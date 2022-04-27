The Global Trocars Market is expected to grow by $ 264.1 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trocars Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351744/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the trocars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising volume of laparoscopic procedures, growing popularity of bladeless trocars with low insertion force, and growing popularity of MI laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgeries.

The trocars market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The trocars market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cutting trocars

• Dilating trocars



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of balloon BTTs as one of the prime reasons driving the trocars market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for bladeless trocars and rising demand for single-use trocars over reusable trocars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on trocars market covers the following areas:

• Trocars market sizing

• Trocars market forecast

• Trocars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trocars market vendors that include Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, BNR Co.Ltd., Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd., Conmed Corp., Eberle GmbH and Co. KG, GENICON Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LaproSurge Ltd., LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Novatech, Peters Surgical, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies GmbH, SURKON MEDICAL, The Cooper Companies Inc., UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc., Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd., and XION GmbH. Also, the trocars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

