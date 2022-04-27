Immuron Travelan® Global sales up 216%

Key Highlights:



North American Travelan ® sales up by 185% YoY in Q3 FY22

YTD March 31, FY22 worldwide Travelan® sales reached AU $392K, increasing 340% YoY.



MELBOURNE, Australia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, today announced the sales results of its commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplement Travelan® for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, ending on March 31, 2022.

North American Travelan® sales were up by 185% and worldwide gross sales grew by 216% YoY in the third quarter of FY22, reaching AU $193K compared to AU $61K in Q3 FY21. YTD March 31 FY22 worldwide Travelan® sales reached AU $392K marking a healthy 340% increase on the same time last year.

In Australia, Travelan® sales increased to AU $24K in Q3 FY22, representing an increase over Q3 FY21 (AU $2K). Coming out of the pandemic and with international travel on the increase we are starting to see positive signs of sales growth in Q4.

In the US, Travelan® sales were AU $153K for Q3 FY22 (and AU $293K for YTD March 31 FY22) compared with nil for the corresponding periods in FY21. This growth was attributable to increasing sales in both Passport Health Travel Clinics and on the Amazon e- commerce channel. While not at pre-pandemic peak, the sales numbers in the US are starting to considerably pick up again.

In mid to late March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in international travel restrictions being enacted in all markets in which Travelan® is sold. This has had significant impact on Travelan® sales over the last two years. Positive signs of sales growth are starting to be demonstrated again, especially in the US, for the first time since the pandemic began. It is encouraging to see positive sales growth again which is correlating well with the recommencement of international travel. We anticipate sales will continue to improve in Q4 and during the next fiscal year.

*Unaudited gross revenue

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a novel and safe technology platform with one commercial asset generating revenue. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travellers’ Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licenced natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travellers’ Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection in accordance with section 403 (r)(6) of the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).