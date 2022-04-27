Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2022

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 463 million and profit before tax of DKK 449 million in the first quarter of the year. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 20.7% p.a. return on equity.

 

Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1 2022Q1 20212021202020192018
Total core income6746002,4332,1792,1162,001
Total expenses and depreciation210203817788805866
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans4643971,6161,3911,3111,135
Impairment charges for loans etc.-1-29-68-223-100-43
Core earnings4633681,5481,1681,2111,092
Result for the portfolio etc.-9-10+7-9+49+77
Special costs54171515217
Profit before tax4493541,5381,1441,245952

 

Highlights of the first quarter of 2022

  • The profit before tax is DKK 449 million, equivalent to a 20.7% p.a. return on equity
  • Core income increases by 12% to DKK 674 million
  • The rate of costs decreases to 31.2% in the quarter
  • No direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine but a management estimate of DKK 108 million
  • A large increase in new customers and a high level of activity result in 17% growth in the bank’s loans compared to the end of March 2021 and 5% growth in the first quarter of 2022
  • Entering into a strategic partnership with SEB in private banking
  • The expected results for 2022 are maintained

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

 

John Fisker

 

Please see the complete quarterly report for the 1st quarter of 2022 in the attached pdf.

 

