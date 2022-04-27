Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 20 April 2022 to 26 April 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|140,000
|181.23
|25,372,725.00
|20 April 2022
|4,500
|176.62
|794,790.00
|21 April 2022
|4,500
|182.45
|821,025.00
|22 April 2022
|4,500
|179.80
|809,100.00
|25 April 2022
|4,500
|175.11
|787,995.00
|26 April 2022
|4,500
|176.51
|794,295.00
|Total
|22,500
|178.10
|4,007,205.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|162,500
|180.80
|29,379,930.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 754,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.20 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
