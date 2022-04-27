The Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market is expected to grow by $ 1.45 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312319/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by POF products that are recyclable, the advantages of POF shrink films, and the growing demand for packaged food products.

The polyolefin (POF) shrink film market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyolefin (POF) shrink film market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial packaging

• Food

• Consumer goods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Beverages



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of bio-based POF as one of the prime reasons driving the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for metallocene-based POF and increased use of LDPE over other forms of polyethylene will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market covers the following areas:

• Polyolefin (POF) shrink film market sizing

• Polyolefin (POF) shrink film market forecast

• Polyolefin (POF) shrink film market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyolefin (POF) shrink film market vendors that including Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., Bagla Group, Berry Global Inc., Bollore SE, Clysar LLC, Exxon Mobil Corp., Flexi Pack Ltd., Four Star Plastics, Harwal Group, Hubei HYF Packaging Co. Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, POF Shrink Films and Bolts Nuts Washers, SABIC, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, Sonoco Products Co., SupplyOne Inc., Syfan Saad, and UAB PakMarkas. Also, the polyolefin (POF) shrink film market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

