Kristan Latham Joins BridgeCore Capital As Director of Loan Originations

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced that Kristan Latham has joined the firm as Director of Loan Originations.

In this newly created position, Latham will be responsible for loan originations on commercial real estate in markets served by BridgeCore throughout the country, further expanding BridgeCore leading role as a bridge lender.

Based in Denver, Latham has more than 16 years of relevant origination, underwriting and asset management experience in the banking, mortgage brokerage, and private lending industries. He reports directly to BridgeCore Founder and Principal Elliot Shirwo.

“Kristan shares our core values of growth, integrity and commitment, and we are excited that he is joining our team,” said Shirwo. “His ability to be flexible, responsive, and, most importantly, collaborative within our organization and with our network of trusted real estate professionals, are attributes that fit perfectly with BridgeCore’s philosophy and mandate of solving short-term financing challenges and funding loans quickly.”

Added Latham, “Working with BridgeCore is an opportunity to grow with a company that not only is nimble and innovative, but also is having a positive influence on the real estate community nationwide with its “let’s get this done” approach.”

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides short-term loans ranging from $1 million to $60 million on commercial real estate in prime U.S. markets, including origination of senior debt and purchase of non-performing loans secured by first trust deeds. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore’s unique “Pay-Rate Protection” product, which reduces monthly payments to as low as 4.99% per annum (“Pay-Rate”) for the entire loan term, deferring the remaining interest until loan pay-off, without compounding interest. For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com.

For More Information, Contact:



Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital

310-426-8751, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com

Media, Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com