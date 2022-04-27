New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-based Drug Discovery Market : Distribution by Drug Discovery Steps, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272144/?utm_source=GNW

In fact, only a small proportion of pharmacological leads are translated into viable product candidates for clinical studies. In addition, experts believe that close to 90% of the product candidates considered in such studies fail to advance further in the development process. This, in turn, often results in a massive financial burden. In this context, it is estimated that a prescription drug takes around 10 to 15 years and an average investment of USD 1 to 2 billion, in order to traverse from the bench to the market. Moreover, around one-third of the aforementioned expenditure is incurred during the drug discovery phase alone. Therefore, to address the existing concerns, such as rising capital requirements and failure of late-stage programs, pharmaceutical players are currently exploring the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tools to better inform their discovery and development operations, using available chemical and biological data. Specifically, AI is believed to be capable of processing and analyzing large volumes of clinical / medical data, as well as leverage it to better inform modern drug discovery efforts. In this context, deep learning algorithms have been demonstrated to be able to cross-reference published scientific literature (structured data) with electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical trial information (unstructured data), in order to generate actionable insights for target identification, hit generation and lead optimization.



At present, machine learning, deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning and natural language processing are some of the key AI-based tools being deployed across different processes, including drug discovery, within the healthcare sector. The use of AI-enabled technologies in drug discovery operations is expected to not only improve the overall R&D productivity, but also reduce clinical failure of product candidates, by enabling accurate prediction of its safety and efficacy during early stages of development. Close to 210 companies currently claim to offer AI-based services, platforms and tools for drug discovery. Further, over USD 10 billion has been invested in this market by both private and public sector investors, in the last five years. Interestingly, close to 50% of the aforementioned amount was invested in the last two years, reflecting the increasing interest of stakeholders in AI-based tools for drug discovery. Additionally, close to 440 recently instances of collaborations have been reported between industry / academic stakeholders in order to advance the development of various AI-based solutions for drug discovery. Considering the active initiatives being undertaken by players based in this domain, we are led to believe that the opportunity for stakeholders in this niche, albeit upcoming, industry is likely to grow at a commendable pace in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘AI-based Drug Discovery Market (2nd Edition): Distribution by Drug Discovery Steps (Target Identification / Validation, Hit Generation / Lead Identification and Lead Optimization), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, CNS Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Endocrine Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Immunological Disorders, Dermatological Disorders and Others) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future potential of the players engaged in offering AI-based services, platforms and tools for the discovery of novel drug candidates. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of AI-based drug discovery service / technology providers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

• A detailed overview of the overall landscape of companies offering AI-based services, platforms and tools for drug discovery, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and type of company (service providers, technology providers and in-house players). The chapter also covers details related to the type of AI technology (artificial intelligence (undefined), deep learning, machine learning (undefined), natural language processing, data science, reinforcement learning, supervised learning and unsupervised learning), drug discovery steps (target discovery / identification / validation, lead identification / optimization / generation and ADME / toxicity testing), type of drug molecule (small molecules, biologics and both) and target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, immunological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, rare diseases, metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological disorders, hematological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and other disorders).

• Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in AI-based drug discovery domain, across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile provides an overview of the company, featuring information on the year of establishment, number of employees, location of their headquarters, key executives, details related to its AI-based drug discovery technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• An analysis of partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2009-2022, covering research and development agreements, technology access / utilization agreements, acquisitions, technology licensing agreements, joint ventures / mergers, technology integration agreements, service agreements and other related agreements. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, target therapeutic area, focus area, type of partner company and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships). It also highlights the regional distribution of the partnership activity witnessed in this market.

• A detailed analysis of various investments, such as grants, awards, seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, that were undertaken by players engaged in this domain, during the period 2006-2022.

• An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to AI-based drug discovery technologies, from 2019 to February 2022, taking into consideration parameters, such as application year, geographical region, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

• A qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of AI-based drug discovery companies, threats of substitute technologies and rivalry among existing competitors.

• An elaborate valuation analysis of companies that are involved in the AI-based drug discovery market, based on our proprietary, multi-variable dependent valuation model to estimate the current valuation / net worth of industry players.

• An insightful analysis highlighting the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of AI in the drug discovery sector, based on information gathered from close to 15 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, drug discovery expenditure / budget and adoption of AI across various drug discovery steps.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the AI-based drug discovery, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as [A] drug discovery steps (target identification / validation, hit generation / lead identification and lead optimization), [B] target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, CNS disorders, infectious diseases, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, endocrine disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, immunological disorders, dermatological disorders and others) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

• Steve Yemm (Chief Commercial Officer, Aigenpulse) and Satnam Surae (Chief Product Officer, Aigenpulse)

• Ed Addison (Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cloud Pharmaceuticals)

• Bo Ram Beck (Head Researcher, DEARGEN)

• Simon Haworth (Chief Executive Officer, Intelligent Omics)

• Immanuel Lerner (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pepticom)

• David Chiang (Chairman, Sage-N Research)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the AI-based drug discovery market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview on the digital revolution in the healthcare industry. It further features details on the applications of artificial intelligence and its subsets, including machine learning (supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning, deep learning, natural language processing) and data science. The chapter specifically emphasizes on the applications of AI in the healthcare sector, along with detailed information on drug discovery, drug manufacturing, drug marketing, diagnosis and treatment, and clinical trials. Additionally, it features detailed information on the different steps involved in the overall drug discovery process. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the advantages and challenges related to the use of AI in drug discovery.



Chapter 4 features a detailed review of the current market landscape of around 210 companies offering AI-based services, platforms and tools for drug discovery. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of AI-based drug discovery companies, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world) and type of company (service providers, technology providers and in-house players). The chapter also covers details related to the type of AI technology (artificial intelligence (undefined), deep learning, machine learning (undefined), natural language processing, data science, reinforcement learning, supervised learning and unsupervised learning), drug discovery steps (target discovery / identification / validation, lead identification / optimization / generation and ADME / toxicity testing), type of drug molecule (small molecules, biologics and both) and target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, immunological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, rare diseases, metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatological disorders, hematological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and other disorders).



Chapter 5 consists of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in AI-based drug discovery domain in North America. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its AI-based drug discovery technology portfolio and details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 consists of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in AI-based drug discovery domain in Europe. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its AI-based drug discovery technology portfolio and details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.

Chapter 7 consists of detailed profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that are engaged in AI-based drug discovery domain in Asia-Pacific. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its AI-based drug discovery technology portfolio and details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features an insightful analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2009. It includes a brief description of the partnership models (including research and development agreements, technology access / utilization agreements, acquisitions, technology licensing agreements, joint ventures / mergers, technology integration agreements, service agreements and other related agreements) adopted by stakeholders in the domain of AI-based drug discovery. Further, it comprises of analysis based on several relevant parameters such as year of agreement, type of agreement, target therapeutic area, focus area, type of partner company and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships). Further, the chapter includes a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field in the period 2006-2022, highlighting both intercontinental and intracontinental partnership activities.



Chapter 9 provides details on the various investments and grants that have been awarded to players focused on AI-based drug discovery. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place during the period 2006 to 2022 (till February), highlighting the growing interest of venture capital (VC) community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to AI-based drug discovery technologies. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to AI-based drug discovery and development, from 2019 to February 2022, taking into consideration various parameters, such as application year, geographical region, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 provides insights on a qualitative analysis highlighting five competitive forces in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of AI-based drug discovery companies, threats of substitute technologies and rivalry among existing competitors.



Chapter 12 provides an elaborate valuation analysis of companies that are involved in the AI-based drug discovery market, based on our proprietary, multi-variable dependent valuation model to estimate the current valuation / net worth of industry players.



Chapter 13 features brief details related to initiatives undertaken by technology giants in AI-based healthcare sector. The chapter includes information about companies, such as Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Siemens.



Chapter 14 includes an insightful analysis highlighting the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of AI in the drug discovery sector, based on information gathered from close to 15 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, drug discovery expenditure / budget and adoption of AI across various drug discovery steps.



Chapter 15 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the AI-based drug discovery market, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across various relevant parameters such as [A] drug discovery steps (target identification / validation, hit generation / lead identification and lead optimization), [B] target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, CNS disorders, infectious diseases, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, endocrine disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, immunological disorders, dermatological disorders and others) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



Chapter 16 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 17 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in AI-based drug discovery. The chapter contains the details of our conversation with Steve Yemm (Chief Commercial Officer, Aigenpulse) and Satnam Surae (Chief Product Officer, Aigenpulse), Ed Addison (Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cloud Pharmaceuticals), Bo Ram Beck (Head Researcher, DEARGEN), Simon Haworth (Chief Executive Officer, Intelligent Omics), Immanuel Lerner (Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Pepticom) and David Chiang (Chairman, Sage-N Research).



Chapter 18 is an appendix, that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 19 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________