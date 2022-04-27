English Finnish

Huhtamäki Oyj’s Interim Report January 1–March 31, 2022: Strong start to the year

Q1 2022 in brief:

Net sales increased 31% to EUR 1,050 million (EUR 802 million)

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 98 million (EUR 77 million); reported EBIT was EUR 94 million (EUR 72 million)

Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.63 (EUR 0.49); reported EPS was EUR 0.63 (EUR 0.45)

Comparable net sales growth was 19% at Group level and 19% in emerging markets

The impact of currency movements was EUR 35 million on the Group’s net sales and EUR 3 million on EBIT





Key figures

EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change 2021 Net sales 1,049.7 802.1 31% 3,574.9 Comparable net sales growth 19% -0% 7% Adjusted EBITDA1 146.6 117.7 24% 488.4 Margin1 14.0% 14.7% 13.7% EBITDA 144.6 114.8 26% 469.6 Adjusted EBIT2 97.5 77.0 27% 315.3 Margin2 9.3% 9.6% 8.8% EBIT 93.5 71.6 31% 296.0 Adjusted EPS3 0.63 0.49 29% 2.07 EPS, EUR 0.63 0.45 40% 1.91 Adjusted ROI2 11.2% 11.7% 11.3% Adjusted ROE3 15.4% 14.9% 15.1% ROI 10.8% 9.8% 10.6% ROE 14.6% 12.3% 13.9% Capital expenditure 76.4 33.0 >100% 259.4 Free Cash Flow -45.7 6.6 <-100% -26.1 1 Excluding IAC of -2.0 -3.0 -18.7 2 Excluding IAC of -4.0 -5.3 -19.3 3 Excluding IAC of 0.3 -4.1 -17.1

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Figures of return on investment (ROI), return on equity (ROE) and return on net assets (RONA) as well as net debt to EBITDA presented in this report are calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

The figures in the tables are exact figures and consequently the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented. Key figures have been calculated using exact figures.

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO

“Huhtamaki had a strong start to the year, despite challenging market conditions. Overall, the demand was strong, in an operating environment affected by continued supply chain tensions and very high inflation across the board. The geopolitical development with the war in Ukraine and continued COVID-19 pandemic added complexity.

Net sales increased by 31% against the same period 2021, and by 19% in comparable terms. It was driven by both improved pricing and increased sales volumes. We have continued to mitigate impact of inflation, which is visible in all our major input costs, including raw materials, freight costs, energy and labor. The volume growth improved operational efficiency and actions to mitigate inflation had a positive impact on profitability, with the adjusted EBIT increasing by 27%, broadly in line with net sales. While we have been able to handle the impact of inflation, it continues to put pressure on the business performance.

The first quarter has been dominated by geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine. We condemn the war in the strongest possible terms and stopped all our investments to Russia immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We consider that the current evolution of the situation and the long-term outlook in Russia will prevent the realization of our growth strategy and ambitions in the country. As a consequence, we have decided to initiate the divestiture process of our operations in Russia. We will continue to prioritize investments that capture the significant growth opportunities in the rest of the world, in line with our global ambitions and 2030 Strategy.

As a result of focus on our 2030 strategy, we have taken several steps on our sustainability journey, with the intent to reach carbon-neutral production by 2030 while optimizing usage of resources, including energy, water, and waste. During the first quarter, we signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in the United States, covering 30% of our local electricity usage. We also installed the first solar panel arrays at our factories in Guangzhou and Shanghai in China, covering an initial 10% of the two factories’ energy use. In addition, we continue investments into innovative, sustainable products and business expansion. For instance, we are stepping up production of advanced smooth molded fiber packaging in Alf, Germany, to provide plastic free packaging solutions.

Our strong performance highlights the resilience of our diversified portfolio and global presence. It also underlines the ability of our company to manage adverse conditions. I want to thank our entire team for their great work in demanding times and during my absence in the first quarter. I am confident that we will continue to successfully deliver on our long-term ambition.”

Financial review Q1 2022

Net sales by business segment

EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 254.7 207.5 23% North America 337.5 256.1 32% Flexible Packaging 377.7 267.1 41% Fiber Packaging 90.9 78.6 16% Elimination of internal sales -11.1 -7.1 Group 1,049.7 802.1 31%





Comparable net sales growth by business segment

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 18% 12% 2% 40% -2% North America 24% 11% 5% 9% -2% Flexible Packaging 18% 12% 7% 6% 0% Fiber Packaging 8% 2% 2% 1% 4% Group 19% 12% 4% 14% -0%

The Group’s net sales increased 31% to EUR 1,050 million (EUR 802 million) during the quarter, supported by the Elif acquisition. Comparable net sales growth was 19%. Demand for foodservice products continued to recover and demand for food on-the-shelf was solid. Comparable growth was strongest in the North America segment, followed by Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Flexible Packaging. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was 19%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group’s net sales was EUR 35 million (EUR -46 million) compared to 2021 exchange rates.





Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 25.6 17.6 45% -0.0 -4.2 North America 38.8 31.2 25% -0.0 - Flexible Packaging 29.4 21.7 35% -2.8 -1.1 Fiber Packaging 7.5 9.5 -21% -0.0 0.0 Other activities -3.8 -3.0 -1.1 -0.0 Group 97.5 77.0 27% -4.0 -5.3





Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 10.0% 7.7% 8.5% 8.4% 8.5% North America 11.5% 10.8% 12.2% 13.0% 12.2% Flexible Packaging 7.8% 7.1% 6.0% 6.1% 8.1% Fiber Packaging 8.2% 11.7% 9.5% 10.3% 12.1% Group 9.3% 8.2% 8.5% 9.1% 9.6%

The Group’s adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 98 million (EUR 77 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 94 million (EUR 72 million). Adjusted EBIT improved following growth in sales volumes, a favorable sales mix and continued focus on operational efficiency. The Group’s adjusted EBIT margin decreased and was 9.3% (9.6%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group’s earnings was EUR 3 million (EUR -5 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -4.0 million (EUR -5.3 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC).





Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Adjusted EBIT 97.5 77.0 Acquisition related costs -0.6 -0.3 Restructuring gains and losses, including writedowns of related assets -1.4 -5.0 PPA amortization -1.9 - Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.1 -0.0 EBIT 93.5 71.6

Net financial expenses were EUR 3 million (EUR 9 million), positively impacted by an one-off IAC item. Tax expense was EUR 22 million (EUR 15 million). The corresponding tax rate was 24% (23%). Profit for the first quarter was EUR 69 million (EUR 48 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.63 (EUR 0.49) and reported EPS EUR 0.63 (EUR 0.45). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period, which excludes EUR 0.3 million (EUR -4.1 million) of IAC.





Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 65.7 51.1 IAC in EBIT -4.0 -5.3 IAC in Financial items 4.4 - Taxes relating to IAC -0.1 1.2 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 66.0 47.0





Significant events after the reporting period

Huhtamaki to initiate a divestiture process for its Russian operations

Huhtamaki has decided to initiate the process to divest its operations in Russia. This follows an earlier decision to stop all investments in Russia at the outbreak of the invasion of Ukraine. Huhtamaki considers that the current evolution of the situation and the long-term outlook in Russia will prevent the realization of its growth strategy and long-term ambitions in the country. Huhtamaki will continue to prioritize investments that capture the significant growth opportunities in the rest of the world, in line with its global ambitions and 2030 Strategy.

Huhtamaki will explore the market for potential buyers and will maintain its operations during this transitional period, subject to supply chain availability, to meet its contractual and regulatory obligations and to safeguard employees and customers.

Huhtamaki has operations in both Ukraine and Russia. In Ukraine, the company has one factory, which has mostly served the local market. The factory has been temporarily closed since the war started. Net sales in 2021 had only a minor contribution to the Group level net sales.

Huhtamaki has four manufacturing units in Russia, employing approximately 700 people. The net sales in Russia amounted to EUR 99.5 million in 2021, representing less than 3% of the Group’s total net sales. Non-current assets in the country was EUR 59.0 million at the end of March 2022. The factories in Russia have mostly served the local market, with a minor part of production exported.

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility

On April 8, 2022 Huhtamäki Oyj signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility agreement with a maturity of two (2) years. The facility has a one-year extension option at the discretion of the lenders. The facility will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group.

Outlook for 2022 (unchanged)

The Group’s trading conditions are expected to improve compared to 2021, however with continued volatility in the operating environment. Huhtamaki's diversified product portfolio provides resilience and the Group’s good financial position enables addressing profitable growth opportunities.

Annual General Meeting 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 with exceptional meeting procedures based on the Finnish temporary legislative act (375/2021). The AGM will be held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives in order to ensure the health and safety of the Company‘s shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders. After the AGM, shareholders will be provided with an opportunity to follow a webcast where the Chairman of the Board and other Company’s representatives will address topical themes of the Company.

Financial reporting in 2022

In 2022, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Half-yearly Report, January 1 − June 30, 2022 July 21

Interim Report, January 1 − September 30, 2022 October 21

This is a summary of Huhtamäki Oyj's Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2022. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at the company website at www.huhtamaki.com .

