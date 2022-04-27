The Global Managed Detection and Response Services Market is expected to grow by $ 1.67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.33% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Detection and Response Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356556/?utm_source=GNW

67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.33% during the forecast period. Our report on the managed detection and response services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to focus on core competencies, an increase in the adoption of hosted services, and growing demand for integrated security solutions.

The managed detection and response services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The managed detection and response services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hosted

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the application of user behavior analytics for a better understanding of threats before they occur as one of the prime reasons driving the managed detection and response services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of the IoT and convergence of technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on managed detection and response services market covers the following areas:

• Managed detection and response services market sizing

• Managed detection and response services market forecast

• Managed detection and response services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading managed detection and response services market vendors that include Alert Logic Inc., Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., eSentire Inc., FireEye Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NCC Group Plc, Rapid7 Inc., Redscan Ltd., SC BITDEFENDER SRL, SecureLink Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the managed detection and response services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

