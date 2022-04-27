The global DRAM module and components market was valued at USD 94.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 110.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DRAM Module and Component Market by Type, End-User Industries, Memory and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272121/?utm_source=GNW





The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted the supply chain of mobile devices, computers, and consumer electronics, which are the leading end-user industries of the DRAM module and components market.Lockdowns and suspension of manufacturing operations have further hampered economic growth and upended the global semiconductor industry and created a major chip shortage, affecting automobiles, computers, and other industries worldwide.



Nevertheless, with this shortage comes the opportunity for investments and the emergence of new players in the semiconductor industry; semiconductor producers are now scrambling to increase production.



DDR5 segment to account for the highest growth rate in DRAM module and components market during the forecast period

DDR5 DRAMs in by type segment od DRAM module and components market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.DDR5 DRAM is the fastest SDRAM available today and is perfect for PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, and content creators looking for next-level performance, increased capacity, and maximum power efficiency.



Therefore, the demand is more.



6-8 GB memory segment holds the largest market share in 2021

The 6–8GB memory segment in the DRAM module and components market has the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to increase more during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in desktops, mid- to high-range laptops, latest smartphones, and tablets.



US to account for the largest share of DRAM module and components market in North America during the forecast period

US is expected to be the largest market of DRAM module and components in North America.The region is the principal base for all memory technology manufacturers.



The region is an important hub of the computer industry and has strong R&D support with significant financial backing, resulting in heavy memory consumption.The region is a major center for consumer electronics such as smart home devices, smart wearables, and gaming consoles.



The presence of some of the prominent players for DRAM module and components, such as Micron Technology, Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, and SMART Modular Technologies, is one of the key drivers for the growth of the DRAM module and components market in the region.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 38%, Tier 2 = 28%, and Tier 3 = 34%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 30%

• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 35%, and RoW = 10%



Some of the key companies operating in the DRAM module and components market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Nanya Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Powerchip Technology Corporation (Taiwan), ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Ramaxel Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd (China), Kingston Technology Corporation (US), SMART Modular Technologies (US), and so on.



Research Coverage:

In this report, the DRAM module and components market has been segmented on the basis of type, memory, end-user industries, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the DRAM module and components ecosystem.



