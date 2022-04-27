The Global Steering Robot Market is expected to grow by $ 55.3 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steering Robot Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284845/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the steering robot market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in automotive R&D and engineering, emphasis on vehicular safety regulations, and advantages offered by steering robots for vehicle dynamics testing.

The steering robot market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The steering robot market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Testing

• Automation driving



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience as one of the prime reasons driving the steering robot market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of test equipment with steering robots, and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the steering robot market covers the following areas:

• Steering robot market sizing

• Steering robot market forecast

• Steering robot market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steering robot market vendors that include AB Dynamics plc, HI-TEC SRL, RMS Dynamic Test Systems, Stahle GmbH, Tecpond GmbH, and VEHICO GmbH. Also, the steering robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

