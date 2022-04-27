The global single cell bioinformatics software and services market was estimated to be at $205.2 million in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.89% and reach $634.8 million by 2031

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End-User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272146/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The single cell bioinformatics software and services market is still in the nascent phase.Significant increases in the research and development activities pertaining to single cell analysis are underway to develop single cell bioinformatics software and services-based products, which are expected to increase due to the rising number of chronic disease burdens such as cancer.



Researchers are generating data that have the potential to lead to unprecedented biological insight, albeit at the cost of the greater complexity of data analysis. Increasing investments in the R&D of cell bioinformatics software and services and various research fundings is one of the major opportunities in the global cell bioinformatics software and services market.



Impact



• The presence of major service providers of single cell bioinformatics and services in regions such as North America and Europe has a major impact on the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. provides clinical sequencing bioinformatics services. The service includes TruGenome undiagnosed disease test, a clinical whole-genome sequencing test for patients with a suspected rare and undiagnosed genetic disease.

• Companies such as QIAGEN provide QIAGEN discovery bioinformatics services. The services are a reliable and convenient way to expand in-house resources with expertise and perfectly tailored bioinformatics services that ensure quality results. The presence of these companies has a positive impact on the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19



Most of the single cell studies focused on the progression of COVID-19 and have provided important molecular and immune characteristics.Researchers have analyzed large-scale single cell integrated data, which included single cell sequencing data of 140 different types of samples from 104 COVID-19 patients.



Through this, they gained insights into the immune cell proportions of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), Tcell receptor (TCR) clone diversity, and other characteristics in convalescent patients.Another research study showcased profiled adaptive immune cells of PBMCs from recovered COVID-19 patients who have varying disease severity using single cell RNA sequencing, single cell TCR sequencing, and single cell BCR sequencing.



Scientists have discovered a phenomenon that is hard to explain by these studies, which shows that convalescent patients with high serum anti-spike titers produce a higher proportion of non-neutralizing antibodies.Researchers have also performed single cell RNA sequencing on COVID-19 patient samples, which helped them compare the differences in gene expression patterns in patients of varying infection severity and in different organ types to analyze organ injury.



They also found that COVID-19 infection leads to the inflammation of genes and pathways, which result in organ tissue damage to the liver, lungs, kidney, and heart. Through their study, they concluded that treating these symptoms at the organ level with therapeutic targets in the inflammatory pathway’s axis can lead to a better prognosis for severely infected patients.



Market Segmentation:

• Segmentation 1: by Products

o Bioinformatics Software

o Bioinformatics Services



The global single cell bioinformatics software and services market in the products segment is expected to be dominated by the bioinformatics services segment. This is due to an increasing number of bioinformatics service providers offering services to their end users.



• Segmentation 2: by Applications

o Oncology

o Immunology

o Neurology

o Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

o Microbiology

o Other Applications



The global single cell bioinformatics software and services market is dominated by the oncology segment owing to an increasing number of patients suffering from cancer. According to the data published by World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death, with nearly 10 million deaths reported in 2020.



• Segmentation 3: by End-User

o Research and Academic Institutes

o Biopharmaceutical Companies

o Others



The research and academic institutes segment dominates the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market due to the increasing research and development activities in academic institutes and the focus of researchers on single cell analysis.



• Segmentation 3: by Region

o North America - U.S., Canada

o Europe – U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

o Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

o Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

o Rest-of-the-World



North America generated the highest revenue of $103.0 million in 2020, which is attributed to the R&D advancements in the field of single cell analysis and the presence of dominating players operating in the single cell bioinformatics and services market.



Recent Developments in Global Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market



• In December 2019, Nanostring developed a strategic license for diagnostic equipment based on nCounter for single cell and rights to Veracyte for $50 million and Veracyte stock, plus up to $10 million after satisfying future events.

• In June 2021, Bruker Corporation launched the Tims TOF SCP system to provide quantitative single-cell 4D-Proteomics.

• In September 2019, IsoPlexis expanded the sales of its single-cell proteomic research platforms, IsoLight and IsoCode Chip, to the Japanese pharmaceutical and life sciences industry by partnering with BioStream Co.

• In January 2021, the company launched a new standard in spatial biology for high-speed imaging of whole slides at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the single cell bioinformatics software and services market:

• Rapid Development in the Single Cell Technologies

• Advancing Field of Disease Diagnosis and Drug Discovery

• Investments by the Biopharmaceutical Companies



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Analytical Challenges in Metabolite Analysis

• Lack of Spatial-Temporal Context

• Barriers to Carry Out Effective Single Cell Analysis



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the two types of products, i.e., single cell bioinformatics software and services. These services are the major focus of the study as these services are the target of market players in terms of revenue generation. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different applications such as oncology, immunology, NIPT, microbiology, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The single cell RNA-sequencing requires a lengthy pipeline comprising RNA extraction, single cell sorting, reverse transcription, library construction, amplification, sequencing, and subsequent bioinformatic analysis.Bioinformatics analysis is carried out with the help of various open-source platforms along with various bioinformatics services.



Companies are providing these services, which is a key for market players to excel in the current bioinformatics software and services market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market analyzed and profiled in the study have involved the single cell bioinformatics software and services-based product manufacturers that provide software and services.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The leading top segment players include single cell bioinformatics services manufacturers that capture around 95% of the presence in the market. Bioinformatics software contributes around 5% of the presence in the market.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Bioinformatics Services

• Fluidigm Corporation

• QIAGEN

• Mission Bio

• Illumina, Inc.



Company Type 2: Bioinformatics Software

• Takara Inc.

• BD.

• PacBio



Companies that are not a part of the above-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________