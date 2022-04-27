United States Repair Services Market Report 2021-2025

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Repair Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US repair services personal consumption expenditures (PCE) in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars at the consumer level. Total PCE in both nominal and real terms is segmented by type of product serviced in terms of: household appliances; audio-visual and information processing equipment; clothing; furniture, furnishings, and floor coverings; and footwear and leather goods.



To illustrate historical trends, total PCE and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020. Automotive and recreational vehicle repair are excluded from the scope of this report.



Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Product Development Trends

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

SERVICE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Household Appliances

Audio-Visual & Information Processing Equipment

Clothing

Furniture, Furnishings, & Floor Coverings

Footwear & Leather Goods

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

