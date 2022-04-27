The Global Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow by $ 25.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372326/?utm_source=GNW

41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud computing market in the government sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased cross-functional service, growing demand for cloud computing to decrease IT expenditure, and rising demand for the OPEX model.

The cloud computing market in government sector analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud computing market in the government sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for cloud-based security as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud computing market in government sector growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for internet quality and IOT and relocation of big data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud computing market in the government sector covers the following areas:

• Cloud computing market in government sector sizing

• Cloud computing market in government sector forecast

• Cloud computing market in government sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud computing market in government sector vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Also, the cloud computing market in the government sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

