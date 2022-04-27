Philippines Telecoms Industry Report 2022: Capex Investments, Mobile Subscribers and Revenue, Broadband Subscribers, Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / e-Commerce

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Philippines telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, and digital infrastructure.

The Philippines's telecommunications industry has been dominated by the PLDT-Globe duopoly over the last two decades. Recent reforms and the launch of a third mobile operator will bring competition and innovation to the sector. Telecommunications infrastructure investments have more than tripled with the arrival of DITO Telecommunity and Converge ICT to the scene.



The publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2022-27 period and fixed broadband subscribers will continue to grow stronger and increase household penetration over the same period. Expanded coverage, greater affordability, service improvements, increased data usage and smartphone penetration are the main drivers of growth in the telecoms sector. The country continues to expand its fibre-optic network and 4G coverage, backed by strong investment in capital expenditure.



Investment in the telecoms sector grew to its highest in 2021 with the new mobile market entrant DITO Telecommunity launching that year. The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow strongly through to 2027 after a marked slow down in 2016 and 2017 due to legacy voice and SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.



Capex Investments

The Capex to GDP ratio remained relatively stable between 2014 and 2018 but soared in 2019. The publisher estimates that the ratio will settle back by 2024 peaking in 2021. Both PLDT and Globe are investing heavily in 4G and 5G with PLDT playing catch-up by investing in its network expansion while Globe refocuses on its fixed broadband business after stagnating in 2021. The publisher forecasts an above-average Capex to sales ratio until 2023 while DITO Telecommunity ramps up its mobile network investments.



Mobile Subscribers and Revenue

The publisher forecasts strong growth in subscribers in 2022 across the mobile and fixed broadband segments. We expect that the number of mobile and broadband subscribers will continue to rise steadily to 2027. Mobile network operators are facing competitive pressure with the market shifting to unlimited voice and text and data allowance increasingly becoming the sole offering differentiator. The publisher benchmarked mobile data pricing across 8 countries in the Asia Pacific region and found that the Philippines is lagging behind in terms of data download but expects the country to catch up as 4G coverage is accelerating and smartphone penetration is increasing especially in regional areas.



Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push and Fixed Wireless

The Philippines fixed broadband was very much a laggard compared to other ASEAN countries which have invested more heavily in Fibre-to-home infrastructure. PLDT's FTTH penetration is much lower than in other countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Globe's efforts have turned to fixed wireless access which is not likely to fulfil customers' appetite for video long-term and is renewing its focus on back to FTTH. Other efforts from ABS-CBN with Sky Broadband remain small in scope and so far target only wealthy gated communities areas of Metro Manila, other large cities or new developments. The biggest growth after PLDT was Converge ICT which is performing very well.



Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / e-Commerce

The Philippines is a sleeper market for mobile infrastructure, this is largely due to the cosy monopoly enjoyed between Globe Telecom and Smart (PLDT) over the last two decades and also due to the massive red tape required for building a mobile tower. The announcement of the third telco player ignited the market for tower sharing with the DICT pushing a policy to build over 50,000 new towers shared across the industry, attracting a new category of infrastructure investors that were not participating in the market until now. A new tower built accompanied by the latter's liberalisation will boost the country's telecoms infrastructure and will be most welcome in the market after two decades of under-investments in the Philippines market.



Key Companies mentioned in this report:

ABS-CBN

ALT Global Solutions Inc.

American Tower

Bayantel

Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp.

Converge ICT

DITO Telecommunity

edotco

Frontier Tower Associates

Globe Telecom

LCS Holdings Inc.

Lopez Group

Mislatel

Mynt

Now Corp

PLDT

PT&T

Royal Cable

Sky Broadband

Sky Cable

Udenna

Unity Digital Infrastructure

Vega

Voyager

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Statistics



2. COVID-19 Impact



3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027

3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2015-2021

3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2020-2027



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 PLDT Profile

4.1.1 PLDT Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.2 Globe Telecom Profile

4.2.1 Globe Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.3 Dito Telecommunity

4.3.1 DITO Capex Spend Profile, 2019-2023

4.4 Converge ICT

4.5 Other Players Profile

4.5.1 ABS-CBN

4.5.2 Other Cable Operators



5. Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

5.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2015-2021

5.1.3 Breaking the Duopoly

5.1.4 Philippines Smartphone Share, 2021

5.1.5 Philippines Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1.6 Philippines Mobile Subscribers by Generation Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2015-2021

5.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2015-2021

5.3 Mobile Number Portability on its way

5.4 Spectrum Holdings

5.4.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G launches

5.4.2 Upcoming 5G Auctions

5.4.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.4.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.6 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

5.6.2 OpenSignal

5.7 Internet of Things (IoT)



6. Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027



7. Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 National Broadband Network Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

7.1.3 FTTH - a long way to go



8. Philippines Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Philippines Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021

8.2 Philippines Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 Philippines Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast



9. Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G



10. Telco Transaction Database

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh0ytc