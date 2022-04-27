Elis: Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders’ meeting  

French English

General shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 19, 2022 - Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders’ meeting

Saint-Cloud, April 27, 2022

The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis will be held on May 19, 2022, at 3pm at the Etoile Saint-Honoré Conference Center, 21/25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders but will not be retransmitted on the website.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms together with their convening notice.

The corresponding notice of meeting that contains the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders and the terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 11 April 2022 n° 43 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/)

In accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code, documents relating to the General Meeting (including in particular the 2021 Universal Registration Document and proxy and distance voting form) are available on the Company’s website at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders meetings”.

Some of these documents are also attached to either the 2021 Universal Registration Document or the 2022 Notice of Meeting (Brochure) available as of May 2, 2022.

We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2022 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website: https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders Meetings”.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment