Qamar Zaman Interviewed Cleveland SEO Expert Randy Rhode on The Subject Matter Experts Podcast

Dallas, TX , April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we are now in Q2 of 2022, Dallas SEO Expert Qamar Zaman interviewed Chagrin Falls, Ohio, SEO and Digital Marketing Expert and CEO of 38 Digital Markets to discuss what SEO holds in 2022.

The podcast covers:



What is SEO? Why does SEO still matter in 2022? Why MAP SEO is very important for local businesses How to build quality based SEO using the power of branding and PR Why Google native properties like YouTube and Google properties matter for holistic SEO to be effective.

To learn the details of how Randy ranks his clients on page 1 of Google for highly competitive 2022 search terms, within a few days, listen to the podcast on your favorite listening platform: Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcast, Spotify



About Randy Rhode & 38 Digital Market

Immediately after graduation from university, Randy Rhode began working in retail operations at a large box shop and went up the ranks to multi-unit management and eventually managed all operations for two different national retail organizations.

It was tempting to start his own business, but he didn't know where to start. So he teamed up with some partners and started a nationwide service provider. It was successful, so he started another one. But this time, he decided to try it on his own. That's when 38 Digital Market was born. Now the Chagrin Falls SEO company offers:

Some of our services include:

SEO

Local SEO

Public Relations

Web Design

Video Marketing

Randy is a student of the famous Scotland-based SEO Craig Campbell and is also considered the most handsome SEO in Cleveland according to a local newspaper Carson Daily.

Randy is a firm believer in giving back to the community, and he is actively involved in several charities. He is also a member of the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau.

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a digital growth consultant and the host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast Powered by KISS PR, a leading PR startup. Zaman is a Forbes agency council and you can read more about him on Forbes.

Ana Khan - subjectmatterexpertspodcast@gmail.com









