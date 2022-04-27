FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Breaks Ground on Expansion of its BioProcess Innovation Center

Research Triangle Park, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expertise in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its BioProcess Innovation Center in Research Triangle Park (RTP) on April 21, 2022.

The expansion will double the site’s existing laboratory footprint with an addition of 89,000 sq. ft that will be equipped with comprehensive, state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation, high-throughput bioprocessing equipment, and automation technologies through a collaboration with sister Fujifilm company, FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A., Corporation. The added labs and technology will enhance FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ capabilities as a comprehensive development and analytical service provider by expanding upon its offerings including process characterization, drug substance formulation and quality control testing, and adding new services such as drug product formulation development.

Through the expansion, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will add approximately 145 skilled positions including researchers and scientists to the RTP site by 2024.

At the groundbreaking event, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies was joined by its partners in public service, academia, and the industry including TJ Cawley, Mayor of Morrisville, Dr. Scott Ralls, president, Wake Technical Community College, Dr. Rob Onyenwoke, assistant research professor, North Carolina Central University, BRITE, Wake County Board Commissioners Sig Hutchinson and Laura Gunter, president, NCBIO. During the event FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnership with academic institutions to support workforce development through robust STEM education.

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is growing rapidly – especially in North Carolina. For us growth is about our ability to continue to support our biopharma partners in their pursuit to bring new treatments to patients in need,” said Martin Meeson, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “With this expansion, it is vital that we continue to have the best talent in the industry to share in our mission of bringing life-impacting therapies to a reality, and our partnerships with academia and the community are ensuring that we have a ready workforce in North Carolina. We are tremendously grateful to our employees and supporters that celebrated this milestone with us.”

“We are driven by our core purpose of being a partner for life in the advancement of tomorrow’s medicines,” said Christine Vannais, chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Research Triangle Park. “This expansion will enable us to enhance our service offerings in order to continue to support our customer’s clinical and commercial filings by providing extensive data packages, better guide clinical process development, and to create more robust commercial processes. We are honored to play this critical role in supporting our customers.”

The BioProcess Innovation Center originally opened in May 2016 as a three-story, 62,000 sq. ft facility with the purpose of process invention, process design and development, and product characterization for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ clients. The expansion construction is expected to be completed and the capacity operational by mid-2024.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has existing locations in Teesside, UK, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, College Station, Texas, USA and Hillerød, Denmark, the company is currently building new facilities in Watertown, Massachusetts, USA, and Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. Mitsubishi Corporation is a 20% shareholder of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ UK, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Watertown, Massachusetts and College Station, Texas sites. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.



FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.