India Logistic Automation Market Report 2022-2026 - Significant Investments in Technology Adoption

The India logistics automation market was valued at INR 67.33 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 145.10 Bn by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.28% during the 2022 - 2026 period.

Manufacturers are keen on implementing logistics automation in their systems to be able to keep up with technological advancements and innovations. It is being adopted across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, chemicals, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods.



Market insights:

With significant investments in technology adoption, India's logistics sector is expected to improve operational efficiencies. The use of the Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis, and automation can help businesses move and track cargo efficiently, as well as run their distribution networks smoothly.



Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a lot of pressure on warehouses and the e-commerce market. Their business operations faced major challenges because of disruptions in supply chain management and the unavailability of workers. Companies have started using artificial intelligence and have enabled digital payments as a solution to deal with circumstances such as those similar to the pandemic.



Market influencers:

Organizations are adopting robotic technologies to automate logistic processes, which implies the reduced need for manual labor, resulting in lower operational costs. In India, the growth of e-commerce has benefited several enterprises, especially those in the supply and logistics sector, where data science is used extensively to track shipments.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Logistics automation technologies are advanced and rely on the expertise of trained professionals to be operated. The automation of logistics operations needs major capital investment. For example, establishing a large-scale automated warehouse requires the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, all of which entail significant costs.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: India Logistics Automation Market - An Overview

4.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (2020-2026e)



Chapter 5: Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 6: Market influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challenges



Chapter 7: Government initiatives

7.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

8.1. ABB India Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Financial data and segment-wise data are only available for public companies only

8.2. Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited

8.3. Mahindra Logistics Limited

8.4. TCI Express Limited

8.5. Beumer India Private Limited

8.6. Daifuku India Private Limited

8.7. Falcon Autotech Private Limited

8.8. Grey Orange India Private Limited

8.9. Godrej Koerber Limited

8.10. Murata Machinery India Private Limited



Chapter 9: Recent developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

