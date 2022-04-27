US Books Industry Report to 2026 - Profiles of Market Leading Companies

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Books Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US books revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by media type in terms of: print, online, and other media such as CDs and e-books published on physical media. Total revenues are also segmented by market as follows: textbooks; professional, technical, and scholarly; adult trade; children's; and general reference.



To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.



Publishers who exclusively publish books online are excluded from the scope of this report. Revenues from activities other than book publishing, such as those from the sale or licensing of content rights, subscriptions to databases or other information, or from contract printing by publishers are also excluded.



This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 1,500, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.



Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.



