Quadient: Notice of early redemption of the ODIRNANE FR0012799229

Notice to holders of the net share settled undated senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ODIRNANE) of Quadient (the « Company », formerly known as Neopost) issued in June 2015 (ISIN: FR0012799229) (the « Bonds »)

Notice of early redemption of the Bonds

Paris, 27 April 2022

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”), which are available on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/

The Company hereby notifies Bondholders that it has elected to exercise its early redemption option of all outstanding Bonds on 16 June 2022 (the « Early Redemption Date ») in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of Condition 9.3.

The Early Redemption Price per Bond will be EUR 57.77 (the Nominal Value per Bond) increased by interest accrued since 16 December 2021 (being the most recent Interest Payment Date) until the Early Redemption Date (which also falls on an Interest Payment Date), amounting to EUR 0.97486875 per Bond.

Pursuant and subject to the Conditions, Bondholders retain the right to exercise Conversion Rights pursuant to Conditions 15.2 and 15.3 until the 18th Trading Day (exclusive) preceding the Early Redemption Date, i.e. to (and including) 20 May 2022.

CACEIS Corporate Trust, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux, Cedex 9, is the designated paying agent and conversion / exchange agent.

For more information, Bondholders are invited to consult the Conditions.

This notice will also be delivered through Euroclear France.

Disclaimer

This notice does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. No document relating to the exercise of the early redemption option can be transmitted, directly or indirectly, to the United States of America or any country where the exercise of the early redemption option would be illegal or subject to restrictions or to persons residing in any such country.

For any additional information please contact:

Investors Relations Quadient Catherine HUBERT-DOREL, Quadient

07 85 60 92 65 financial-communication@quadient.com

www.invest.quadient.com c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com Caroline BAUDE, Quadient

01 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

