Argá Medtech Shows Promise for New Cardiac Ablation Technology at 2022 Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting

Argá Medtech’s next-generation non-thermal cardiac ablation system shows promise in improving precision, speed and flexibility in treating atrial fibrillation

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argá Medtech, a company developing Coherent Sine-Burst Electroporation (CSE), a next-generation non-thermal cardiac ablation system for treating cardiac arrhythmias, announced a featured poster presentation on preliminary findings for its innovative technology at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), April 29 to May 1 in San Francisco. The company’s CSE Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) offers unmatched flexibility in treating atrial fibrillation (AF) with its proprietary CSE generator and a multi-configurable catheter.

“AF affects 37.5 million people worldwide1, significantly raising their chances of a stroke or heart attack and greatly diminishing their quality of life,” said David Neale, CEO and co-founder of Argá Medtech. “While the cardiac ablation field has achieved major progress in treating AF, outcomes have only marginally improved in the past 15 years, and costs have increased. It is imperative to develop new tools that improve success rates while lowering procedure costs.”

Argá Medtech’s unique CSE PFA platform offers several advantages over other PFA technologies, which are powered mostly by a square wave energy source. Argá’s new CSE system allows physicians to select all bipolar, all unipolar or combinations of bipolar and unipolar energy delivery modes to titrate the lesion to the needs of the patient.

Argá Medtech’s catheter also offers unmatched flexibility in its ability to perform any lesion type necessary for the patient’s treatment of AF, eliminating the need to use additional ablation catheters. Its design enables the catheter to take different shapes allowing for the creation of circular, linear or focal lesions. These advantages offer the potential to improve precision, speed, safety and efficiency in cardiac ablation procedures while reducing procedure costs.

“Argá Medtech gives physicians an unparalleled ability to perform much more flexible, elegant ablation procedures, likely improving outcomes and reducing the need for repeat surgeries and saving costs for both hospitals and the healthcare system,” said Neale. “We are very optimistic about our technology’s promise and plan to launch our first in-human trial in 2022.”

The HRS presentation reports findings from an animal feasibility study on using multi-programmable CSE waveform to achieve a titratable range of lesion depths that address the variability of tissue thickness within the atrium and ventricle.

Presentation Information

Multi-programmable Coherent Sine Burst Electroporation Waveform for Atrial and Ventricular Catheter Ablation

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Time: 1:30 – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: Abstract Pavilion Podium 11

Authors: Micah Lee BS, Ricardo Roman BS, Ale Lopez BS, Mark Zurcher MS, Deborrah Hunt BS, Randy Werneth MS, Kurt S Hoffmayer MD.

About Argá Medtech

Argá Medtech SA (Argá) is a privately held medical device company based in Switzerland founded by a seasoned team of leaders in the medical device industry. Argá is developing an innovative non-thermal energy-based cardiac ablation system for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. With the use of Pulsed Electrical Fields to create irreversible electroporation of cardiomyocytes, Argá is developing a safer, faster, cheaper and more effective cardiac ablation treatment for the benefit of millions of people affected by cardiac rhythm disorders and atrial fibrillation. To learn more, visit https://argamedtech.com.

