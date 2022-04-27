Trainers’ House opens an office in Tallinn and recruits 30 employees

Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 APRIL 2022 AT 10:00

The world economy is experiencing turbulent times. The opening of a new office is therefore even more timely. Trainers’ House will expand its operations to its brethren land in Estonia in October. Recruitment will start immediately.

The purpose of opening the office is to increase the number of employees in the company, generate more customer value and expand Trainers’ House’s profitable business.

CFO Saku Keskitalo:

"With the help of the Tallinn office, we take our clients’ customer acquisition to the next level."

Trainers’ House offers those interested in working in Tallinn the opportunity to start work during the spring or early autumn at an office in Helsinki, Turku or Oulu. The company mainly employs to marketeer position university students and recent graduates who want to reach the top of business life. Trainers’ House provides its staff weekly training to support their professional growth.

Trainers’ House Plc is a Finnish company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with net sales of EUR 10.3 million in 2021, an operating profit of EUR 1.3 million and 126 employees. The company operates in three locations in Finland and one office in Spain. The company’s purpose is to help people forward.

