies are now looking for innovative approaches to their leadership strategy post-pandemic, Dominique is the ideal person to engage and lead our Australian team in delivering cutting-edge leadership solutions."

Powrie joined DDI in 2016 as a principal consultant, quickly progressing to consulting manager. In her role, she serves as an executive coach, facilitator and leadership development consultant. Powrie works with large-scale clients across industries - particularly in the Top 100 companies on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) - to establish leadership strategies from the frontline to the C-suite.

During her tenure with DDI, Dominique has also led much of DDI's involvement in the BOSS Young Executives competition, hosted by The Australian Financial Review. She's also played a key role in supporting DDI's recognition with a Five-Star Learning and Development Award as an L&D Training Provider from Human Resources Director Magazine.

Dominique also serves as a thought leader for DDI. An advocate of DDI's Women in Leadership practice, she recently co-hosted two webinars for International Women's Day with CEO Tacy Byham. She also collaborates with organisations and industry associations to design and deliver keynote speeches, conference presentations and workshops to support women in leadership. In addition, Dominique has contributed blogs, hosted webinars and is often cited in media interviews on a wide range of leadership topics.

