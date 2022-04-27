Global and China Automotive Cloud Service Platform Market Report 2022: Functions of Automotive Cloud Services are Continuously Subdivided, and Applications are Gradually Deepened

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cloud Service Platform Industry Report, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The functions of automotive cloud services are continuously subdivided, and applications are gradually deepened



As new energy vehicles become more intelligent, automotive cloud services are constantly being segmented, wherein autonomous driving, IoV, 'electric drive, battery, electric control', HD maps, V2X, etc. account for higher proportions. In addition, simulation, OTA and other applications have rising demand for the cloud.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) was renamed as Amazon Cloud Technology in 2021 to provide digital transformation and service solutions for automakers in China. With AWS IoT, customers can connect vehicles and devices to the AWS Cloud securely, with low latency and with low overhead. To help customers more easily develop and deploy a wide range of innovative connected vehicle services, AWS offers a framework that helps customers integrate AWS IoT and AWS Greengrass into the Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) software stack.



HUAWEI CLOUD has a relatively comprehensive coverage, including Autonomous Driving Cloud Service, IoV Cloud Service, OBC/BMS/MCU Cloud Service, HD Map Cloud Service (HDMC) and V2X Cloud Service. HUAWEI CLOUD services have covered 80% of domestic leading automakers.



The HUAWEI CLOUD Autonomous Driving Cloud Service (Octopus) provides driving data, training, and simulation services that can support petabyte-level data storage and millions of data retrieval in seconds. Through the self-developed Ascend 910 AI chip and MindSpore AI framework, it can improve training efficiency by nearly twofold, and provide more than 10,000 simulation scenarios, covering most road conditions such as intelligent driving, active safety, and dangerous scenarios.



Huawei's IoV Cloud Service covers four major sectors: OTA, digital twins, intelligent operation and maintenance, and remote control/digital key. Referring to ICT industry, Huawei has proposed the concept of VHR (Vehicle History Record), which realizes the visibility, maintainability, user care, and efficient operation of vehicles on the basis of a large amount of data. VHR covers multiple links like data collection, data governance, data analysis, vehicle status visualization, vehicle fault diagnosis, trend analysis, prediction, improvement, etc. to form a vehicle operation and maintenance closed-loop system. VHR-based application scenarios include vehicle digital twins, remote diagnosis, intelligent guard, quality prediction, vehicle portrait, etc.



Baidu Apollo's 'Cloud Intelligent Unmanned Parking System' (CLOUD AVP) has been mass-produced and mounted on the WM W6, enabling autonomous driving in high-frequency scenarios. Users can make the Apollo system quickly memorize and recognize roads and upload them to the cloud through UI touch interface, and complete calculation and delivery through the cloud, so as to realize autonomous driving, obstacle avoidance, intelligent parking space search, autonomous parking and other functions. At the entrance of a parking lot, the vehicle can automatically drive into the parking lot, find a parking space and park itself without human intervention. The cloud platform helps WM Motor complete line analysis and decision-making in the cloud.



Under the rigid demand of the automotive cloud market, a number of new automotive cloud platform suppliers have emerged in China, such as ByteDance and PATEO.



For automakers, the significance of moving to the cloud lies in:

Lower IT costs. Cloud platforms can save IT resource budgets and improve productivity. FAW Hongqi has slashed the construction cost by 40% after using HUAWEI CLOUD Stack to build an information infrastructure platform

Higher business efficiency. In product research and development, cloud platforms enable timely computing power. CAE and CAD scenarios have begun to see cloud-based applications, especially the construction of HPC hybrid cloud models. In terms of marketing, E-commerce websites, CDP, CRM, etc. have deployed in the cloud to better integrate with third-party data for the purpose of applications and responses. For the IoV business, cloud platforms can meet the demand of high-concurrency connectivity, business peaks and valleys, and multi-ecological construction, so more than 90% of automakers have make a layout of IoV services in the cloud. As for scenarios such as big data and AI, cloud-based models (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) can reduce O&M and usage costs

Further software innovation. Under the software-defined vehicle architecture, vehicles can be continuously upgraded through the OTA services, so that they keep evolving. The decoupled development of software and hardware and the continuous services of the back-end cloud platform empower the innovative ecology of automotive development

Product differentiation. OEMs can use hundreds of perception algorithms to create personalized upper-layer applications, while new entrants can establish differentiated advantages with new cloud services and the ability to adjust automotive software on demand

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Status Quo of Automotive Cloud Service Platforms

1.1 Automotive Cloud Service Industry Overview

1.1.1 Introduction to Cloud Service Platform

1.1.2 Cloud Platform Is Fundamental to the Digitalization of Automakers

1.1.3 Significance of Automakers onto Cloud

1.1.4 China Automotive Cloud Market Size

1.2 Applications of Automotive Cloud Services

1.2.1 Major Applications of Automotive Cloud Services

1.2.2 Autonomous Driving Cloud

1.2.3 IoV Cloud

1.2.4 V2X Cloud

1.2.5 Shared Mobility Cloud

1.2.6 Fleet Management Cloud

1.3 Automotive Cloud Industry Chain

1.3.1 A Panorama of Automotive Cloud Industry Chain

1.3.2 Global Public Cloud Market

1.3.3 China Public Cloud Market

1.3.4 Automotive Engagement of Public Cloud Providers at Home and Abroad

1.3.5 Cloud Exertion by OEMs

1.3.6 OEMS & Their Cloud Service Providers

1.3.7 Cloud Platform Layout of OEMs

1.4 Development Trends of Automotive Cloud Service Platform



Chapter 2 Overseas Providers of Automotive Cloud Platform

2.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

2.2 Microsoft Azure

2.3 Google Cloud

2.4 IBM Cloud

2.5 Oracle Cloud



Chapter 3 Chinese Providers of Automotive Cloud Platform

3.1 Huawei Cloud

3.2 Baidu Cloud

3.3 Alibaba Cloud

3.4 Tencent Cloud

3.5 PATEO



Chapter 4 Foreign OEMs' Efforts in Cloud Platform

4.1 Mercedes-Benz

4.2 BMW

4.3 VW

4.4 Volvo

4.5 Ford

4.6 Toyota

4.7 SAIC-GM

4.8 Other Automakers

4.8.1 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance & Microsoft

4.8.2 Dongfeng Honda & Huawei Cloud



Chapter 5 Chinese OEMs' Efforts in Cloud Platform

5.1 SAIC Group

5.2 FAW Group

5.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

5.4 BAIC Group

5.5 GAC Group

5.6 Changan Automobile

5.7 Great Wall Motor

5.8 Geely

5.9 BYD

5.10 NIO

5.11 XPENG

