Global Commercial Aviation Privatization Market Study 2022: Customer Centricity and Personalization to Drive Transformational Growth

The privatization trend in aviation has picked up pace globally during the last 2 decades. Historically, a majority of airlines and airports were part of the public sector, and focus remained mostly on providing connectivity and affordability. However, the travel experience was often less prioritized. Changing market dynamics have made the passenger experience much more central to the travel industry, and service providers can no longer ignore this shift.



Airports that traditionally had a monopoly on travel are finding it difficult to maintain their profitability with the entrance of the low-cost carrier model. Airlines operating on the LCC model operate on a thin margin, which forces them to optimize operational costs as much as they can to maintain their margins through high volumes of travel. But optimizing operational costs alone is not sufficient to ensure margins or to fight the competition, which is why both airports and airlines are finding innovative ways to ensure profitability.



The personalization of services and focus on travel experience are the 2 major aspects where airlines and airports can generate the ancillary revenue streams that form a considerable percentage of overall revenue. Privatization plays a significant role in achieving operational efficiencies and profit margins without compromising safety requirements and conflicts of interest.

Airports, airlines, and all industry stakeholders must analyze their desired actions and results to fully understand the structural changes required in privatization.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aviation Privatization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Privatization: Definition and Operating Models

Objectives of Privatization

Reasons for Privatization

Impact of Liberalization on Aviation

Growth in Passenger Demand & Impact of Airport Privatization

Reasons for Airport Privatization

Stages of Airport Ownership and Management

Reasons for Airline Privatization

Global Airport Privatization Trends and Best Practices

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Privatization of Commercial Aviation

Growth Opportunity 1: Leasing Landside Space to App-based Car Aggregators to Ease Passengers' Commute

Growth Opportunity 2: Implementing Premium Pricing Strategy on Terminal Shops to Generate Non-aeronautical Sources of Revenue

Growth Opportunity 3: Providing In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Services to Enhance Passenger Experience

