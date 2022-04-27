The Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market is expected to grow by $ 597.97 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Monitoring Relays Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273085/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial monitoring relays market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for safe and reliable monitoring devices for power equipment, rising demand for remote monitoring in the power sector, and modernization of power network is increasing demand for monitoring relay.

The industrial monitoring relays market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial monitoring relays market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Automotive industry

• Chemical industry

• Others



By Product

• Voltage monitoring relays

• Phase monitoring relays

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of IoT-based monitoring relays as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial monitoring relays market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing replacement of relays and fuses and increasing the application of solid-state plug-in relays in the automotive sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial monitoring relays market covers the following areas:

• Industrial monitoring relays market sizing

• Industrial monitoring relays market forecast

• Industrial monitoring relays market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial monitoring relays market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AIC Technik Pvt. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Banner Engineering Corp., Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Broyce Control, Coto Technology, Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, FINDER SpA, Fujitsu Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Macromatic Industrial Controls Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Shenle Corp Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA. Also, the industrial monitoring relays market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



