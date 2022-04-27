Worldline - Nomination of a new Group CFO

English French

Nomination of Grégory Lambertie as

Group Chief Financial Officer following the decision of Eric Heurtaux to leave the company

Paris La Défense, April 27, 2022 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the nomination of Grégory Lambertie as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Gregory will take up his duties on May 16, 2022, succeeding to Eric Heurtaux who has successfully contributed during the last six years to the development of Worldline and the strengthening of its finance function. Eric will join at the same date a large privately owned tech scale-up company, operating in a different sector and world leader in its field. The handover between Eric and Gregory has already been duly prepared and will last until Eric’s departure.

Gilles Grapinet, Worldline’s CEO, said: “I would like to warmly thank Eric for his instrumental contribution over the past six years to the remarkable development of Worldline and I wish him every success in his future endeavors.

I am delighted to welcome Grégory in this key leadership position in the company. His large experience in the payment industry, in-depth financial skills and direct involvement over the past seven years in all transformative acquisitions made by Ingenico and more recently by Worldline will be key assets in supporting Worldline’s growth trajectory, M&A and integration roadmaps, as well as operational efficiency.”

Grégory Lambertie Biography

Since the finalization of the acquisition of Ingenico in November 2020, Grégory Lambertie was a member of Worldline’s Executive Committee, in charge of Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Publics & Regulatory Affairs.

Until November 2020, Grégory was SVP Strategy and M&A at Ingenico, having joined the Company in 2015. He is a Board member of Payone GmbH, Worldline’s joint venture with the German Savings Banks. Grégory brings solid expertise in corporate finance as well as in technology and Financial Services industries.

From 2011 until 2015, he was a Senior Banker at Ondra Partners, the independent investment bank. He was involved in many M&A, financing, and capital market operations in Europe, North America and Africa.

Grégory started his career within the Audit Department of Ernst and Young in Paris, before joining the M&A department of Lehman Brothers in London in 2001. In 2007, he joined Trilantic Europe, the private equity fund, as Principal in charge of deals in the industrial and healthcare services sectors. Grégory Lambertie is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC Paris) and of Sciences Po Paris (Public Affairs).

