The Global Arcade Gaming Market is expected to grow by $ 1.79 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 1.85% during the forecast period

Our report on the arcade gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing physical activity in arcade gaming, expansion of Amusement Expo International (AEI), and the launch of new arcade games.

The arcade gaming market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The arcade gaming market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Gaming hubs

• Semi-commercial

• Residential



By Type

• Video games

• Simulation games

• Mechanical games



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising integration of VR in arcade games as one of the prime reasons driving the arcade gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising presence of e-sport arcade games and strategic alliances and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on arcade gaming market covers the following areas:

• Arcade gaming market sizing

• Arcade gaming market forecast

• Arcade gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading arcade gaming market vendors that include BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Bowlero Corp., Capcom Co. Ltd., Chicago Gaming Co., CXC Simulations, D BOX Technologies Inc., Eleetus LLC, Gold Standard Games, Helix Leisure USA Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Neofuns Amusement Equipment Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, Rene Pierre SA, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Valley Dynamo Inc., and Vesaro Ltd. Also, the arcade gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

