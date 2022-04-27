Canada’s Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to the Semi-Finals

– 18 acts from across Canada inch closer to victory as they compete in the semi-finals, beginning next Tuesday May 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv –
– Top performances from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, now available to share and post –
TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 18 acts moving on to the semifinal round. They are:
- Arik Pipestem – Calgary, AB – Hoop Dancer
- Canine Circus – Toronto, ON – Circus Act
- Chucky Mady – Windsor, ON – World Record Breaker
- Courtney Gilmour – Toronto, ON – Comedian
- Esther & Ezekiel – Caledonia, ON – Singers
- GRVMNT – Vancouver, BC – Dance Troupe – **Lilly’s Golden Buzzer**
- Jeanick Fournier – Chicoutimi, QC – Singer – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**
- Kellie Loder – St. John’s, NFLD – Singer
- Ola Dada – Fort McMurray, AB – Comedian
- Savio Joseph – Brampton, ON – Magician
- Shadow Entertainment – Mississauga, ON – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe
- Shea – Vancouver, BC – Singer – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**
- Sébastien Savard – Alma, QC – Object Balancing Violinist
- Stacey Kay – Cambridge, ON – Singer – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**
- The Renegades – Toronto, ON – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**
- The Sentimentalists – Toronto, ON – Mentalists
- Theo & Mila – Oakville, ON – Acro Gymnastics – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**
- Trillium Entertainment – Toronto, ON – Aerial Circus Act
Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- In a surprise twist, the judges gave dance troupe The Renegades (Toronto, ON) a group golden buzzer after they brought the entire crowd to their feet and had them cheering their name
- 4DANCE (Calgary, AB) wowed Kardinal, Trish and Lilly with the emotional maturity in their dance performance
- 6 Pack Papadat (Guelph, ON) showed incredible strength by holding 120 horsepower with his two bare hands
- Trish connected with Hoop Dancer Arik Pipestem (Calgary, AB) and his ability to tell a story with movement
- Singer Lenya Wilks (Brandon, MB) gave a powerful performance that had Howie “feeling her heart” and Kardinal said “demolished the stage”
Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE
**If you’re interested in setting up interviews with any of the contestants from tonight’s episode, please let us know (contact details below), and we’ll be happy to facilitate**
4DANCE – Dancers
Calgary, AB
Check Out 4DANCE’s Performance HERE
6 Pack Lapadat – Strongman Act
Guelph, ON
Check Out 6 Pack Papadat’s Performance HERE
Arik Pipestem – Hoop Dancer
Calgary, AB
Check Out Arik Pipestem’s Performance HERE
Cassidy Civet – Furry Musician
Port Moody, BC
Denique – Musician
Montreal, QC
FenyxFyre – Stunt/Danger Act
London, ON
Lenya Wilks – Singer
Brandon, MB
Check Out Lenya Wilks’ Performance HERE
Seth’s Amazing Pets – Animal Act
Toronto, ON
The Renegades – Dance Troupe
Toronto, ON
Check Out The Renegades’ Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook
Canada’s Got Talent on Snapchat
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637