Global adhesives market size to record notable valuation by 2027

Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global adhesives market size was worth USD 45.32 billion in 2021 and is slated to record a notable valuation during 2022-2027.





Key insights of the report have been presented using PEST analysis to assess the attractiveness of the industry by categorizing product, technology, and application, and stating revenue share and growth rate estimates for each of the above-mentioned verticals.

On further analysis, the document studies the regional terrain of the business landscape to understand the areas contributing extensively to optimize the revenue flow during the forecast timeline.

Basic company details along with key developments like mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, and creative strategies adopted are outlined to give a brief gist of the competitive structure.

The growth is attributed to the heightened increase in online shopping which is proliferating with the rise in internet technologies and web applications, largely supporting the packaging sector.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4967861/

For the uninitiated, the utilization of adhesives is primarily driven by the packaging sector as well as flourishing paper, board, and construction verticals.

Moreover, the expansion of packaging industry can also be ascribed to end-user segments like cosmetics, stationery, food & beverages, and consumer products, which are further amplifying the demand for adhesives during the forecast period.

Besides, change in consumption pattern with materials like metal, aluminum, paper being replaced by durable ones is estimated to increase the product uptake, thus favoring the global adhesives industry development.

COVID-19 Impact:

During COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was severely affected leading to a substantial decline in quarterly financial output of nearly all the adhesive manufacturers in the world. This was majorly due to the temporary shutdown of plants which derailed the supply chain process to a great extent.

A halt in construction and industrial activities led to a double loss for the industry during the virus outbreak. Moreover, unusual slowdown of the automotive and other consuming sectors massively affected the growth of business sphere.

Segmental Overview:

Based on product ambit, the industry is categorized into styrenic block, polyurethanes, polyvinyl alcohol, and acrylic among others. The different technologies include hot melt, solvent based, water based, and reactive & others. Meanwhile, application scope ranges from woodworking & joinery, product assembly, building & construction, paper, board & related products, and others.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-adhesives-market-2022-edition-analysis-by-product-technology-application-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2022-2027

Competitive Dashboard:

The notable players who are augmenting the competition in worldwide adhesives market include Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Arkema S.A. among others

Global Adhesives Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Styrenic Block

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

Others

Global Adhesives Market, By Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Water Based

Hot Melt

Solvent Based

Reactive & Others

Global Adhesives Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Building and Construction

Paper, Board, and Related Products

Woodworking and Joinery

Product Assembly

Others

Global Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

France

Italy

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

South Korea

Japan

China

Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

Global Adhesives Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Huntsman Corporation

Henkel AG & Co.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Adhesives Market: Product Overview

4. Global Adhesives Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Adhesives Market

4.4 Global Adhesives Market

5. Global Adhesives Market Segmentation, By Product (Value)

5.1 Global Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Adhesives Market: By Product (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Acrylic - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Polyurethanes - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Adhesives Market Segmentation, By Technology (Value)

6.1 Global Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Adhesives Market: By technology (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Water Based - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Solvent Based - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Hot Melt -Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.6 By Reactive and Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Adhesives Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

7.1 Global Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Adhesives Market: By Application (2021 & 2027)

7.3 By Paper, board, and related products - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.4 By Building & construction)?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.5 By Product Assembly - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Adhesives Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

9 North America Adhesives Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 North America Adhesives Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.2 North America Adhesives Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Others.)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Reactive & Others.)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Paper, board, and related products, Building and construction, Product Assembly, Woodworking and joinery, Others.)

10. Europe Adhesives Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 Europe Adhesives Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 Europe Adhesives Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Others.)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Reactive & Others.)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Paper, board, and related products, Building and construction, Product Assembly, Woodworking and joinery, Others.)

10.6 Europe Adhesives Market: Country Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Adhesives Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Product (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Others.)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Reactive & Others.)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Paper, board, and related products, Building and construction, Product Assembly, Woodworking and joinery, Others.)

11.6 Asia Pacific Adhesives Market: Country Analysis

11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Adhesives Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

12. Global Adhesives Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Adhesives Market Drivers

12.2 Global Adhesives Market Restraints

12.3 Global Adhesives Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Adhesives Market - By Product (2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Adhesives Market - By Technology (2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Adhesives Market ?? By Application (2027)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Adhesives Market ?? By Region (2027)

14. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Global Adhesives Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The global adhesives and sealant market is expected to see substantial gains in the upcoming time period due to escalating product usage across numerous end-user industries such as construction, transportation, automotive, packaging, furniture, and footwear among others. Rising consumer preference for home interiors and carpeting, and increasing use of silicone sealants in construction and automotive would also foster the industry share. Adhesives is a substance which can hold materials or objects such as substrates together in a functional manner by surface attachment resisting separation. Both adhesives and sealants enhance product durability and flexibility and also increases quality of product as well as product performance. From a regional frame of reference, the sealant market revenue in LATAM was estimated to be around $1515 million in 2020 and is likely to follow promising growth over the coming years. The sealant market revenue in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be more than $2530 million by 2023.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.