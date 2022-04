English French

La Défense, 27April 2022

Annual FINANCIAL Report

In accordance with the applicable regulations, Dexia Crédit Local announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Financial Report, which has been filed today, with reference document status, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and which can be consulted on its website (www.dexia.com). It is also available upon request at the registered office.

