New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabolomics Services Market by Area of Application, Type of Metabolomics Service Offered, Type of Metabolome Profiling Technique Used, Type of End User and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272143/?utm_source=GNW

Further, 30% of the known genetic disorders are associated with small-molecule metabolism. Therefore, metabolome profiling can assist in obtaining a better understanding of the disease. The approach has also demonstrated to be capable of identifying new biomarkers (for diagnosis and prognosis) and novel drug targets. In fact, 50% of the total drug candidates are reported to emanate from pre-existing metabolites. Integration of metabolomics with development projects holds the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and success rate of drug discovery, owing to its ability to differentiate promising candidates in the early stages. As a result, metabolomics has become an indispensable part of modern drug discovery and development process and disease diagnosis. Further, with the growing prominence of personalized medicine, there is an increased demand for rapid, highly sensitive and accurate quantification methods, such as metabolomics, to analyze clinical specimens. It is worth highlighting that various types of metabolite detection techniques, including targeted metabolomics and untargeted metabolomics, are being employed for diagnosis, severity determination and therapy development efforts against COVID-19. Specifically, studies have reported the potential implications of the serum metabolome in understanding the pathophysiology of the aforementioned disease.



Given the growing pipeline of biomarkers and drug discovery projects, the current demand for metabolite profiling is high. In this context, more than 18,000 drug candidates are being evaluated across different development stages, at present. Although some pharmaceutical companies have established in-house metabolomics research capabilities, significant capital investments and specialized requirements render this approach prohibitive for most stakeholders. Moreover, the associated metabolomics technologies, including chromatography and spectrometry, are complicated by multi-step analytical protocols and technically demanding expertise, which eventually leads to contamination of samples and lack of reproducibility in test results. This has created a demand for service providers having the required expertise in the global metabolomics market. In fact, since 2000, more than 70 players offering metabolomics services have been established. Amidst growing competition in the metabolomics services market, the implementation of cutting-edge tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing, serves to differentiate the offerings of stakeholders. Hence, several service providers engaged in this upcoming market have actively begun expanding their respective service portfolios, either through undertaking strategic acquisitions or forming alliances with other specialty companies. Considering the ongoing advancements and active research efforts, the metabolomics services market size is anticipated to be quadruple in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Metabolomics Services Market by Area of Application (Biomarker Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Disease Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Toxicological Testing), Type of Metabolomics Service(s) Offered (Targeted Metabolomics and Untargeted Metabolomics), Type of Metabolome Profiling Techniques Used (LC-MS, GC-MS and NMR), Type of End User (Research / Academic Institutes, Pharma / Biotech Firms and CROs) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the metabolomics services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing metabolomics services.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering metabolomics services to various organizations, including research / academic institutes, pharma / biotech firms and CROs, along with analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. The chapter also provides details related to pre-profiling service(s) offered (experiment design and sample preparation), metabolomics service(s) offered (targeted metabolomics, untargeted metabolomics and unknown metabolite identification), additional services offered (lipidomics, metabolic flux analysis, proteomics, and xenobiotic metabolites analysis), type of metabolome profiling technique used (mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance, liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy, capillary electrophoresis), type of approach used for data analysis (multivariate analysis, univariate analysis, preprocess and normalization, clustering analysis, enrichment analysis and classification and feature selection), type of biological sample analyzed (biological fluids, tissues, cells and stool), source of biological sample (animal, microbe, human and plant) and area of application (biomarker discovery, disease diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicological testing and personalized medicine).

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using eight schematic representations, including [A] waffle chart representations (based on regional distribution of various industry and non-industry players), [B] world map representations (based on the country-wise distribution of various industry and non-industry players), [C] a horizontally stacked bar chart representation (based on company / organization size and type of service provider), [D] a mekko chart representation (based on area of application and company / organization size), [E] a vertically stacked bar chart representation (based on type of metabolome profiling technique used and type of biological sample analyzed), [F] a tree map representation (based on type of metabolome profiling technique and area of application), [G] a 4D bubble analysis comparing the key players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, number of metabolomics services offered, company / organization size and region), [H] a grid representation (based on company / organization size, region, type of metabolomics services offered, type of metabolome profiling technique used and area of application).

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of metabolomics service providers, segmented into four categories, namely large and very large (>500 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees), small (11-50 employees) and very small companies (<10 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience) and portfolio strength (based on parameters, such as number of pre-profiling profiling services offered, number of additional services offered, type of metabolome profiling technique used, type of approach used for data analysis, type of biological sample analysed, source of biological sample analysed and area of application), as well as partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreement).

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in offering metabolomics services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), details related to its recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between several stakeholders engaged in providing metabolomic services, during the period 2014-2022, covering research agreements, R&D agreements, commercialization agreements, metabolomics data sharing agreements, acquisitions, service alliances, product development agreements and other agreements.

An insightful framework depicting the implementation of several advanced tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, block chain, cloud computing, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing, at different stages of a metabolomics study, which can assist service providers in addressing existing unmet needs. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating above-mentioned technologies, based on the trends highlighted in published literature and patents.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for metabolomics services market in the next 13 years. Additionally, it features market size projections for the metabolomics services market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] area of application (biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, disease diagnostics, drug discovery and toxicological testing), [B] type of metabolomics service (targeted metabolomics and untargeted metabolomics), [C] type metabolome profiling technique (LC-MS, GC-MS and NMR), [D] type of end user (academic / research institutes, pharma / biotech firms, and CROs) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Oliver Schimts (Head of Metabolome Data Science, BASF Metabolome Solutions)

Manoj Kumar (Indian Representative – Eroth Technologies, biocrates life sciences)

Bernhard Drotleff (Scientific Officer, European Molecular Biology Laboratory)

Morten Danielsen (Chief Executive Officer, MS-Omics)

Gilbert Skorski (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phylogene)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



Who are the leading players engaged in providing metabolomics services?

Which metabolomics services are most commonly offered by service providers engaged in this market?

What is the relative competitiveness of metabolomics service providers?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the likely performance enhancement value upon integrating novel tools / technologies in metabolomics studies?

Which key market trends and driving factors are likely to impact the growth of the metabolomics services market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. The chapter offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the metabolomics services market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to metabolomics, featuring information on various steps involved in the overall process. Further, it provides a detailed discussion on different approaches for metabolomics. In addition, the chapter includes details related to various applications and challenges associated with metabolomic studies. The chapter concludes with a discussion on key growth drivers, as well as upcoming trends in this field.



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment of the overall landscape of the players offering metabolomics services to various organizations, including pharma / biotech firms, CROs and research / academic institutes, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of The World). The chapter also provides details related to pre-profiling service(s) offered (experiment design and sample preparation), metabolomics service(s) offered (targeted metabolomics, untargeted metabolomics and unknown metabolite identification), additional services offered (lipidomics, metabolic flux analysis, proteomics, and xenobiotic metabolites analysis), type of metabolome profiling technique used (mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance, liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy, capillary electrophoresis), type of approach used for data analysis (multivariate analysis, univariate analysis, preprocess and normalization, clustering analysis, enrichment analysis and classification and feature selection), type of biological sample analyzed (biological fluids, tissues, cells and stool), source of biological sample (animal, microbe, human and plant), and area of application (biomarker discovery, disease diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicological testing and personalized medicine).



Chapter 5 features an analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends through eight schematic representations, including waffle chart representations based on regional distribution of various industry and non-industry players, world map representations based on the country-wise distribution of various industry and non-industry players, a horizontally stacked bar chart representation based on company / organization size and type of service provider, a mekko chart representation based on area of application and company / organization size, a vertically stacked bar chart representation based on type of metabolome profiling technique used and type of biological sample analyzed, a tree map representation based on type of metabolome profiling technique and area of application, a 4D bubble analysis comparing the key players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, number of metabolomics services offered, company / organization size and region), and a grid representation based on company / organization size, region, type of metabolomics services offered, type of metabolome profiling technique used and area of application.



Chapter 6 provides an in-depth competitiveness analysis of metabolomics service providers, segmented into four categories, namely large and very large (>500 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees), small (11-50 employees) and very small companies (<10 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience), their respective capabilities (number of pre-profiling profiling services offered, number of additional services offered, type of metabolome profiling technique used, type of approach used for data analysis, type of biological sample analysed, source of biological sample analysed and area of application) and partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreement).



Chapter 7 includes detailed profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on company competitiveness analysis) engaged in providing metabolomics services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company including information on several relevant parameters such as (year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives). Further, the chapter also features details on recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features an insightful analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations that have been inked amongst players in this market, during the period 2014-2022. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (research agreements, R&D agreements, commercialization agreements, metabolomics data sharing agreements, acquisitions, service alliances, product development agreements, and other related agreements), type of partner (academic / research institutes, pharma / biotech firms, contract research organizations), type of metabolomics service(s) offered (targeted metabolomics and untargeted metabolomics), type of metabolome profiling technique used (LC-MS, GC-MS, NMR), area of application (biomarker discovery, disease diagnostics, drug discovery) and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 9 features an insightful framework depicting the implementation of several advanced tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, block chain, cloud computing, deep learning, machine learning, and quantum computing, at different stages of a metabolomics study, which can assist service providers to address unmet needs associated with such services. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating above-mentioned technologies, based on the trends highlighted in published literature and patents.



Chapter 10 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of metabolomics services market till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] area of application (biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, disease diagnostics, drug discovery and toxicological testing), [B] type of metabolomics services (targeted metabolomics and untargeted metabolomics), [C] type metabolome profiling techniques (LC-MS, GC-MS and NMR), [D] type of end user (academic / research institutes, pharma / biotech firms, and CROs) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



Chapter 11 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 12 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with several key stakeholders of this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversation with Olivier Schmitz (Head of Metabolome Data Science, BASF Metabolome Solutions), Manoj Kumar (Indian Partner - Eroth Technologies, biocrates life sciences), Bernhard Drotleff (Scientific Officer, European Molecular Biology Laboratory), Morten Danielsen (Chief Executive Officer, MS-Omics) and Gilbert Skorski (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phylogene).



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272143/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________