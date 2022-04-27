INDIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TO HIT $8.7 BILLION BY 2028. INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN REAL ESTATE SECTOR DRIVING THE MARKET - ARIZTON

Chicago, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, India construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2028. The real estate sector in India is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. As per the projected growth trends during the pre-COVID-19 era, the sector’s contribution is likely to rise to 13% of India’s GDP by 2025. The Government of India’s Housing for All initiative is expected to bring $1.3 trillion investments in the housing sector by 2025.



India Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2028) $8.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2022) $5.2 Billion MARKET SIZE -VOLUME (2028) 1,65,097 Units CAGR (2021-2028) 8.9% HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, JCB, XCMG, SANY, Hyundai, TATA Hitachi, Liebherr, Kobelco, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd, L&T, and Action Construction Equipment Limited

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Development of Transport Infrastructure to Support the Demand for Earthmoving Equipment

In 2020, the Indian government announced that it plans to develop the country’s road infrastructure with an investment of more than $212.8 billion by 2030. The Indian Union Budget 2020–21 boosted the Indian infrastructure sector with an investment of $24.2 billion to develop the transport infrastructure.

Under the NIP, India has an investment budget of $1.4 trillion for infrastructure, including 24% on renewable energy, 19% on roads and highways, 16% on urban infrastructure, and 13% on railways.

Mega projects such as six new ports, three mega ports, and 600 railway stations are planned for redevelopment by 2025.



Key Insights

India construction equipment market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period (2022-2028) with high demand for backhoe loaders in the earthmoving segment due to factors such as increased government investment in the development of highways, railways, metro, airport & renewable energy projects in 2021.

In 2020, the Indian government announced that it had planned to develop road infrastructure with an investment of more than $212.8 billion by 2030. The Indian Union Budget 2020–21 gave a boost to the Indian infrastructure sector with an investment of $24.27 billion to develop the transport infrastructure.

The surge in infrastructure development projects across India such as Delhi-Mumbai Trade Corridor ($90 billion), Gujarat International Finance Tec-City ($20 billion), Chennai Metro Rail ($14.9 billion), and Diamond Quadrilateral ($13 billion). The Indian Railway infrastructure will see an investment of $715.4 billion by 2030. The Indian energy sector is expected to offer an investment opportunity of $300 billion over the next 10 years. In 2020-2021, the communication sector allocated $5.36 billion to develop the post and telecommunications departments.

According to ICEMA, apart from COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions, the construction equipment industry is facing challenges due to abnormal increases in steel prices since July 2020. In 2022, demand for steel is expected to increase by 17% to 110 million tonnes, driven by rising construction activities.

JCB is the leading manufacturer of Backhoe loaders in India. ACE is India’s leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing company with a majority market share in hydraulic cranes, mobile cranes, and tower cranes segment.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and end-user

Competitive Landscape – 13 key vendors and 6 distributors profile

Looking for more info? https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-construction-equipment-market

Increasing Demand for Electric-Mobility Equipment in the Construction Industry

According to the ICEMA, the Indian construction equipment industry seeks electric-mobility options, which have been increasing in the Indian construction equipment industry.

The demand for electric vehicles for commercial use is estimated to increase 15 times over the next six months as manufacturing costs are rising. An increase in fuel, raw material, recycling, and energy price is also a key factor contributing to the preference for renewable energy sources.

SANY launched its first electric 300-ton excavator in February 2022 and is focusing on upgrading the capacity up to 800 ton.



Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707