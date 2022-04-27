English Danish

27 April 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2022

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 463 million and profit before tax of DKK 449 million in the first quarter of the year. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 20.7% p.a. return on equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 2021 2020 2019 2018 Total core income 674 600 2,433 2,179 2,116 2,001 Total expenses and depreciation 210 203 817 788 805 866 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 464 397 1,616 1,391 1,311 1,135 Impairment charges for loans etc. -1 -29 -68 -223 -100 -43 Core earnings 463 368 1,548 1,168 1,211 1,092 Result for the portfolio etc. -9 -10 +7 -9 +49 +77 Special costs 5 4 17 15 15 217 Profit before tax 449 354 1,538 1,144 1,245 952

Highlights of the first quarter of 2022

The profit before tax is DKK 449 million, equivalent to a 20.7% p.a. return on equity

Core income increases by 12% to DKK 674 million

The rate of costs decreases to 31.2% in the quarter

No direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine but a management estimate of DKK 108 million

A large increase in new customers and a high level of activity result in 17% growth in the bank’s loans compared to the end of March 2021 and 5% growth in the first quarter of 2022

Entering into a strategic partnership with SEB in private banking

The expected results for 2022 are maintained





Please see the complete quarterly report for the 1st quarter of 2022 in the attached pdf.

