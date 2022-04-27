The global floor grinding machines market size is projected to grow from USD 303 million in 2022 to USD 356 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Floor Grinding Machines Market by Floor Type, Machine Configuration, End User, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272122/?utm_source=GNW





Concrete floor grinding machines are not only used for grinding concrete floors but are also used for polishing marble and granite countertops.The ability of these machines to work on concrete and other materials, including marble, wood, and ceramic, makes them an ideal choice for construction contractors and developers.



Polished concrete is concrete that has been processed through a series of mechanically ground "polishing/grinding" steps.Durability and higher strength as compared to unpolished floors are propelling the demand for polished concrete globally.



Superior features of polished concrete, including high reflectivity, excellent durability, and cost-effectiveness compared to other flooring solutions, are increasing its demand which in turn is driving the floor grinding machines market.



Polished concrete has witnessed significant demand in the building & construction sector over the past few years.Its ease of maintenance, affordability, esthetics, and ability to resist skid, wear, and tear caused by heavy foot traffic are among the factors that have contributed to the demand.



Compared to other flooring options, polished concrete has high reflectivity and durability and is cost-effective. If maintained regularly, polished concrete surfaces may eliminate the need for replacement for 20–30 years.



Commercial sub-segment under the non-residential segment to be the fastest-growing end-user of floor grinding machines

The non-residential sector includes commercial and industrial spaces such as healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and public buildings.The demand for floor grinding machines in this sector is expected to be driven by higher spending on office spaces and other commercial & institutional constructions and a focus on employee comfort.



Floors of non-residential buildings need to withstand heavy foot traffic and heavy furniture load. Application and surface preparation of appropriate flooring in non-residential structures helps reduce noise impact caused by footsteps and adds to the aesthetic value of the interior space.



A growing number of business owners, general contractors, and commercial property managers are expanding their businesses with a keen focus on grinding projects.Floor grinding is advantageous for commercial spaces as it results in cost savings by using the slab on grade as the finished floor.



It also reduces maintenance costs. Commercial spaces include shopping malls, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, office spaces, retail stores, and healthcare facilities.



A shift in flooring trends across the commercial sector is expected to increase the share of the non-residential segment in the floor grinding machines market.Concrete is preferred in flooring due to its affordability, esthetic look, ease of maintenance, and sustainability.



Many manufacturers have promoted concrete as a green movement due to its high reflectivity, neutral impact on indoor air quality, and superior longevity. Furthermore, concrete aids manufacturers achieve LEED ratings for their organizations.



Single disc machine configuration to be the largest segment in the floor grinding machines during the forecast period

Single disc floor grinders use one horizontally rotating disc for light grinding and polishing operations.These machines are balanced, light-weight, and produce less vibration during the grinding operation.



The single grinding head allows all the machine’s pressure to be distributed onto one diamond disc.This makes the machine ideal for aggressive’ grinding.



Single-disc grinders cover ten to twelve “in one pass, with the rotation speed of a disc ranging from 250 to 3,000 revolutions per minute.Single disc grinders are easy to maneuver and transport due to their low weight.



The centered pressure and long-lasting diamond tools make these machines perfect for removing old coatings and leveling floors simultaneously.



Specialized stores segment to witness higher cagr during the forecast period.

Consumer products are sold mainly through large retail chains.The manufacturer’s retail customers, such as large DIY chains, are becoming larger and fewer in number, which gives them bargaining power.



Several large retailers also source products marketed under their brands.Large retailers can display their products in more retail outlets in a wider geographical area.



However, this also entails risks such as unsold inventory. The failure to build or maintain strong supply relationships with DIY retailers can significantly negatively affect volumes and profitability.

Conversely, successfully maintaining such customer relationships can lead to a greater dependence on fewer customers, with higher levels of trade receivables and credit risks related to these customers.Moreover, any decline in the relative market success of a retailer with whom the manufacturer has a strong relationship can disproportionately negatively affect the brand.



The retailers are taking several measures to reduce sales channel risks, including setting annual credit limits for customers.



Europe to be the second largest market for floor grinding machines

Construction is one of the region’s largest and most important manufacturing sectors.It is highly fragmented and consists of a significant number of large, medium-sized, and small construction companies.



The construction players in the industry have adopted various technologies as a strategy to sustain the growing demand and competition.In Europe, high levels of cost inflation, labor shortages, and numerous delays push the construction industry into a modern building method and directly impact the increased demand for floor grinding machines.



However, one of the main reasons for using is to speed up the floor grinding machines is less delivery time.

Europe has witnessed quality modern hospitality industry growth driven by floor grinding machines. The key factors driving the growth of the floor grinding machines market in the region include the rising number of new residential construction activities, an increase in demand for building structures at affordable costs, fast construction, and supportive government initiatives. Increasing demand for new residential units in urban areas, coupled with subsequent private and public sector investments in residential and infrastructural construction projects, is also expected to create growth opportunities for the floor grinding machines market in the region



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation- C- level – 40%, D- level – 40%, Others– 25%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 35%, Asia Pacific- 25%, and Rest of World - 20%

The floor grinding machines market comprises major solution providers, Husqvarna Group (Sweden), Achilli S.R.L (Italy), WerkMaster Grinders & Sanders Inc. (Canada), SASE Company, LLC (US), Klindex S.R.L(Italy), Linax Co., Ltd. (Japan), Terrco, Inc. (US), ASL Machines USA (US), Substrate Technology, Inc. (US) and Shanghai Tuomei Machinery Auto Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the floor grinding machines market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the floor grinding machines market based on floor type (marble & limestone, concrete, granite, others), machine configuration (single disc, tri & quad disc, others), end user (residential, non-residential), distribution channel (direct, specialized stores), and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the floor grinding machines market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest



approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will



help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position

their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

