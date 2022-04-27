Freedom Boat Club Doubles in Size Since Brunswick Acquisition; Announces 350th Location

VENICE, Fla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, operator of the largest fleet of recreational boats in the world, and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced its 350th location, representing another major milestone in its rapid growth and a more than doubling of the number of locations in the Freedom network since the company was acquired by Brunswick in May 2019. Over the past three years, Freedom has added 180 new locations, executing on its strategic plan to expand boating participation through convenient, shared-access models.

The 350th location will be in Silkeborg, Denmark – Freedom’s first club location in Scandinavia and a further demonstration of Freedom’s successful European growth strategy. In less than a year, Freedom has increased its European presence from three locations in France to more than 28 locations (including Fanautic Boat Club) across the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and now Scandinavia.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone of 350 locations, as well as the continued successful execution of the growth plans we established when Brunswick acquired Freedom in 2019,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Chief Strategy Office and President, Business Acceleration. “It’s particularly fitting that our 350th location coincides with our first location in Scandinavia, underscoring our intention to become the global leader in boat clubs by providing a vast network of on-water locations and a superior customer experience. We are on a mission to democratize boating and strengthen the future of the industry by not only providing access and training to new boaters, but also keeping boaters on the water longer. We continue to see significant potential to grow Freedom worldwide.”

Freedom’s rapid growth is supported by both corporate and franchise expansion across North America, Canada, and Europe. Over the past 12 months, Freedom has acquired six corporate locations generating operational efficiencies across four newly formed “super territories” in some of the most desirable boating locations worldwide, such as Chicago; New York; Spain; and most recently, Atlanta.

Freedom has also experienced unprecedented interest from franchise operators adding a significant number of new territories represented across the U.S., Canada, and Europe over the past 12 months. Additionally, many of Freedom’s experienced franchise owners are expanding their current territories, responding to strong consumer demand, and adding new locations and boats to their fleet in territories such as Delaware, South New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington D.C. among others.

“The Freedom brand has experienced tremendous success over the past three years building on an already strong foundation. We’re inspired by the strong momentum – both of our franchise operations and our corporate territories, both of which are rapidly expanding and attracting new boaters at a record pace,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. “We are excited to continue delivering remarkable member experiences at unrivaled scale.”

Recently Freedom was recognized and honored with numerous national awards, including be named to the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 list, as well as the Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchises to Buy in 2021 list.

To learn more about Freedom Boat Club and the franchise opportunities available, visit: freedomboatclubfranchise.com .

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 350 locations in 34 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at www.FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.